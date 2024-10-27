Top Performers: Colts @ Texans Week 8
1. Josh Downs
One of the only positives from today was that Richardson and Downs were finally able to get on the same page. After just 1 catch and 3 targets last week, Downs caught 4 balls (9 targets) for 109 yards a TD (was “this” close to 2 TD).
It all started with Downs being wide open for a 69-yard busted coverage TD in the 1st quarter. And for over two quarters that was about the extent of the Colts’ offense. But in the 4th quarter Downs struck again. This time hauling in a rope by Richardson that initially looked like a TD but was ultimately ruled down at the 1-yard line. Jonathan Taylor would punch it in two plays later and the Colts had a legitimate chance to win the game with about 9 minutes to play. Give me more and more Downs.
2. Dayo Odeyingbo
Odeyingbo was so close to being the hero of the day. In the 4th quarter it looked like the defense was going to allow Houston into the endzone, but it was Odeyingbo who blew up a handoff between Stroud and Mixon. He then recovered the fumble and returned it for a TD. Unfortunately, upon further review, Odeyingbo was down by contact all the way back at the 8 yard-line. No surprise the Colts offense went 3 and out directly after.
But, in total, Odeyingbo was all over the field Sunday. Besides the forced fumble he collected a sack and three tackles for loss.
3. Jonathan Taylor
After missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain it was good to see Taylor back in the starting lineup and carrying nearly the entire rushing load. In total, Taylor rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a TD. He was the only running back who saw a carry all day. It’s crazy to think we went into Sunday not knowing his number of reps only to see him get nearly all the action. Personally, I thought there were 4-5 plays that the other backs on the team just aren’t making. It’s good to see JT back and hope another prolonged injury isn’t in the cards this season.
4. Joe Mixon
I’m guessing Gus Bradley and the Colts defense is fine not seeing Jox Mixon again this season. In the two games this year Mixon rushed 55 times for 261 yards and 2 TD. While he wasn’t dominant today, he was steady. And his 14-yard TD in the 2nd quarter was a perfect exploitation of what has been one of Indy’s biggest issues this season…tackling. Mixon also had 4 catches for 32 yards.
5. CJ Stroud
I know the numbers for Stroud aren’t gaudy but the fact he hung in there while getting pounded behind his garbage offensive line was impressive. At times it felt like he was being hit or at least hurried on every passing down. In the end, Indy sacked Stroud twice and hit him 9 more times.
