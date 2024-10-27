Listen Live
Close
Sports

Top Performers: Colts @ Texans Week 8

Published on October 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Source: Jack Gorman / Getty

I picked the Colts to win. I fell for it. It’s funny after today’s game I had a buddy text me “how could you fall into the trap again”. He was right and I’m wrong. And Colts fans are left shaking their head yet again.
With everything to play for the Colts offense was a no-show. And, get this, despite being destitute most of the day they had two last ditch opportunities to make amends. Those two drives went for 15 yards in 10 plays. The whole thing stunk. Steichen was terrible. His overall play calling and development of AR has been dismal. Not to mention him goofing the end of the 1st half. You have a QB who literally can’t complete a pass but you’re dropping back with under a minute on the clock. Instead of 10-10 at halftime it was 17-10 and felt over. And don’t get me started on the whole “checking yourself out of the game” thing we saw today. Really odd. Anyways, I could go on and on, but we have all week to dissect what’s wrong with this team and what happened today. So, while fuming check out my 5 Top Performers for Week 8…

1. Josh Downs

Josh Downs
Source: Getty

One of the only positives from today was that Richardson and Downs were finally able to get on the same page. After just 1 catch and 3 targets last week, Downs caught 4 balls (9 targets) for 109 yards a TD (was “this” close to 2 TD). 

It all started with Downs being wide open for a 69-yard busted coverage TD in the 1st quarter. And for over two quarters that was about the extent of the Colts’ offense. But in the 4th quarter Downs struck again. This time hauling in a rope by Richardson that initially looked like a TD but was ultimately ruled down at the 1-yard line. Jonathan Taylor would punch it in two plays later and the Colts had a legitimate chance to win the game with about 9 minutes to play. Give me more and more Downs.

2. Dayo Odeyingbo

Dayo Odeyingbo
Source: Getty

Odeyingbo was so close to being the hero of the day. In the 4th quarter it looked like the defense was going to allow Houston into the endzone, but it was Odeyingbo who blew up a handoff between Stroud and Mixon. He then recovered the fumble and returned it for a TD. Unfortunately, upon further review, Odeyingbo was down by contact all the way back at the 8 yard-line. No surprise the Colts offense went 3 and out directly after.

But, in total, Odeyingbo was all over the field Sunday. Besides the forced fumble he collected a sack and three tackles for loss.

3. Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Source: Getty

After missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain it was good to see Taylor back in the starting lineup and carrying nearly the entire rushing load. In total, Taylor rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a TD. He was the only running back who saw a carry all day. It’s crazy to think we went into Sunday not knowing his number of reps only to see him get nearly all the action. Personally, I thought there were 4-5 plays that the other backs on the team just aren’t making. It’s good to see JT back and hope another prolonged injury isn’t in the cards this season.

4. Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon
Source: Getty

I’m guessing Gus Bradley and the Colts defense is fine not seeing Jox Mixon again this season. In the two games this year Mixon rushed 55 times for 261 yards and 2 TD. While he wasn’t dominant today, he was steady. And his 14-yard TD in the 2nd quarter was a perfect exploitation of what has been one of Indy’s biggest issues this season…tackling. Mixon also had 4 catches for 32 yards.

5. CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud
Source: Getty

I know the numbers for Stroud aren’t gaudy but the fact he hung in there while getting pounded behind his garbage offensive line was impressive. At times it felt like he was being hit or at least hurried on every passing down. In the end, Indy sacked Stroud twice and hit him 9 more times.

Top Performers: Colts @ Texans Week 8 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close