Top Performers: Colts @ Texans Week 8

I picked the Colts to win. I fell for it. It’s funny after today’s game I had a buddy text me “how could you fall into the trap again”. He was right and I’m wrong. And Colts fans are left shaking their head yet again.With everything to play for the Colts offense was a no-show. And, get this, despite being destitute most of the day they had two last ditch opportunities to make amends. Those two drives went for 15 yards in 10 plays. The whole thing stunk. Steichen was terrible. His overall play calling and development of AR has been dismal. Not to mention him goofing the end of the 1st half. You have a QB who literally can’t complete a pass but you’re dropping back with under a minute on the clock. Instead of 10-10 at halftime it was 17-10 and felt over. And don’t get me started on the whole “checking yourself out of the game” thing we saw today. Really odd. Anyways, I could go on and on, but we have all week to dissect what’s wrong with this team and what happened today. So, while fuming check out my 5 Top Performers for Week 8…

1. Josh Downs Source: Getty One of the only positives from today was that Richardson and Downs were finally able to get on the same page. After just 1 catch and 3 targets last week, Downs caught 4 balls (9 targets) for 109 yards a TD (was "this" close to 2 TD). It all started with Downs being wide open for a 69-yard busted coverage TD in the 1st quarter. And for over two quarters that was about the extent of the Colts' offense. But in the 4th quarter Downs struck again. This time hauling in a rope by Richardson that initially looked like a TD but was ultimately ruled down at the 1-yard line. Jonathan Taylor would punch it in two plays later and the Colts had a legitimate chance to win the game with about 9 minutes to play. Give me more and more Downs.

2. Dayo Odeyingbo Source: Getty Odeyingbo was so close to being the hero of the day. In the 4th quarter it looked like the defense was going to allow Houston into the endzone, but it was Odeyingbo who blew up a handoff between Stroud and Mixon. He then recovered the fumble and returned it for a TD. Unfortunately, upon further review, Odeyingbo was down by contact all the way back at the 8 yard-line. No surprise the Colts offense went 3 and out directly after. But, in total, Odeyingbo was all over the field Sunday. Besides the forced fumble he collected a sack and three tackles for loss.

3. Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty After missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain it was good to see Taylor back in the starting lineup and carrying nearly the entire rushing load. In total, Taylor rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a TD. He was the only running back who saw a carry all day. It’s crazy to think we went into Sunday not knowing his number of reps only to see him get nearly all the action. Personally, I thought there were 4-5 plays that the other backs on the team just aren’t making. It’s good to see JT back and hope another prolonged injury isn’t in the cards this season.

4. Joe Mixon Source: Getty I’m guessing Gus Bradley and the Colts defense is fine not seeing Jox Mixon again this season. In the two games this year Mixon rushed 55 times for 261 yards and 2 TD. While he wasn’t dominant today, he was steady. And his 14-yard TD in the 2nd quarter was a perfect exploitation of what has been one of Indy’s biggest issues this season…tackling. Mixon also had 4 catches for 32 yards.