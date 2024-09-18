Listen Live
Top Black Horror Movies To Watch This Spooky Season

Published on September 18, 2024

Get Out's Filmmakers and Cast Celebrate the Home Entertainment Release

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Black horror films have become a vital part of the genre, offering a lens through which stories of fear, identity, and societal issues are explored.
Black horror films have become a vital part of the genre, offering a lens through which stories of fear, identity, and societal issues are explored.

These 20 movies showcase the depth and variety of Black horror, spanning from the 1970s to the present. Halloween 'What to Watch' List: 11 Scary Movies To Binge This Halloween     Get Out (2017) remains a landmark in Black horror, using psychological tension and racial commentary to unnerve audiences. Jordan Peele's follow-up, Us (2019), further cements his place in horror with its chilling portrayal of doppelgängers and identity. Jordan Peele's Next Film Has A Title &amp; Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans &amp; Ye's Ex, Julia Fox &amp; More Universal Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures And Monkeypaw Present A Special NYC Screening Of Candyman Candyman (1992) is another standout, turning urban legends into a sharp critique of racism and inequality, while Blacula (1972) brought Black culture into the vampire mythos, redefining the genre.   Horror anthologies like Tales from the Hood (1995) offer multiple narratives about racism, police brutality, and gang violence, blending supernatural elements with real-world struggles. Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs (1991) takes a similar approach, using horror to explore class and racial exploitation.   More recent films like Ma (2019) and Bad Hair (2020) reflect the growing diversity in Black horror storytelling.
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019.Date: Sunday 10 February 2019.Venue: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London.Host: Joanna Lumley.-.Area: Charlie Clift Master-Set

Source: Charlie Clift / Getty

Ma sees Octavia Spencer deliver a terrifying performance as a woman with a dark past, while Bad Hair critiques the pressures of Black beauty standards in the fashion industry. His House (2020) combines horror with themes of trauma and displacement, following a Sudanese refugee couple haunted in their new home.   Other notable films include Bones (2001), starring Snoop Dogg as a vengeful ghost, Spell (2020), which uses hoodoo and rural mysticism for psychological terror, and Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020), where young heroes fight off gentrifying vampires. Classics like Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Ganja & Hess (1973) paved the way, showing how Black-led horror could blend fear with cultural commentary. Check out of Favorite Black Horror Movies Below

1. Get Out (2017)

 Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film explores racial tensions with a supernatural twist, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

2. Candyman (1992)

 This classic slasher film, based on urban legends, was groundbreaking for its portrayal of a Black villain and its exploration of societal fears.

3. Us (2019)

 Jordan Peele returns with another terrifying tale that delves into the duality of identity, using doppelgängers as a central theme.

4. Tales from the Hood (1995):

A horror anthology that uses supernatural elements to address issues like racism, police brutality, and gang violence.

5. The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Wes Craven’s horror movie deals with class and race struggles as a young Black boy faces off against a creepy couple hiding dark secrets.

6. Blacula (1972)

 A blaxploitation classic, this film reimagines the Dracula myth in a Black context, setting the stage for a new kind of horror storytelling.

7. Ganja & Hess (1973):

 An avant-garde, vampiric tale that explores addiction and African spirituality, starring Duane Jones of Night of the Living Dead.

8. Bones (2001):

 Snoop Dogg stars as a vengeful ghost in this film that mixes supernatural horror with urban legend.

9. Ma (2019)

 Octavia Spencer delivers a chilling performance as a woman who terrorizes a group of teenagers in this psychological thriller.

10. Bad Hair (2020):

Justin Simien’s horror satire takes a dark look at the beauty industry and cultural identity, using hair as a central symbol of fear.

11. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020):

A fun and fresh take on the vampire genre, this film centers on a group of Bronx teens defending their neighborhood from bloodsuckers.

12. His House (2020)

 A refugee couple escapes war-torn Sudan only to face a haunting in their new home in England, blending personal trauma with supernatural horror.

13. Eve's Bayou (1997):

 A gothic Southern tale with a supernatural undercurrent, this film explores family secrets, infidelity, and tragedy.

14. Spell (2020):

 A psychological horror film in which a man crash-lands in rural Appalachia and must escape a woman practicing hoodoo.

15. The First Purge (2018):

 This installment in The Purge franchise shifts focus to Staten Island, using the fictional “purge” to comment on systemic racism.

16. Night of the Living Dead (1968):

 Duane Jones’ iconic role in George A. Romero’s zombie classic was one of the first times a Black actor led a horror film.

17. J.D.'s Revenge (1976)

 A blaxploitation horror film where a man becomes possessed by the spirit of a 1940s gangster seeking revenge.

 

18. The House on Skull Mountain (1974):

 A group of relatives gathers at an eerie mansion, only to face off against supernatural forces tied to voodoo.

19. Def by Temptation (1990):

A preacher’s son confronts a seductive succubus in this campy but fun horror film blending religion and the supernatural.

20. Black Box (2020):

 A man undergoes experimental therapy to regain his memory, only to discover terrifying truths about himself.

Top Black Horror Movies To Watch This Spooky Season was originally published on hot1009.com

