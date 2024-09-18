Top Black Horror Movies To Watch This Spooky Season

1. Get Out (2017) Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film explores racial tensions with a supernatural twist, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

2. Candyman (1992) This classic slasher film, based on urban legends, was groundbreaking for its portrayal of a Black villain and its exploration of societal fears.

3. Us (2019) Jordan Peele returns with another terrifying tale that delves into the duality of identity, using doppelgängers as a central theme.

4. Tales from the Hood (1995): A horror anthology that uses supernatural elements to address issues like racism, police brutality, and gang violence.

5. The People Under the Stairs (1991) Wes Craven’s horror movie deals with class and race struggles as a young Black boy faces off against a creepy couple hiding dark secrets.

6. Blacula (1972) A blaxploitation classic, this film reimagines the Dracula myth in a Black context, setting the stage for a new kind of horror storytelling.

7. Ganja & Hess (1973): An avant-garde, vampiric tale that explores addiction and African spirituality, starring Duane Jones of Night of the Living Dead.

8. Bones (2001): Snoop Dogg stars as a vengeful ghost in this film that mixes supernatural horror with urban legend.

9. Ma (2019) Octavia Spencer delivers a chilling performance as a woman who terrorizes a group of teenagers in this psychological thriller.

10. Bad Hair (2020): Justin Simien’s horror satire takes a dark look at the beauty industry and cultural identity, using hair as a central symbol of fear.

11. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020): A fun and fresh take on the vampire genre, this film centers on a group of Bronx teens defending their neighborhood from bloodsuckers.

12. His House (2020) A refugee couple escapes war-torn Sudan only to face a haunting in their new home in England, blending personal trauma with supernatural horror.

13. Eve's Bayou (1997): A gothic Southern tale with a supernatural undercurrent, this film explores family secrets, infidelity, and tragedy.

14. Spell (2020): A psychological horror film in which a man crash-lands in rural Appalachia and must escape a woman practicing hoodoo.

15. The First Purge (2018): This installment in The Purge franchise shifts focus to Staten Island, using the fictional “purge” to comment on systemic racism.

16. Night of the Living Dead (1968): Duane Jones’ iconic role in George A. Romero’s zombie classic was one of the first times a Black actor led a horror film.

17. J.D.'s Revenge (1976) A blaxploitation horror film where a man becomes possessed by the spirit of a 1940s gangster seeking revenge.

18. The House on Skull Mountain (1974): A group of relatives gathers at an eerie mansion, only to face off against supernatural forces tied to voodoo.

19. Def by Temptation (1990): A preacher’s son confronts a seductive succubus in this campy but fun horror film blending religion and the supernatural.