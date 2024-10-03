Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles
Which celebrity has the best smile you've ever seen? Most people say Megan Fox, Morris Chestnut, or Beyoncé has the best smile they've ever seen, and none of those answers are wrong! Smiling is one of the most for sure ways to brighten up any room you enter. Not only is smiling contagious, smiling releases endorphins, is a natural mood booster, and reduces stress. Smiling also helps you appear more approachable, trustworthy, and more importantly — attractive. There are multiple reasons why having a beautiful smile is an advantage. A survey for USA Today found that 47% of respondents chose a great smile as the feature that most attracted them. Second was eyes, with 31%. People with beautiful smiles have more dates, according to a recent study conducted by Kelton for Invisalign. The same study also revealed that 40% of respondents said they would not go on a second date with someone who had unsightly teeth. Braces, Dental Crowns, or even retainers are used as the go-to methods to help correct crooked teeth or help maintain your teeth's structure. National smile day is October 4th, 2024. To celebrate, take a look at our list of Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles.
1. Beyoncé
2. Michael B. Jordan
3. Megan Fox
4. Lori Harvey
5. Trey Songz
6. Issa Rae
7. Usher
8. Omarion
9. Meagan Good
10. Morris Chestnut
11. Lance Gross
12. Scottie Beam
13. Scarlett Johansson
14. Christian McCaffrey
15. Michael Ealy
16. Jennifer Lopez
17. Saquon Barkley
18. Sofía Vergara
19. Zoe Saldana
20. Cristiano Ronaldo
21. Halle Bailey
22. Halle Berry
23. Cameron Diaz
24. Gabrielle Union
25. Jalen Hurts
26. Jayson Tatum
27. Angelina Jolie
28. Jimmy Garoppolo
29. Mariah the Scientist
30. Lauren London
31. Kelly Oubre Jr.
32. Idris Elba
33. Zendaya
34. Taylor Lautner
35. Boris Kodjoe
36. Kelly Rowland
37. Shemar Moore
38. Will Smith
39. Zac Efron
40. Ariana Grande
41. Anne Hathaway
Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles was originally published on rnbphilly.com
