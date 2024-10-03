Listen Live
Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles

Published on October 3, 2024

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Which celebrity has the best smile you’ve ever seen? Most people say Megan Fox, Morris Chestnut, or Beyoncé has the best smile they’ve ever seen, and none of those answers are wrong!
Smiling is one of the most for sure ways to brighten up any room you enter. Not only is smiling contagious, smiling releases endorphins, is a natural mood booster, and reduces stress. Smiling also helps you appear more approachable, trustworthy, and more importantly — attractive. There are multiple reasons why having a beautiful smile is an advantage. A survey for USA Today found that 47% of respondents chose a great smile as the feature that most attracted them. Second was eyes, with 31%. RELATED: Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Smile,New Hair, And Her Growing Baby
2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

People with beautiful smiles have more dates, according to a recent study conducted by Kelton for Invisalign. The same study also revealed that 40% of respondents said they would not go on a second date with someone who had unsightly teeth. Braces, Dental Crowns, or even retainers are used as the go-to methods to help correct crooked teeth or help maintain your teeth’s structure. National smile day is October 4th, 2024. To celebrate, take a look at our list of Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles. READ MORE:  RELATED: Baller Babes: 50 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA RELATED: Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024 RELATED: The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé
Source: Getty

2. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan
Source: Getty

3. Megan Fox

Megan Fox
Source: Getty

4. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey
Source: Getty

5. Trey Songz

Trey Songz
Source: Getty

6. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Source: Getty

7. Usher

Usher
Source: Getty

8. Omarion

Omarion
Source: Getty

9. Meagan Good

Meagan Good
Source: Getty

10. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut
Source: Getty

11. Lance Gross

Lance Gross
Source: Getty

12. Scottie Beam

Scottie Beam
Source: Getty

13. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson
Source: Getty

14. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey
Source: Getty

15. Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy
Source: Getty

16. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Source: Getty

17. Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley
Source: Getty

18. Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara
Source: Getty

19. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana
Source: Getty

20. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Source: Getty

21. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Source: Getty

22. Halle Berry

Halle Berry
Source: Getty

23. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz
Source: Getty

24. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union
Source: Getty

25. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts
Source: Getty

26. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum
Source: Getty

27. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie
Source: Getty

28. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo
Source: Getty

29. Mariah the Scientist

Mariah the Scientist
Source: Getty

30. Lauren London

Lauren London
Source: Getty

31. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.
Source: Getty

32. Idris Elba

Idris Elba
Source: Getty

33. Zendaya

Zendaya
Source: Getty

34. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner
Source: Getty

35. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe
Source: Getty

36. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland
Source: Getty

37. Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore
Source: Getty

38. Will Smith

Will Smith
Source: Getty

39. Zac Efron

Zac Efron
Source: Getty

40. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Source: Getty

41. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway
Source: Getty

Top 40 Celebrities with the BEST Natural Smiles was originally published on rnbphilly.com

