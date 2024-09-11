Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024 As the NFL season heats up, so too does women’s rosters based on the league’s most captivating players. Welcome to the list where we celebrate the perfect blend of athleticism and charm that makes multiple NFL players irresistible. RELATED | 30 Fantasy Football Names Using Rapper Names From their impressive plays that leave us breathless… to their charismatic interviews that win our hearts, these athletes are seen as the complete package. ✕ While the competition on the field is fierce, the contest for our hearts is even more so. Which NFL players are worth giving the credit to this year? Which players stand out not just for their stats but for their undeniable kindness? Jump in! Take a look at the Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024 below! We snuck in a funny little pick-up line tailored toward each hottie as well for your entertainment.

1. Jonathan Owens – #36 – Chicago Bears Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you a gymnast? Because just like Simone, you’ve flipped my world upside down!”

2. Joe Burrow – #9 – Cincinnati Bengals Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you a piano key? Because just like Joe Burrow, you make my heart skip a beat both on and off the field!”

3. Jaire Alexander – #23 – Green Bay Packers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. (This player does not have Instagram) The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Jaire Alexander? Because you’ve intercepted my heart with your unbeatable charm!”

4. Jimmy Garoppolo – #11 – Los Angeles Rams Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Jimmy Garoppolo? Because when I see you, it’s like scoring a touchdown with those dashing good looks!”

5. Nick Bosa – #97 – San Francisco 49ers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Nick Bosa? Because I feel like my heart has been sacked!”

6. Adam Thielen – #19 – Carolina Panthers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Adam Thielen? Because every time you’re around, my heart makes a perfect catch!”

7. Jalen Hurts – #1 – Philadelphia Eagles Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Jalen Hurts? Because every time I see you, you make my heart scramble with excitement!”

8. Saquon Barkley – #26 – Philadelphia Eagles Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Saquon Barkley? Because every time you pass by, you run away with my heart like it’s the end zone!”

9. Justin Herbert – #10 – Los Angeles Chargers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Justin Herbert? Because whenever you’re around, you pass right into my heart with pinpoint accuracy!”

10. Patrick Mahomes – #15 – Kansas City Chiefs Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Patrick Mahomes? Because every time you enter the room, you throw my heart into a touchdown spiral!”

11. CeeDee Lamb – #88 – Dallas Cowboys Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you CeeDee Lamb? Because whenever you’re near, you catch all my attention like a perfectly thrown pass!”

12. Christian McCaffrey – #23 – San Francisco 49ers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Christian McCaffrey? Because with your versatility and speed, you’ve run away with my heart in record time!”

13. Joe Mixon – #28 – Houston Texans Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Joe Mixon? Because every time you hit the field, you break away with my heart like it’s a defensive line!”

14. Davante Adams – #17 – Las Vegas Raiders Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player:“Is your name Davante Adams? Because with your precision and style, you’ve run the perfect route straight to my heart!”

15. Fred Warner – #54 – San Francisco 49ers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Fred Warner? Because with your defensive skills, you’ve tackled my heart and left me defenseless!”

16. Mike Evans – #13 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Mike Evans? Because with your height and strength, you’ve caught my heart like the ultimate touchdown pass!”

17. C.J. Stroud – #7 – Houston Texans Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you CJ Stroud? Because with your leadership and game-winning plays, you’ve taken my heart to the end zone!”

18. Alec Pierce – #14 – Indianapolis Colts Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Alec Pierce? Because with your speed and agility, you can catch my deep ball anytime!”

19. Odell Beckham Jr. – #3 – Miami Dolphins Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Odell Beckham Jr.? Because just like your legendary one-handed catches, you’ve snagged my heart in the most spectacular way!”

20. Jaylen Waddle – #17 – Miami Dolphins Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Jaylen Waddle? Because your speed and moves have me running straight toward you like a touchdown sprint!”

21. Aaron Rodgers – #8 – New York Jets Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Aaron Rodgers? Because with your precision and MVP-worthy plays, you’ve just thrown a Hail Mary straight to my heart!”

22. Kevin Byard III – #31 – Chicago Bears Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Is your name Kevin Byard III? Because your interception skills just picked off my heart like a pro!”

23. Josh Allen – #17 – Buffalo Bills Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Josh Allen? Because your arm strength and leadership just scored a touchdown straight to my heart!”

24. DeVonta Smith – #6 – Philadelphia Eagles Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you DeVonta Smith? Because your speed and precise route-running have me chasing after you like a perfectly thrown pass!”

25. T.J. Watt – #90 – Pittsburgh Steelers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you T.J. Watt? Because your intensity and pass-rushing skills just tackled my heart right into the end zone!”

26. Cooper Kupp – #10 – Los Angeles Rams Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Cooper Kupp? Because I will let you catch my heart all day long!”

27. Russell Wilson – #3 – Pittsburgh Steelers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Russell Wilson? Let’s ride!”

28. Luke Musgrave – #88 – Green Bay Packers Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Luke Musgrave? Because I am a fan of tight ends!”

29. Travis Kelce – #87 – Kansas City Chiefs Source: Getty Click here to see their Instagram. The perfect pickup line to say to the player: “Are you Travis Kelce? I swear I can beat up Taylor Swift!”