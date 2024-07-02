Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Ian MacNicol Archive

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time

The history of the Olympic Games is steeped in tales of extraordinary athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and indomitable spirit.

From ancient origins in Olympia to the modern spectacles that captivate billions around the globe, the Olympics have served as a stage for remarkable individuals to showcase their talents and stand out to the world in the moment of doing so.

RELATED | USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

RELATED | Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

Every four years, the world witness’ athletes from diverse backgrounds push the boundaries of human potential as they

dream big and reach for the stars to be known as the best in the world.

Cehck out the 10 competitors shown below who are legends that have become one with excellence, who know how to perform on the grandest stage, and will be a staple in sporting history for decades to come.

The post Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Michael Phelps – USA – 28 Olympic Medals

Michael Phelps - USA - 28 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 23

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medal: 2

2. Larissa Latynina – Ukraine – 18 Olympic Medals

Larissa Latynina - Ukraine - 18 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 5

Bronze Medals: 4

3. Paavo Nurmi – Finland – 12 Olympic Medals

Paavo Nurmi - Finland - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 0

4. Mark Spitz – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Mark Spitz - USA - 11 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 1

5. Carl lewis – USA – 10 Olympic Medals

Carl lewis - USA - 10 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 9

Silver Medals: 1

Bronze Medals: 0

6. Birgit Fischer – Germany – 12 Olympic Medals

Birgit Fischer - Germany - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 4

Bronze Medals: 0

7. Sawao Kato – Japan – 12 Olympic Medals

Sawao Kato - Japan - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

8. Jenny Thompson – USA – 12 Olympic Medals

Jenny Thompson - USA - 12 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 3

Bronze Medals: 1

9. Matt Biondi – USA – 11 Olympic Medals

Matt Biondi - USA - 11 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 2

Bronze Medals: 1

10. Usain Bolt – Jamaica – 8 Olympic Medals

Usain Bolt - Jamaica - 8 Olympic Medals Source:Getty

Gold Medals: 8

Silver Medals: 0

Bronze Medals: 0

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close