Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Pregnancy Announcement
Gisele Bundchen is once again proving that she’s wiping her hands of her ex-husband, Tom Brady. Both have moved on and dated other people since their divorce was finalized, but Bundchen’s expanding her family, as sources say she and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are pregnant with her third child. She’s already got two -a boy and a girl– with Brady. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told PEOPLE. The Brazilian model was married to the football legend from 2009 until 2022. Their marriage was reportedly first on the rocks when Brady wanted to continue playing football into his 40s while Bundchen thought he had dedicated enough years to the sport and it was time to retire. In response, Brady played for several more seasons after ending his working relationship with the Patriots and going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The switch-up paid off, as he won his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 despite his infamous 40-day retirement. TMZ reports that Bundchen is about five to six months pregnant and told Brady before the news went public. But hours after the news broke, Brady took to Instagram with a cryptic post, leading some to think he’s in his feelings because she’s moving on. He posted a photo of the sunset with The Chicks’ remake of Fleetwood Mac’s song “Landslide” with the lyrics, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” playing in the background. Since the divorce, Brady has been linked to Irina Shayk but was most recently seen with model Brooks Nader this summer. See how social media is reacting to Brady’s cryptic post after his ex-wife announced her pregnancy.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Pregnancy Announcement was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box