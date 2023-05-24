Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten

As the music world mourns the loss of Tina Turner, we remember the legendary singer for everything she gave us. From her passion on stage to her one-of-a-kind voice and unmatched style, Tina Turner was a true star.
MORE: Tina Turner, Legendary Singer Who Overcame Adversity To Achieve International Stardom, Dies At 83
Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was not just a talented singer, she was also a dancer, actress and author. She often referred to herself as an entertainer first and a singer second.
Tina Turner rose to mainstream prominence in the ’60s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. Ike and Tina married in 1962 and performed together. The duo’s turbulent and abusive relationship was documented in the memorable 1993 semi-autobiographical film, What’s Love Got to Do With It.
After the couple divorced in 1978, Turner reinvented herself and went on to reach career highs like never before.
Turner was dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” because of her ability to bring people from all walks of life together with her music.
After making a life for herself in Switzerland for the past few decades, she was granted Swiss citizenship in 2013.
But Tina Turner’s health started to decline drastically in 2013 when she suffered from a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She opted for homeopathic remedies to help with her increased blood pressure but was met with more health complications. Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017.
The singer’s 2018 memoir My Life Story also revealed her battle with a deadly illness. Tina Turner’s influence on music will without a doubt withstand the test of time.
Turner won eight Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, three American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. She was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Below, NewsOne has compiled some of the best Tina Turner photos that tell the story of a musical icon. May we remember her for everything she gave to music, She was truly an inspiration to the world.
Rest well legend.
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten was originally published on newsone.com
1. US-SWITZERLAND-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-TINA TURNERSource:Getty
Flowers and a pair of sunglasses are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Tina Turner, in Hollywood, California, on May 24, 2023. Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced on May 24, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary – Boutique Cocktail Reception – ArrivalsSource:Getty
MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 29: Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Boutique Cocktail Reception on April 29, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani)
3. Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary – Silos Opening And Cocktail Reception – ArrivalsSource:Getty
MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 30: Tina Turner and Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening And Cocktail Reception on April 30, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani)
4. FASHION-ITALY-MILAN-WOMEN-EMPORIO ARMANI-PEOPLESource:Getty
US singer Tina Turner poses prior the Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2011-2012 ready-to-wear collection on February 26, 2011 during the Women’s fashion week in Milan. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
5. Tina Turner 50th Anniversary Tour At Madison Square GardenSource:Getty
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: *Exclusive* Tina Turner performs during her 50th Anniversary tour at Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
6. Honorees Receive France’s Prestigious Legion D’Honneur AwardSource:Getty
PARIS – JULY 03: Singer Tina Turner poses in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace before attending a ceremony at the president’s official residence for honorees of France’s most prestigious Legion D’Honneur award on July 3, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
7. Tina Turner At The United CenterSource:Getty
American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois, October 1, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
8. FBN-SUPER BOWL-TINA TURNERSource:Getty
US singer Tina Turner speaks to reporters during a press conference 28 January 2000 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.Turner will star in the pre-game show salute to “Great American Music of the 20th Century” before the start of Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome on 30 January 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Tony RANZE (Photo by TONY RANZE / AFP) (Photo by TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)
9. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner in Concert, Twenty Four Seven Tour, at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Sunday 9th July 2000. (Photo by Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
10. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
American singer Tina Turner performs on stage during her Wildest Dreams Tour at Bercy, Paris, France 3rd May 1996. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)
11. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner performs on stage at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during her ‘Wildest Dreams Tour’, Paris, 3rd May 1996. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
12. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner backstage with the American actor Bruce Willis during Turner’s ‘Wildest Dreams Tour’ at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, Paris, 3rd May 1996. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
13. Tina Turner In ConcertSource:Getty
American vocalist Tina Turner performs in concert, New York, New York, circa 1992. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)
14. 42eme Festival de BerlinSource:Getty
Tina Turner et Erwin Bach. (Photo by Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
15. Tina Turner…Source:Getty
RIO de JANEIRO- 1988: Tina Turner posing for some fun studio pictures with Tina wearing a Brazil football shirt during her tour in Brazil, January 1988. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
16. Tina Turner…Source:Getty
BRAZIL – 1988: Tina Turner shows her gold discs on a balcony overlooking Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, while on her tour in Brazil in 1988. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
17. Tina Turner…Source:Getty
BRAZIL – 1988: Tina Turner makes a face at the photographer Dave Hogan during an exclusive shoot while on her Brazillian Tour in 1988 (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
18. Tina Turner At The Park WestSource:Getty
American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, August 2, 1984. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
19. Tina Turner Portrait Session 1984Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 1984: Music icon Tina Turner poses at home for a portrait in December 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
20. Photo of Tina TURNERSource:Getty
UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 01: HAMMERSMITH ODEON Photo of Tina TURNER, Tina Turner performing on stage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
21. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
American singer and actress Tina Turner performing in a show on German TV at Hamburg, Germany, 1982. (Photo by Helmut Reiss/United Archives via Getty Images)
22. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner at the 24th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 24, 1982. (Photo by Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)
23. Tina Turner And SnowmanSource:Getty
American singer Tina Turner with a model snowman, circa 1980. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)
24. Music File Photos 1980sSource:Getty
TINA TURNER 4 Grammy Awards 1985 Los Angeles here with Lionel Richie and his award (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
25. Uptown Tina Turner keeps downtown soul.Source:Getty
CANADA – JANUARY 23: Uptown Tina Turner keeps downtown soul. (Photo by Dick Darrell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
26. Tina Turner and guests…Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1980s: Tina Turner and guests circa 1980s in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
27. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner, American pop and soul singer, pictured prior to her first appearance as a solo artist in London. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
28. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
10th February 1978: Rock star Tina Turner wrapped in furs as she arrives at Heathrow airport. She is in the UK to give two concerts. (Photo by Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
29. Tina Turner in concert, live in Zurich 1978Source:Getty
Tina Turner in concert, live in Zurich 1978 (Photo by Blick/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
30. New York Premiere of “Tommy” MovieSource:Getty
Ann-Margret (L) and Tina Turner (C) attend the New York premiere of “Tommy” at the 57th St./6th Ave. subway station in New York City on March 18, 1975. (Photo by Sal Traina/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
31. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner smiling while seated at a press conference for Ken Russell’s film ‘Tommy’, 18th March 1975. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
32. Tina Turner en concertSource:Getty
Tina Turner sur scène lors d’un concert au Parc des Expositions de Nancy en 1975. (Photo by BRUCELLE Armel/Sygma via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,music,concert,african-american ethnicity,men,women,dancing,1970-1979,black and white,archival,three quarter length,human interest,singing,backstage,performing arts event,r&b,tina turner,nancy,stage – performance space
33. Photo of Tina TURNER and Ike TURNER and Ike & Tina TURNERSource:Getty
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of Tina TURNER and Ike TURNER and Ike & Tina TURNER; Ike Turner and Tina Turner, posed with gold discs (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)
34. Singer Tina TurnerSource:Getty
(Original Caption) Tina Turner singing. April 14, 1973.
35. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Die amerikanische Sängerin Tina Turner bei einem Fernsehauftritt, Deutschland 1970er Jahre. (Photo by Schweigmann/United Archives via Getty Images)
36. Tina turner. 70sSource:Getty
Tina turner. 70s. (Photo by: Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
37. Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Tina Turner, 70s. (Photo by: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
38. Tina Turner Recording SessionSource:Getty
CIRCA 1969: Tina Turner of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner sings during a recording session in circa 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
39. Tina Turner Performs in New YorkSource:Getty
NEW YORK – 1969: Tina Turner performs during a concert at Central Park in 1969 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images)
40. Portrait Of Tina TurnerSource:Getty
Studio portrait of American rock singer Tina Turner, wearing a dark crocheted mini-dress, singing while her long dark hair flies around her face, New York, New York, November 25, 1969. (Photo by Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
41. Ike & Tina With The IkettesSource:Getty
Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their back up dancers “The Ikettes”, 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
42. Ike & Tina Turner Revue PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1965: Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their band “Ike & Tina Turner Revue” in circa 1965. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
43. Tina Turner PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1965: Tina Turner of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner poses for a portrait in circa 1965. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
44. Ike & Tina Turner Revue PerformSource:Getty
DALLAS FORT WORTH, TX – 1964: Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner perform onstage with a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in 1964 in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
45. Tina Turner Portrait SessionSource:Getty
1964: Tina Turner of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner poses for a portrait in 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
46. Ike & Tina Turner PerformingSource:Getty
CIRCA 1961: Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner perform onstage in circa 1961. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
47. Ike & Tina Turner PortraitSource:Getty
CIRCA 1960: Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait in circa 1960. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)