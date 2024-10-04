Mr. Prada Charged With Second-Degree Murder
TikTok Star Arrested in Texas for Murder of Mental Health Therapist
TikTok star famous for posts on the social media platform who once dropped a post practicing for his mugshot, is now behind bars after being arrested for second-degree murder. Terryon Thomas, also known as Mr. Prada, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of a therapist after his body was found along a stretch of a Louisiana highway over the weekend. Authorities in Dallas County, Texas, detained the social media star on Monday, a booking sheet revealed. Per Page Six, the 20-year-old was originally arrested for “damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle” before he was charged with obstruction and murder in the second degree. He is currently being held without bond. The car involved in the arrest belonged to William Nicholas Abraham, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana.-based therapist whose body was found wrapped in a tarp alongside a Louisiana highway on Sunday. According to the coroner’s office via the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Hammond, Louisiana, Abraham, 69, died of blunt-force trauma. His death was immediately ruled a homicide. Tangipahoa Parish authorities shared surveillance camera screenshots of a person they claimed was the last person seen driving Abraham’s vehicle in Baton Rouge. The person driving the vehicle sped away from authorities during a traffic stop and fled on foot after crashing the vehicle.Mr. Prada, a
Abraham Was Accused of Touching an 11-year-old BoyAbraham also had his run-in with the law after he was arrested in 2015 after being accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy during a therapy session. He was never charged, and Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said he is aware of Abraham’s previous arrest, but the focus remains on figuring out where he was killed. Of course, users on X, formerly Twitter, put on their detective hats and are trying to connect the dots between Abraham’s previous arrest and his murder. Without any shred of proof, one post on X read, “Hearing that Mr Prada allegedly was SA’d by his therapist,told police and they did nothing and now he’s facing charges for kllllng the therapist is insane. People need to believe victims so they don’t turn into suspects. That boy been crying for help for months.” That post has over 99 thousand likes. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
