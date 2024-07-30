Tiffany Haddish Slammed On X For Sharing A Video of Herself Being Impressed With A Supermarket In Zimbabwe

Tiffany Haddish Zimbabwe Supermarket Video Sparks Outrage
Tiffany Haddish, once again, is getting dragged for her behavior. Spotted on TMZ, Tiffany Haddish found herself in the crosshairs of users on X, formerly Twitter. The actress/comedian is catching heat after dropping a video showing her overly impressed with an African grocery store in Zimbabwe. Per TMZ:
The implication here — or at least how people took it — was that TH couldn’t believe how modern the grocery store was in an African country … and the internet didn’t take that well.https://twitter.com/unclescrooch/status/1817482404115751033
The comedian/actress ventured out while visiting Zimbabwe — where she made a stop at a local supermarket and recorded herself inside. While filming in the supermarket, Tiff expressed shock and amazement multiple times … commenting on how beautiful and massive it was.
X Is Tired of Tiffany Haddish’s ShenanigansAfter dropping the video, Haddish has been getting slammed on X, with people calling her a “f***ing idiot” and chastising her for sharing a video showing her being amazed about a supermarket. “Every time I see Tiffany Haddish it’s never something funny. It’s always her doing/saying something lame or stupid,” one user wrote on X. Another user wrote, “Tiffany Haddish hasn’t had the best life in recent years, so we (“the Americans” who travel to Africa more than once a year and beam from ear to ear whenever we make it across that ocean) want to indefinitely distance ourselves from this behaviour!” Haddish did defend herself, explaining that she was only trying to demystify the portrayal of the motherland. According to the Night School star, Americans have been made to believe that Africans are always starving. She added, “We got here and I have been eyes full of tears finding out the truth. The media be lying. I thought I would share cause I know people in the USA that believe Africans don’t have anything.” She also feels she didn’t do anything wrong and was only trying to bring to attention the inaccurate portrayal of African life, adding she felt safer in Zimbabwe than in Los Angeles. Welp. The gallery below shows more reactions to Tiffany Haddish’s amazement at the African supermarket.
