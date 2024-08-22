This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Includes ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Bad Monkey’ & ‘Sunny’

Check out the trailers for this week’s What to Watch film list below: If you’re looking for the perfect shows to binge this week, we’ve got you covered with some must-watch TV picks that are sure to keep you entertained. From the glamorous streets of Paris to the sun-soaked beaches of the Caribbean, check out this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” Season 4 is back, and the stakes are higher than ever for our favorite marketing maven, Emily Cooper. As she navigates love, career challenges, and the ever-dramatic French fashion scene, this season promises more twists, stunning outfits, and Parisian escapades. Whether you’re here for the romance, the fashion, or just the beautiful backdrop of the City of Light, “Emily in Paris” continues to be the perfect escapist TV. Apple TV’s “Bad Monkey” is currently dominating the charts. This top-rated show, starring Vince Vaughn, is an intense drama-thriller that blends dark humor with edge-of-your-seat suspense. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Florida Keys, “Bad Monkey” follows a demoted detective, who stumbles upon a severed arm in a tourist’s catch, unraveling a wild tale of corruption and greed. It’s quirky, it’s thrilling, and with Vaughn’s impeccable performance, it’s no wonder this show is a hit. Be sure to catch the latest episode of Apple TV’s “Sunny.” This heartfelt comedy-drama continues to warm hearts with its story about an agoraphobic woman named Sunny who’s determined to live a full life despite her fears. The latest episode dives deeper into Sunny’s journey, exploring themes of courage and self-acceptance with a perfect blend of humor and emotion. It’s a show that’s not just entertaining but also incredibly relatable. Grab your popcorn and settle in for this week’s TV lineup.

1. Emily In Paris S4 Part one available to stream on Netflix.

2. Bad Monkey Available to stream on Apple TV+.

3. Sunny Available to stream on Apple TV+.

4. Bel-Air S3 Available to stream on Peacock.

5. Average Joe S1 Available to stream on Netflix.

6. The Tyrant Available to stream on Hulu.

7. Lady in the Lake Available to stream on Apple TV+.