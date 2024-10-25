This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Highlights New Releases & Returning Favorites

This Week's 'What To Watch' TV List
‘What to Watch’ TV lineup is packed with exciting new releases and returning favorites, from heartfelt comedy to thrilling mysteries. Check out a roundup of some must-sees for your watchlist this week inside. After the successful first season, “Shrinking” is back on Apple TV+ with more therapy-themed humor and heartfelt moments. Created by Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, and Bill Lawrence, the show follows Jimmy (played by Segel), a therapist dealing with his grief by giving unconventional advice. Season 2 dives deeper into the lives of Jimmy, his mentor Paul (Harrison Ford), and their colleagues and patients as they all navigate life’s challenges with a blend of humor and raw emotion. Shrinking is known for its unique approach to mental health, wrapped up in relatable comedy, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good dramas. New to CBS, “Poppa’s House” stars Damon Wayans as a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa.” His point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans, Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The hit whodunit Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” returns for its fourth season, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprising their roles as podcasting sleuths. The new season brings fresh mysteries, new suspects, and plenty of twists, as the trio investigates another suspicious death at the Arconia. Known for its clever writing, quick-witted dialogue, and star-studded guest appearances, Only Murders in the Building continues to be a delightful blend of suspense and humor. These series each bring something unique to the table, whether you’re in the mood for introspective comedy, family drama, or murder mystery fun.This week’s
Check out this week’s TV picks below:
1. 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Stream on Hulu.
2. Lioness Season 2
Stream on Paramount+.
3. Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Stream now on Prime Video.
4. Shrinking Season 2
Stream now on Apple TV+.
5. Poppa's House
Watch on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
6. Before
Stream on Apple TV+.
7. Somebody Somewhere Season 3
Stream on Max.
8. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3
Stream on Netflix.
9. Disclaimer*
Stream on Apple TV+.
10. Teacup
Stream on Peacock.
11. Only Murders in the Building Season 4
12. From Season 3
Stream on MGM+.
