This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Highlights ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ & ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’
‘What To Watch’ TV list is packed with exciting new releases, from animated nostalgia to dark thrillers. If you’re looking for the perfect show to start, check out the trailers of this week’s TV watch list inside. Paramount+ leads the charge with “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an adult animated revival of the beloved Chris Rock sitcom, “Everybody Hates Chris.” Chris narrates stories from his life growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, but this time, with an animated twist. The show is bringing back fan-favorite characters like Chris’ no-nonsense mom Rochelle and hardworking dad Julius, while adding a star-studded lineup of guest voices, including Tisha Campbell and Rickey Smiley. Fans of the original series will find new life in this animated rendition, as it strikes a balance between humor and heartfelt moments. Over on Disney+, “Agatha All Along” dives deeper into the backstory of Agatha Harkness, the villainous witch introduced in WandaVision. With Kathryn Hahn reprising her role, the series promises to explore Agatha’s origins, witchcraft, and more secrets lurking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This show will be a treat for MCU fans looking to explore lesser-known characters and unravel new magical mysteries. Hulu offers something grittier with “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,” a true-crime anthology series that examines the rise and fall of the former NFL star. The show delves into the complex life of Hernandez, from his promising football career to the shocking murder trial that followed. This series pulls back the curtain on the pressures, fame, and secrets that surrounded one of sports’ most infamous figures, offering a deeper look into the darker side of American sports. With a mix of nostalgia, magic, and real-life drama, this week’s TV lineup offers something for every viewer, making it the perfect time to catch up on some binge-worthy content.This week’s
Check out ‘What To Watch’ TV list below:
1. Everybody Still Hates Chris
Stream now on Paramount+.
2. The Perfect Couple
Stream now on Netflix.
3. Industry
Stream now on Max.
4. Bluey
Stream now on Disney+.
5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stream now on Prime Video.
6. Tulsa King
Stream now on Paramount+.
7. Agatha All Along
Stream now on Disney+.
8. The Penguin
Stream now on Max.
9. Bad Monkey
Stream now on Apple TV+.
10. American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
Stream now on Hullu.
11. Halloween Wars
Stream now on Discovery+.
