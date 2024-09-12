Listen Live
Our What To Watch TV List Features New Series How To Die Alone

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Series ‘How To Die Alone,’ ‘The Perfect Couple’ & ‘Coming From America’

Published on September 12, 2024

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list offers a dynamic mix of genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone. From dark comedies to romantic mysteries, check out the trailers for our favorite shows you should be tuning into right now.
First up, this week is Hulu’s “How To Die Alone.” The dark comedy starring Natasha Rothwell tackles life’s heaviest topics with a humorous twist. The show follows Melissa (Rothwell), a woman who finds herself contemplating the meaning of life after a near-death experience. Instead of sinking into despair, Melissa decides to live life to the fullest—and hilarity ensues. With its witty dialogue and relatable themes, “How To Die Alone” is a refreshing take on finding joy in the darkest moments. For those in the mood for a gripping mystery, Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” is an obvious choice. The series is already a hit on the platform after just a week on the platform. Set in a picturesque coastal town, the series unravels the secrets of a seemingly perfect couple whose life begins to crumble after a shocking crime. With unexpected twists and complex characters, “The Perfect Couple” keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. This show is ideal for fans of suspenseful dramas where nothing is as it seems. Another highlight is Max’s documentary series “Coming From America,” which follows a few families on their journeys abroad. The show is centered around four African American families, who pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity and more affordable housing: Africa. This week’s lineup is all about variety, with each show offering a unique perspective on life, love, and everything in between. So, grab your remote and get ready to binge!

Check out the trailers for this week’s watchlist below:

1. 'How to Die Alone'

Stream on Hulu September 13. 

2. 'The Perfect Couple'

Stream now on Netflix.

3. 'Three Women'

Stream on Starz September 13.

4. 'Coming From America'

Stream on Max now.

5. 'Bel-Air' S3 Finale

Stream now on Peacock. 

6. 'Emperor of Ocean Park'

Stream on MGM+.

7. 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

Stream now on Peacock. 

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Series ‘How To Die Alone,’ ‘The Perfect Couple’ & ‘Coming From America’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

