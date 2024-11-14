This Week's 'What To Watch' TV List Features 'Cross'
This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Cross,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Outer Banks’
What to Watch’ TV list has a line-up of exciting shows that bring fresh drama, humor, and emotional depth. From Prime Video’s premiere of “Cross” to crowd favorite family comedy “Abbott Elementary,” there’s something for the entire family to enjoy this week. Check out the trailers for some of our top TV picks to binge and tune into this week inside. Premiering on Prime Video, “Cross” is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels and follows detective and psychologist Alex Cross as he navigates complex cases and intense personal challenges. This gripping crime drama brings a new adaptation of Patterson’s iconic character, promising suspenseful storytelling and a gritty look at the cost of justice. The series is perfect for those who enjoy psychological thrillers with a deeply personal storyline. Returning to Netflix, “Outer Banks” Season 4 kicks off with more high-stakes treasure hunts, romance, and drama among the Pogues and Kooks. The new season promises twists and turns as John B. and his friends continue their adventure. With beautiful coastal scenery and tension-filled cliffhangers, Season 4 is packed with everything fans love about this beachside thriller. On ABC, “Abbott Elementary “returns with more laughs and heartwarming moments as we follow a group of dedicated teachers working in an underfunded Philadelphia school. This mockumentary-style comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, explores the challenges and triumphs of education, offering both humor and important social insights. It’s a relatable, feel-good show that manages to be both funny and meaningful. Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, brings a fresh take on the therapist-patient dynamic. Segel plays a grieving therapist who starts breaking professional rules, offering uncensored advice to his clients. Balancing humor and heartfelt moments, the show explores how healing can look messy, funny, and beautifully human. This week’s top picks bring a mix of adventure, comedy, and introspection, perfect for a weekend marathon or weekday unwind!This week’s ‘
Check out a gallery of this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV below:
1. 'Cross'
Stream on Prime Video.
2. 'Outer Banks' S4
Stream on Netflix.
3. 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Stream on Hulu.
4. 'Shrinking' Season 2
Stream on Apple TV+.
5. 'Sweet Pea'
Stream on Starz.
6. 'The Penguin'
Stream on Max.
7. 'Silo' Season 2
Stream on Apple TV+ Nov. 15.
8. 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2
Stream on Peacock.
9. 'Arcane' Season 2
Stream on Netflix Nov. 16.
10. 'Dune: Prophecy'
Stream on Max Nov. 17.
This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Cross,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Outer Banks’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from 97.9 The Box