Entertainment

This Week's What To Watch Film List Is A Filled With Thrills

This Week's What To Watch Film List Is A Filled With Thrills Ahead of Halloween

Published on October 24, 2024

Frightened Multi-Generation Family Sitting On Sofa At Home Watching Horror Movie On TV Together

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list brings a lineup of thrilling films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From psychological horror to heart-pounding suspense, these films are a must-watch. Check out the trailers inside.
First up is Maxxxine, the highly anticipated third installment in Ti West’s X trilogy. Following the aftermath of Pearl and XMaxxxine dives into the 1980s world of adult entertainment and crime as Maxine (Mia Goth) continues her quest for stardom. With gritty action and intense performances, Maxxxine promises to be a wild ride, full of shocking twists that fans of the previous films will love. Next, we have House of Spoils, starring Ariana DeBose in a nerve-wracking thriller. This film centers on a young chef, played by DeBose, who opens a new restaurant with high hopes, only to discover that her culinary dreams are haunted by the ghost of the previous owner. The eerie atmosphere and spine-tingling tension make House of Spoils a culinary horror you won’t want to miss. Rounding out the list is Hold Your Breath, which stars Sarah Paulson as Margaret Bellum. In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. From chilling psychological battles to survival thrillers, this week’s watchlist delivers a diverse array of edge-of-your-seat entertainment. There are also a few family friendly stories that are less chilling like We Grown Now and Woman of the Hour if you’re not into anything too frightening. Whether you’re looking for a haunting ghost story or a family friendly drama, these films offer all that you need ahead of Halloween.

Check out the trailers for this week’s watch list below:

1. MaXXXine

Streaming now on Max. 

2. Deep Water

Streaming now on Hulu.

3. Woman of the Hour

Streaming on Netflix.

4. A Sacrifice

Streaming on Netflix.

5. We Grown Now

Streaming now on Netflix.

6. Sting

Streaming now on Hulu.

7. Hold Your Breath

Streaming now on Hulu.

8. I Saw The TV Glow

Streaming now on Max.

9. Brothers

Streaming now on Prime Video.

10. House of Spoils

Streaming now on Prime Video.

This Week’s What To Watch Film List Is A Filled With Thrills Ahead of Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com

