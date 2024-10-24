This Week’s What To Watch Film List Is A Filled With Thrills Ahead of Halloween

This Week's What To Watch Film List Is A Filled With Thrills
‘What to Watch’ film list brings a lineup of thrilling films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From psychological horror to heart-pounding suspense, these films are a must-watch. Check out the trailers inside. First up is Maxxxine, the highly anticipated third installment in Ti West’s X trilogy. Following the aftermath of Pearl and X, Maxxxine dives into the 1980s world of adult entertainment and crime as Maxine (Mia Goth) continues her quest for stardom. With gritty action and intense performances, Maxxxine promises to be a wild ride, full of shocking twists that fans of the previous films will love. Next, we have House of Spoils, starring Ariana DeBose in a nerve-wracking thriller. This film centers on a young chef, played by DeBose, who opens a new restaurant with high hopes, only to discover that her culinary dreams are haunted by the ghost of the previous owner. The eerie atmosphere and spine-tingling tension make House of Spoils a culinary horror you won’t want to miss. Rounding out the list is Hold Your Breath, which stars Sarah Paulson as Margaret Bellum. In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. From chilling psychological battles to survival thrillers, this week’s watchlist delivers a diverse array of edge-of-your-seat entertainment. There are also a few family friendly stories that are less chilling like We Grown Now and Woman of the Hour if you’re not into anything too frightening. Whether you’re looking for a haunting ghost story or a family friendly drama, these films offer all that you need ahead of Halloween.This week’s
Check out the trailers for this week’s watch list below:
1. MaXXXine
Streaming now on Max.
2. Deep Water
Streaming now on Hulu.
3. Woman of the Hour
Streaming on Netflix.
4. A Sacrifice
Streaming on Netflix.
5. We Grown Now
Streaming now on Netflix.
6. Sting
Streaming now on Hulu.
7. Hold Your Breath
Streaming now on Hulu.
8. I Saw The TV Glow
Streaming now on Max.
9. Brothers
Streaming now on Prime Video.
10. House of Spoils
Streaming now on Prime Video.
