This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights Deon Cole’s ‘Ok Mister’ Stand-Up Special & Hulu’s New Documentary ‘Child Star’

What to Watch film list offers a mix of comedy, nostalgia, and horror across streaming platforms, making it a must-watch weekend. Check out the trailers for this week’s top movie picks inside. Comedy fans, get ready to laugh out loud with Deon Cole’s latest stand-up special, Ok, Mister, now streaming on Netflix. The hilarious comedian, known for his roles in “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” delivers a fresh hour of jokes tackling everything from relationships and aging to his signature observational humor. With his cool, laid-back style, Cole gives us a much-needed dose of laughter, reinforcing his place as one of today’s top stand-up acts. If you’re in the mood for a mix of comedy and documentary drama, Hulu’s Child Star is a must-see. This documentary takes a look at the highs and lows of child stars in the entertainment industry, exploring the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. With candid interviews from former child actors like the film’s producer Demi Lovato, it sheds light on the unique pressures that come with fame at an early age. Whether you’re nostalgic for your favorite young stars or curious about what happens when the cameras stop rolling, Child Star offers a thoughtful glimpse into the lives of these celebrities. For those seeking something darker, Speak No Evil offers a chilling psychological horror that will leave you on edge. The James Watkins directed film discusses how one dream holiday turns into a living nightmare when an American couple and their daughter spend the weekend at a British family’s idyllic country estate. What starts as a simple trip quickly spirals into a tense and terrifying ordeal as disturbing truths are revealed. If you love unsettling thrillers that keep you guessing, Speak No Evil is the perfect pick for your next horror fix. With comedy, drama, and horror all on the menu, there’s something for everyone this week!This week’s
Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. Deon Cole: Ok, Mister
Now streaming on Netflix.
2. Child Star
Now streaming on Hulu.
3. Speak No Evil
Out in theaters now.
4. Uglies
Now streaming on Netflix.
5. Rebel Ridge
Now streaming on Netflix.
6. The Forge
Out now in theaters.
7. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Out now in theaters.
