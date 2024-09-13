This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Highlights BET+ ‘Deadly Intentions’ & ‘Transformers One’

Our 'What to Watch' Films List Highlights BET+ 'Deadly Intentions'
What to Watch’ film list is packed with exciting new releases across various genres, offering something for everyone. Movies like BET+’s Deadly Intentions and Transformers One made our watchlist this week. Read more and catch the trailers inside. First up is BET’s Deadly Intentions, that follows two sisters employed as valet attendants lead double lives as burglars, targeting the homes of the unsuspecting drivers. During a burglary, they discover a criminal situation and must survive the dangerous game they’ve become involved in. If you enjoy tense dramas with unexpected twists, this movie isa must-see. Deadly Intentions is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with its gripping storyline and compelling performances. Another highlight this week is Prime Video’s high-energy heist comedy Jackpot!. This film combines humor, action, and thrilling chases as a group of misfit criminals accidentally land themselves in a once-in-a-lifetime score. Chaos ensues as they try to keep their newfound fortune under wraps while being pursued by authorities and rival criminals alike. Jackpot! is a fun, fast-paced ride that’s perfect for those who love quirky characters and laugh-out-loud moments. Lastly, Transformers One is an animated prequel out in theaters now. This highly anticipated addition to the Transformers franchise delves into the origin stories of some of the most beloved Autobots and Decepticons, providing a deeper look into the events that led to the epic battles between these iconic robotic factions. With stunning animation and an all-star voice cast, Transformers One is an exhilarating visual masterpiece for fans of the franchise. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding thrills, light-hearted comedy, or futuristic adventures, these films are sure to make your weekend binge sessions unforgettable. Happy watching!This week’s ‘
Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ films below:
1. 'Deadly Intentions'
Stream on BET+
2. 'Trope'
Stream on BET+.
3. 'Speak No Evil'
Out now in theaters.
4. 'Rebel Ridge'
Stream on Netflix now.
5. 'Uglies'
Stream now on Netflix.
6. 'Transformers One'
Out now in theaters.
7. 'Jackpot!'
Stream on Prime Video.
This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Highlights BET+ ‘Deadly Intentions’ & ‘Transformers One’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
