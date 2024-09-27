This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘The Wild Robot,’ ‘Never Let Go’ & More Thrilling Films

Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below: This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list is packed with thrilling, emotional, and adventurous selections, including The Wild Robot, I Saw The TV Glow, and Never Let Go. Read more and check out the trailers to our full list inside.Kicking things off, The Wild Robot is a heartwarming animated adventure based on the popular book by Peter Brown. The film tells the story of Roz, a robot who wakes up on an uninhabited island and learns to survive by befriending animals. This touching film, full of beautiful visuals and deep messages about nature, resilience, and community, makes it a must-watch for family audiences. For horror fans, A24’s I Saw The TV Glow offers an unsettling and eerie experience. This film follows two teenagers who become obsessed with a mysterious TV show, only to have reality twist in disturbing ways as they find themselves unable to escape its grip. It’s a mind-bending psychological thriller that delivers intense suspense, perfect for those who crave dark, chilling narratives. Lastly, Never Let Go delivers an intense, terrifying fight for survival. Starring Halle Berry, the film follows a mother and her twin sons in a world overrun by an unspeakable evil. The only way they can stay safe is by remaining physically connected, even tethered together by ropes. But when one of the boys questions the reality of the threat, everything begins to unravel, leading to a gripping, heart-pounding race for survival. The film’s emotional depth combined with its tension-filled plot creates a powerful cinematic experience. These three films offer a range of excitement, from family-friendly tales to psychological horror and intense action, making for a dynamic viewing weekend. We also have more films across genres, which are out now in theaters and on streaming platforms.

