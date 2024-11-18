Potential Setlist For Beyonce's Christmas Halftime Performance
This Ain’t Texas: Beyoncé’s Potential Setlist For Her Christmas Halftime Performance
Are you ready? Beyoncé is coming home for Christmas. The legendary singer will give the BeyHive the ultimate Christmas gift as she will perform during the halftime show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston, Netflix announced on Sunday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!"Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday," the streaming giant said in a press release. This will be the third NFL halftime show for Beyoncé, who previously performed at Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016. The streaming service said details about her performance are "under wraps" but teased that Beyoncé is "expected to feature some special guests" who are featured on her recent "COWBOY CARTER" album. In a video released on Instagram late on Sunday, Beyoncè us seen standing on top of a vintage car holding a football while singing "American Requiem," the opening single from her latest album. From that, it would be a surprise if Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, or even Kendrick Lamar hit the stage with Queen Bey. With that being said, what are your guesses for her setlist and special guests? Below are our predictions, in no particular order.
1. AMERIICAN REQUIEM
2. TEXAS HOLD 'EM
3. JOLENE
4. SPAGHETTII
5. II MOST WANTED
6. LEVII'S JEANS
7. JUST FOR FUN
8. YA YA
9. SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'
10. RIIVERDANCE
11. TYRANT
12. AMEN
14. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
15. BLACKBIIRD
16. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
17. I'M THAT GIRL
18. MY POWER
