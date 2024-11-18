This Ain’t Texas: Beyoncé’s Potential Setlist For Her Christmas Halftime Performance

Love Radio One Exclusives? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Are you ready? Beyoncé is coming home for Christmas. The legendary singer will give the BeyHive the ultimate Christmas gift as she will perform during the halftime show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston, Netflix announced on Sunday.“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” the streaming giant said in a press release. This will be the third NFL halftime show for Beyoncé, who previously performed at Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016.The streaming service said details about her performance are “under wraps” but teased that Beyoncé is “expected to feature some special guests” who are featured on her recent “COWBOY CARTER” album.In a video released on Instagram late on Sunday, Beyoncè us seen standing on top of a vintage car holding a football while singing “American Requiem,” the opening single from her latest album. From that, it would be a surprise if Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, or even Kendrick Lamar hit the stage with Queen Bey. With that being said, what are your guesses for her setlist and special guests? Below are our predictions, in no particular order.