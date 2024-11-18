Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Potential Setlist For Beyonce's Christmas Halftime Performance

This Ain’t Texas: Beyoncé’s Potential Setlist For Her Christmas Halftime Performance

Published on November 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Are you ready? Beyoncé is coming home for Christmas. The legendary singer will give the BeyHive the ultimate Christmas gift as she will perform during the halftime show of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston, Netflix announced on Sunday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday,” the streaming giant said in a press release. This will be the third NFL halftime show for Beyoncé, who previously performed at Super Bowls in 2013 and 2016. The streaming service said details about her performance are “under wraps” but teased that Beyoncé is “expected to feature some special guests” who are featured on her recent “COWBOY CARTER” album.
In a video released on Instagram late on Sunday, Beyoncè us seen standing on top of a vintage car holding a football while singing “American Requiem,” the opening single from her latest album. From that, it would be a surprise if Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, or even Kendrick Lamar hit the stage with Queen Bey. With that being said, what are your guesses for her setlist and special guests? Below are our predictions, in no particular order.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES… Cowboy Core: 5 Staple Pieces To Show Off Your Western Style Like Beyoncé Beyoncé’s Cowboy Couture Fits Keep Getting Better And Better Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ This Ain’t Texas, This Is Tubi: Our Cowboy Carter Inspired ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Classic Black Westerns  

1. AMERIICAN REQUIEM

2. TEXAS HOLD 'EM

3. JOLENE

4. SPAGHETTII

5. II MOST WANTED

6. LEVII'S JEANS

7. JUST FOR FUN

8. YA YA

9. SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'

10. RIIVERDANCE

11. TYRANT

12. AMEN

13.

14. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

15. BLACKBIIRD

16. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

17. I'M THAT GIRL

18. MY POWER

This Ain’t Texas: Beyoncé’s Potential Setlist For Her Christmas Halftime Performance was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
SmackDown

Jessie Ventura Body Slams Donald Trump & ICE, Calls Him A "Draft Dodging Coward"

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

The Zoo Is Free: Fetty Wap Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close