They Got The Right One: Kendrick Lamar Is The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Performer [Fan Reactions]
Kendrick Lamar has officially been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 9, 2025, at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The news, revealed by Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL, has electrified fans worldwide, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable performance. Multi-platinum, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning artist, Kendrick, is known for his powerful influence on music and culture. His ability to craft moments that resonate on a global scale has made him a once-in-a-generation artist, as noted by Jay-Z, who described Lamar as someone whose work transcends music and influences culture worldwide. Of course, his recent viral diss record “Not Like Us” has led to one of the most significant moments in rap history. In April of this year, “Like That” by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar spent three weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in June, Lamar’s record-breaking, “Not Like Us” spent two weeks at Number 1. The unexpected rap beef further cemented K Dot as a staple in music and pop culture at large. In response to the announcement, Lamar said, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” Fans have echoed this sentiment, with many celebrating the choice, highlighting how Lamar’s artistic vision and love for hip-hop make him the perfect fit for this prestigious event. This performance will also mark another major milestone for Lamar, with creative direction provided by his imprint, pgLang. Fans are eagerly awaiting how Lamar will deliver on the world’s biggest stage, following in the footsteps of previous Halftime Show legends. With Apple Music promising exclusive content, including interviews, playlists, and more, leading up to the event, anticipation is only set to grow. This Halftime Show is already being hailed as a must-watch, continuing the tradition of unforgettable performances that redefine the Super Bowl experience.
