These Stars Were Almost Casted In The ‘Harry Potter’ Film Franchise

According to the viral post, these stars were in talks with bringing a unique twist to the wizarding world we know as the Harry Potter film franchise. Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling. The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the video, NowThis lists the actors who nearly landed a role in the magical world of Harry. The late Robin Williams, known for his comedic genius and memorable roles, was reportedly very interested in joining the franchise as Hagrid, the lovable half-giant and friend of Harry. However, he was ultimately unable to take the part due to Rowling's strict "all-British" casting rule. This choice brought Robbie Coltrane into the role, a move that, in retrospect, has become legendary in itself.Pike, recognized now for her dramatic turns in films like Gone Girl, was offered the part of Rita Skeeter, the nosy journalist with a knack for causing trouble. However, Pike turned down the role, and it ultimately went to Miranda Richardson, who added her own charm to the character. Other notable actors almost seen in Hogwarts' corridors include Hugh Grant, who was considered for Gilderoy Lockhart. Grant's schedule led him to decline, and Kenneth Branagh brought his own flair to the charming, if a little too self-assured, Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. And there's also Kate Winslet, who was briefly suggested for the role of Helena Ravenclaw, though that role was ultimately filled by Kelly Macdonald. These near-castings offer a glimpse into what could have been and highlight the behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped the Harry Potter series into the beloved phenomenon we know today. Some things happen exactly as they should. Comment your thoughts on the could-have-been cast below.

1. Robin Williams Source: Getty Williams really wanted to portray Rubeus Hagrid or Remus Lupin.

2. Saoirse Ronan Source: Getty Ronan auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood, but knew she wouldn’t get the role because she was too young.

3. Sir Ian McKellen Source: Getty Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, passed away. Sir Ian McKellen wasw considered to replace him, but he famously turned down the role. He knew that Harris thought he was a “passionless” actor, and McKellen felt that he couldn’t replace someone who didn’t approve of him.

4. Kate Winslet Source: Getty Winslet was approached for the role of Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but the role never made it to her. Her agent turned it down on her behalf, because the part was too small.

5. Rosamund Pike Source: Getty Pike was the top choice to play Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She reportedly turned it down because Skeeter only appeared in a ew scenes. She’s since said she regrets not taking the part, because she’s a fan of the fourth movie’s director, Mike Newell.

6. Tilda Swinton Source: Getty Swinton was the top pick for Sybill Trelawne, but she said no. She was against boarding schools and didn’t want to be in a series that “romanticizes” one.

7. Henry Cavill Source: Getty Cavill lost the role of Cedric Diggory to Robert Pattinson when he auditioned for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.