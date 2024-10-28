These Stars Were Almost Casted In The 'Harry Potter' Films
These Stars Were Almost Casted In The ‘Harry Potter’ Film Franchise
1. Robin Williams
Williams really wanted to portray Rubeus Hagrid or Remus Lupin.
2. Saoirse Ronan
Ronan auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood, but knew she wouldn’t get the role because she was too young.
3. Sir Ian McKellen
Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, passed away. Sir Ian McKellen wasw considered to replace him, but he famously turned down the role. He knew that Harris thought he was a “passionless” actor, and McKellen felt that he couldn’t replace someone who didn’t approve of him.
4. Kate Winslet
Winslet was approached for the role of Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but the role never made it to her. Her agent turned it down on her behalf, because the part was too small.
5. Rosamund Pike
Pike was the top choice to play Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She reportedly turned it down because Skeeter only appeared in a ew scenes. She’s since said she regrets not taking the part, because she’s a fan of the fourth movie’s director, Mike Newell.
6. Tilda Swinton
Swinton was the top pick for Sybill Trelawne, but she said no. She was against boarding schools and didn’t want to be in a series that “romanticizes” one.
7. Henry Cavill
Cavill lost the role of Cedric Diggory to Robert Pattinson when he auditioned for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
8. Tim Roth
Roth was offered the role of Severus Snape but took a role in Planet of the Apes instead. The role of Severus went to Alan Rickman and Roth said, “The better man for the job [of playing Snape] did the job.”
These Stars Were Almost Casted In The ‘Harry Potter’ Film Franchise was originally published on globalgrind.com