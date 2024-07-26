These Famous Athletes Double As Artists & Music Producers [Gallery]

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Check out our favorite athletes turned artists below: Many professional Black athletes are proving that their talents extend beyond the playing field, making significant strides as artists and music producers. This trend showcases their versatility and creativity, highlighting a dynamic intersection between sports and the arts. Check out a gallery of athletes who double as artists inside.Take Shaquille O’Neal, for example. Known for his dominance on the basketball court, Shaq has also made a name for himself in the music world. He released several rap albums, including the platinum-selling “Shaq Diesel,” and now performs as DJ Diesel at major music festivals. His success in both arenas underscores his multifaceted talent and ability to connect with diverse audiences. Similarly, Damian Lillard, known in the rap world as Dame D.O.L.L.A., has seamlessly blended his basketball career with his passion for music. Lillard has released multiple rap albums and collaborated with well-known artists in the hip-hop industry, earning respect not just as an athlete, but as a legitimate artist.Football stars are also making their mark. Deion Sanders, or “Prime Time,” released a rap album that showcased his flair beyond the gridiron. Le’Veon Bell, under the stage name Juice, is actively pursuing a rap career, releasing tracks that reflect his personal experiences and ambitions. Antonio Brown has similarly ventured into the music scene, releasing rap tracks and music videos that capture his bold personality. In boxing, Roy Jones Jr. has balanced his career as a champion boxer with his passion for music, releasing several rap albums and memorable tracks like “Y’all Must’ve Forgot.” Meanwhile, in baseball, Bernie Williams transitioned from an All-Star outfielder to a Grammy-nominated jazz musician, illustrating the profound depth of his artistic talents. Even tennis legend Serena Williams has dabbled in music, releasing a rap single and investing in music-related ventures, further expanding her influence beyond sports. These athletes exemplify how professional success in sports can translate into creative pursuits in the music industry. Their stories are a testament to the limitless potential of Black athletes, who continue to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a multifaceted talent in today’s world. You might be surprised who you will find on this list.

1. Serena Williams Source: Getty The tennis champion released a rap single and has invested in various music-related ventures.

2. UK Launch of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop' at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Source: Getty Shaq has released several rap albums, including Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. He also performs as DJ Diesel, playing at major music festivals and events around the world.

3. Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) Source: Getty The professional basketball star released rap albums and started his own music label, Tru Warier Records.

4. Damian Lillard (Dame D.O.L.L.A.) Source: Getty The Bucks star released multiple rap albums and has collaborated with various artists in the hip-hop industry.

5. Allen Iverson (Jewelz) Source: Getty The legendary basketball player released rap tracks under the stage name Jewelz.

6. Chris Webber Source: Getty The basketball player produced tracks for several artists and founded his own music label.

7. Deion Sanders (Prime Time) Source: Getty The sports star released a rap album titled Prime Time.

8. Le'Veon Bell (Juice) Source: Getty The football player pursues a rap career under the name “Juice.”

9. Antonio Brown (AB) Source: (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The football player has released several rap tracks and music videos.

10. Roy Jones Jr. Source: Getty The boxing champion released rap albums and tracks, including his hit “Y’all Must’ve Forgot.”

11. Rashad Evans Source: Getty The MMA fighter has shown great interest in music production and DJing.

12. Bernie Williams Source: Getty The baseball star released several notable jazz albums and has been nominated for a Latin Grammy.

13. JaVale McGee (Pierre) Source: Getty The 3x NBA champion produces music under the moniker Pierre in his downtime. He navigates a range of genres spanning hip hop, trap, techno, and R&B.

14. Victor Oladipo Source: Getty Oladipo has had success as a two-time NBA All-Star, but in his free time he sings his heart out. The basketball player even appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

15. Lonzo Ball Source: Getty The Chicago Bulls point guard is an active rapper who has earned 2 Chainz’ stamp of approval. He also appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

16. Chris Bosh Source: Getty Chris Bosh retired from Miami Heat and he’s now pursuing music. He almost appeared on Revenge of the Dreamers III.