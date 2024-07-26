These Famous Athletes Double As Artists & Music Producers [Gallery]

These Famous Athletes Double As Artists & Music Producers
1. Serena Williams
The tennis champion released a rap single and has invested in various music-related ventures.
Shaq has released several rap albums, including Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. He also performs as DJ Diesel, playing at major music festivals and events around the world.
3. Metta World Peace (Ron Artest)
The professional basketball star released rap albums and started his own music label, Tru Warier Records.
4. Damian Lillard (Dame D.O.L.L.A.)
The Bucks star released multiple rap albums and has collaborated with various artists in the hip-hop industry.
5. Allen Iverson (Jewelz)
The legendary basketball player released rap tracks under the stage name Jewelz.
6. Chris Webber
The basketball player produced tracks for several artists and founded his own music label.
7. Deion Sanders (Prime Time)
The sports star released a rap album titled Prime Time.
8. Le'Veon Bell (Juice)
The football player pursues a rap career under the name “Juice.”
9. Antonio Brown (AB)
The football player has released several rap tracks and music videos.
10. Roy Jones Jr.
The boxing champion released rap albums and tracks, including his hit “Y’all Must’ve Forgot.”
11. Rashad Evans
The MMA fighter has shown great interest in music production and DJing.
12. Bernie Williams
The baseball star released several notable jazz albums and has been nominated for a Latin Grammy.
13. JaVale McGee (Pierre)
The 3x NBA champion produces music under the moniker Pierre in his downtime. He navigates a range of genres spanning hip hop, trap, techno, and R&B.
14. Victor Oladipo
Oladipo has had success as a two-time NBA All-Star, but in his free time he sings his heart out. The basketball player even appeared on “The Masked Singer.”
15. Lonzo Ball
The Chicago Bulls point guard is an active rapper who has earned 2 Chainz’ stamp of approval. He also appeared on “The Masked Singer.”
16. Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh retired from Miami Heat and he’s now pursuing music. He almost appeared on Revenge of the Dreamers III.
17. Iman Shumpert
Iman has created albums as a solo artist and has even appeared on his ex-wife’s single “Wake Up Love” from her project, The Album.
