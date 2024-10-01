These 5 Brands Just Launched New Beauty Products You Should Know About

5 Beauty Products Launches You Should Know About
1. Danessa Myricks Limited-Edition Lightwork VI: The Freedom Palette
Danessa Myricks is the GOAT regarding highly pigmented lipsticks, liners, blushes, and eyeshadows. She’s taken the latest of the fan-favorite Lightwork series to create a limited edition palette with dynamic shades and hyper-brilliant finishes. The palette contains three curated color stories and 18 mesmerizing illuminating pigments for eyes, face, and lips. Use these simple one-swipe colors alone or layer finishes for varying levels of sparkle or shifting dimension.
2. NYX's Face Glue Gripping Primer
Did somebody say 24-hour moisture-grip primer? Your makeup won’t even think about running with NYX’s Face Glue Gripping Primer. Formulated with moisture-gripping polyglutamic acid, it provides 4x the hydration of hyaluronic acid and maple syrup; this pre-makeup essential provides 24-hour hydration while serving maximum hold for day-to-night looks that will last. The formula dispenses white but blends seamlessly for a sheer grip with no white cast.
3. NYX's The Face Glue Gripping Setting Spray
You can’t use the Gripping Primer without the setting spray. And for the first time, we have an NYX Professional Makeup setting spray with a 24-hour wear claim. Featuring longwear glueing film-formers to shield and extend makeup wear and maple syrup, known for its super gripping power and antioxidant power to boost overall skin health. Get all the glue and none of the stickiness for looks that are fade-proof, transfer-proof, and even more vibrant with a natural skin-like finish.
4. OLAY Night Serum
OLAY added two editions to the Super Serum family. Since our skin is more receptive to skincare at night, the brand designed Super Serum Night Repair to penetrate the skin’s surface layers while you sleep. The luxurious, lightweight, and smooth serum absorbs quickly and activates on the skin’s surface to moisturize without leaving a sticky or tacky feeling. What makes this serum different from the OG Super Serum is the benefits of fast surface cell renewal and deep overnight moisture. Beauty sleep has never looked this good!
5. OLAY Super Eyes Day Serum
Last but not least, we have OLAY Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum. The silky, daily eye serum is formulated to deliver instant results across all skin tones that will last all day and night. Skin issues and fatigue can show up around the eyes well before any other area of the face. This serum is different from OLAY’s other eye products because it’s packed with effective ingredients like caffeine and aloe vera to instantly target issues around the eyes like puffiness, dark circles, and more. With one perfectly dosed pump, your eyes feel refreshed, awakened, and primed for makeup.
