Listen Live
Close
Beauty

5 Beauty Products Launches You Should Know About

These 5 Brands Just Launched New Beauty Products You Should Know About

Published on October 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beautiful girl with cosmetic scrub on her face - beauty products

Source: Artem Varnitsin / 500px / Getty

Another day, another opportunity to learn about today’s must-have beauty products. As a fashion and beauty editor, I see new product launches flood my inbox at a rapid rate. Brands are working overtime to provide consumers with tools that enhance their makeup and beauty routines. Whether they’re improving old formulas or creating more efficient merchandise, companies are stepping their game up in the beauty world.
Last summer, OLAY launched its 5-in-1 Super Serum, which has been proven to improve the skin’s texture while tightening it and enhancing its glow. Now, the brand has two new products on the market that help amplify your radiance. RELATEDOLAY’s Cleansing Melts Adds Simplicity To Your Beauty Routine 7 Hair And Beauty Products You Need This Fall TRIED IT: Dove’s Fall Treats Collection Gives You Nourished Skin With A Home Baked Twist And then there’s makeup. The world is not short of products to help us paint our canvas to perfection. However, to execute a pristine beat, there are a few items you should have in your arsenal: an efficient technique, moisturizing primer, and a long-lasting setting spray. I learned the hard way about doing my makeup without a primer and setting spray early in my makeup journey. A good primer creates a smooth surface for makeup application, and the right setting spray will hold your foundation, concealer, blush, and eyeshadow in place. You might be capable of painting a beautiful canvas, but without these two products, you run the risk of runny makeup that fades throughout the day. Lucky for you, this roundup includes an effective, affordable primer and setting spray worth adding to your makeup bags. From limited-edition palettes with ultra-pigmented hues to the products that will grip and set your beauty beat to perfection, these new product launches are setting the girlies up for a flawless face.

These 5 Brands Just Launched New Beauty Products You Should Know About

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Danessa Myricks Limited-Edition Lightwork VI: The Freedom Palette

Danessa Myricks Limited-Edition Lightwork VI: The Freedom Palette
Source: Danessa Myricks

Danessa Myricks is the GOAT regarding highly pigmented lipsticks, liners, blushes, and eyeshadows. She’s taken the latest of the fan-favorite Lightwork series to create a limited edition palette with dynamic shades and hyper-brilliant finishes. The palette contains three curated color stories and 18 mesmerizing illuminating pigments for eyes, face, and lips. Use these simple one-swipe colors alone or layer finishes for varying levels of sparkle or shifting dimension. 

2. NYX's Face Glue Gripping Primer

NYX's Face Glue Gripping Primer
Source: NYX

Did somebody say 24-hour  moisture-grip primer? Your makeup won’t even think about running with NYX’s Face Glue Gripping Primer. Formulated with moisture-gripping polyglutamic acid, it provides 4x the hydration of hyaluronic acid and maple syrup; this pre-makeup essential provides 24-hour hydration while serving maximum hold for day-to-night looks that will last. The formula dispenses white but blends seamlessly for a sheer grip with no white cast.

3. NYX's The Face Glue Gripping Setting Spray

NYX's The Face Glue Gripping Setting Spray
Source: NYX

You can’t use the Gripping Primer without the setting spray. And for the first time, we have an NYX Professional Makeup setting spray with a 24-hour wear claim. Featuring longwear glueing film-formers to shield and extend makeup wear and maple syrup, known for its super gripping power and antioxidant power to boost overall skin health. Get all the glue and none of the stickiness for looks that are fade-proof, transfer-proof, and even more vibrant with a natural skin-like finish.

4. OLAY Night Serum

OLAY Night Serum
Source: Olay

OLAY added two editions to the Super Serum family. Since our skin is more receptive to skincare at night, the brand designed Super Serum Night Repair to penetrate the skin’s surface layers while you sleep. The luxurious, lightweight, and smooth serum absorbs quickly and activates on the skin’s surface to moisturize without leaving a sticky or tacky feeling. What makes this serum different from the OG Super Serum is the benefits of fast surface cell renewal and deep overnight moisture. Beauty sleep has never looked this good!

5. OLAY Super Eyes Day Serum

OLAY Super Eyes Day Serum
Source: Olay

Last but not least, we have OLAY Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum. The silky, daily eye serum is formulated to deliver instant results across all skin tones that will last all day and night. Skin issues and fatigue can show up around the eyes well before any other area of the face. This serum is different from OLAY’s other eye products because it’s packed with effective ingredients like caffeine and aloe vera to instantly target issues around the eyes like puffiness, dark circles, and more. With one perfectly dosed pump, your eyes feel refreshed, awakened, and primed for makeup.

These 5 Brands Just Launched New Beauty Products You Should Know About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close