These 5 Brands Just Launched New Beauty Products You Should Know About

Another day, another opportunity to learn about today's must-have beauty products. As a fashion and beauty editor, I see new product launches flood my inbox at a rapid rate. Brands are working overtime to provide consumers with tools that enhance their makeup and beauty routines. Whether they're improving old formulas or creating more efficient merchandise, companies are stepping their game up in the beauty world.Last summer, OLAY launched its 5-in-1 Super Serum , which has been proven to improve the skin's texture while tightening it and enhancing its glow. Now, the brand has two new products on the market that help amplify your radiance. And then there's makeup. The world is not short of products to help us paint our canvas to perfection. However, to execute a pristine beat, there are a few items you should have in your arsenal: an efficient technique, moisturizing primer, and a long-lasting setting spray. I learned the hard way about doing my makeup without a primer and setting spray early in my makeup journey. A good primer creates a smooth surface for makeup application, and the right setting spray will hold your foundation, concealer, blush, and eyeshadow in place. You might be capable of painting a beautiful canvas, but without these two products, you run the risk of runny makeup that fades throughout the day. Lucky for you, this roundup includes an effective, affordable primer and setting spray worth adding to your makeup bags.From limited-edition palettes with ultra-pigmented hues to the products that will grip and set your beauty beat to perfection, these new product launches are setting the girlies up for a flawless face.

1. Danessa Myricks Limited-Edition Lightwork VI: The Freedom Palette Source: Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks is the GOAT regarding highly pigmented lipsticks, liners, blushes, and eyeshadows. She’s taken the latest of the fan-favorite Lightwork series to create a limited edition palette with dynamic shades and hyper-brilliant finishes. The palette contains three curated color stories and 18 mesmerizing illuminating pigments for eyes, face, and lips. Use these simple one-swipe colors alone or layer finishes for varying levels of sparkle or shifting dimension.

2. NYX's Face Glue Gripping Primer Source: NYX Did somebody say 24-hour moisture-grip primer? Your makeup won’t even think about running with NYX’s Face Glue Gripping Primer. Formulated with moisture-gripping polyglutamic acid, it provides 4x the hydration of hyaluronic acid and maple syrup; this pre-makeup essential provides 24-hour hydration while serving maximum hold for day-to-night looks that will last. The formula dispenses white but blends seamlessly for a sheer grip with no white cast.

3. NYX's The Face Glue Gripping Setting Spray Source: NYX You can’t use the Gripping Primer without the setting spray. And for the first time, we have an NYX Professional Makeup setting spray with a 24-hour wear claim. Featuring longwear glueing film-formers to shield and extend makeup wear and maple syrup, known for its super gripping power and antioxidant power to boost overall skin health. Get all the glue and none of the stickiness for looks that are fade-proof, transfer-proof, and even more vibrant with a natural skin-like finish.

4. OLAY Night Serum Source: Olay OLAY added two editions to the Super Serum family. Since our skin is more receptive to skincare at night, the brand designed Super Serum Night Repair to penetrate the skin’s surface layers while you sleep. The luxurious, lightweight, and smooth serum absorbs quickly and activates on the skin’s surface to moisturize without leaving a sticky or tacky feeling. What makes this serum different from the OG Super Serum is the benefits of fast surface cell renewal and deep overnight moisture. Beauty sleep has never looked this good!