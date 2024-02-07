These 4 Items Will Elevate Your Bedroom Decor And Produce A Peaceful Environment

Bedroom decor can set the tone for the direction of your day. Waking up in a light and peaceful space can boost your mood and promote a sense of structure. My bedroom has become a sanctuary. During those moments when I need clarity or have to calm my anxiety, I retreat to my room because I’ve filled it with a few additions that are supportive of a calm environment.
According to the Sleep Foundation, “A relaxing environment is essential for a good night’s rest. Studies have shown people simply sleep better when their bedroom is optimized for light and noise levels, temperature, and comfort. And since sleep quality and duration are directly tied to other aspects of human health, a bedroom environment that promotes sleep can also improve how you feel while you’re awake.”
The first step to creating a space that supports a healthy and productive lifestyle is eliminating unnecessary clutter. It is difficult to appreciate your bedroom decor if it is covered in clutter. Before adding new items to your space, confirm you have an adequate organizing system that will contribute to a peaceful environment.
Natural sunlight produces cortisol in the body, increasing your alertness and energy levels. Because I am prone to Seasonal Affective Disorder, I prefer to keep my curtains open to enjoy the sun. For others, this can be a harsh way to wake up each morning. Whatever your preference, dressing your windows with curtains that adjust to your light sensitivity can brighten up your room and assist with a good night’s sleep.
If you’re ready to transform your bedroom into the peaceful sanctuary it was meant to be, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are four items that will elevate your space and promote peace in your bedroom.
Elevate your bedroom decor with these 4 items
1. Snake plantSource:Unsplash
Snake plants set the ambiance for your space, but they also have beneficial properties that make them more than a decorative addition. Not only are snake plants easy to take care of, but they also assist in purifying air circulation. Snake plants enhance sleep quality by producing oxygen throughout the night and removing carbon dioxide.
Snake plants are not pet-friendly. If a cat or dog ingests the leaves, it will cause digestive issues.
2. Muslin Comfort’s Organic 360 BlanketSource:Muslin Comfort
My body goes through a range of temperatures when I’m asleep at night. I go through various sleeping positions that range from my body being fully covered with my left leg poking out to my entire body exposed with the blanket covering one leg. I learned over time that finding the right blanket was the answer to my restless nights.
Muslin Comfort’s Organic 360 Blanket has temperature-regulating properties to help you find your bed’s sweet spot. This blanket is made of 100% pure muslin cotton, helping reduce night sweats and increase breathability.
3. Levoit OasisMist Smart HumidifierSource:Website
A good humidifier can substantially boost your quality of sleep. The device releases water vapor or steam into the air, increasing the humidity levels in your room. During the winter, the air becomes dryer, affecting the air quality.
The added moisture can aid dryness in the throat and nose. They’re also known to help with asthma, allergies, and snoring.
The Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier offers both warm and cool mist settings and can last up to 45 hours in a 215–430 sq ft room.
4. Bath & Body Works CandleSource:Bath & Body Works
An alluring aroma can elevate any space, especially the bedroom. Bedrooms can trap odors, mainly if there is lots of clutter. Lighting a scented candle after cleaning your room adds a welcoming finishing touch to your environment.
Bath & Body Works is known for its full range of scents, from light and airy to sweet and fruity. Whatever your preference, add a little fragrance to your abode.
