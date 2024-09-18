These 10 Women Gave Birth After 40, Proving It Is Never Too Late

Why do women consider giving birth after 40? There are a multitude of reasons why women decide to pursue motherhood later in life. For some, they become knee-deep in their careers and allow time to get away from them. On an episode of Oprah’s Where Are They Now? Vivica Fox opens up about not having children. “That’s the biggest regret of my life that I have is that I didn’t have a child,” she tells the host. The actress shares that sentiment often while reflecting on her life. In an interview with DJ Vlad , Fox says her work schedule and not finding the right guy got in the way of her dream to become a mother. Now, with six godchildren, the legendary actress found solace in her decision. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Others battle fertility issues that slowly chip away at their dream of carrying a healthy baby into a full-term birth. Gabrielle Union shared her struggles to conceive with her husband, Dwyane Wade, in her book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine.” “I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.” After years of trying the actress had a baby girl via a surrogate. RELATED: ‘RHONY’ Alum Eboni K Williams Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child For some women, giving birth after 40 can feel like a distant dream. Doctors start referring to our ovaries as geriatric at the tender age of 35, increasing the pressure to find a find a partner, bust it wide open, and get knocked up. And while that seems like a quick and easy formula to adopt, the process doesn’t always follow a cookie-cutter blueprint. Issa Rae Says She’s Scared To Get Pregnant ‘I Don’t Want To Be Slowed Down For Any Reason’ Then there are the women like myself. I am a 40-year-old lesbian with an enormous desire to have a baby. In 2019, I had four failed pregnancy attempts. As a single woman, it was emotionally draining to process my body’s refusal to fertilize my eggs, so I decided to wait until I was in a loving relationship. With 41 creeping up on me, I’ve had to redefine what motherhood looks like to me. It’s not impossible, but if it’s supposed to happen, it will.When I read stories about celebrities who gave birth after 40, it reminds me that time is an illusion. If you’re four decades in and seeking inspiration or encouragement about getting pregnant, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are 10 Black women who successfully gave birth after 40.

1. Eboni K Williams gave birth to her first child at 40 Source: Getty In June 2024, The Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams revealed to PEOPLE that she was pregnant with her first child. “I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it reallydoes feel like fate,” she told the publication. “I just refuse to wait one more day, that’s where I’m at,” Williams continues. “Everything I want to do, I’m doing right now. And I’m excited. I feel as ready as I’m ever going to be.”

2. Mariah Carey gave birth to her first child at 41 Source: Getty Mariah Carey built an iconic career with her 5-octave vocal range, earning her endless awards and accolades. The legendary singer married actor and comedian Nick Cannon on April 30, 2008, and welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan on April 30, 2011. In an interview with OUT, Carey says she never saw motherhood as part of her future. “It’s unconditional love, and I never, ever thought I was going to have kids–ever.” She told the publication. “I remember as a child saying I’m never going to get married; I’m never going to have kids.”

3. Maya Rudolph gave birth to her fourth child at 41 Source: Getty Maya Rudolph and her long-time partner have been together since 2001. She welcomed her first child in 2005, her second in 2009, her third in 2011, and they completed the family in 2013, when she was 41 years old. The actress, now 52, reflected on how her motherhood journey helped keep her grounded in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR. “I cheated my way to the place of shedding bullshit by having a child. It’s a really direct line to getting to what’s important. I don’t know that I would have been able to personally do that on my own without following that trajectory. I think having a child was really helpful to ground me solidly in a place of “These things need to get done” or “Everybody is going to Madison Square Garden tonight to see Andy [Samberg] sing with Justin Timberlake, and my daughter has a fever. I’m going home.”

4. Uzo Aduba gave birth to her first child at 42 Source: Getty Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba welcomed her first child, daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem, in late 2023. In a touching Instagram post, the first-time momma wrote, “My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. I’m a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful“

5. Ashanti gave birth to her first child at 43 Source: Getty Ashanti and Nelly picked up where they left off after rekindling their relationship, which ended in 2013. Ten years later, the couple reunited, secretly married, and later welcomed a baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024. In an exclusive with Essence, the singer shared that becoming a mother has always been her goal. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she tells the publication. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

6. Iman gave birth to her second child at 45 Source: Getty Supermodel Iman had her first child in her 20s. She later married David Bowie, and they welcomed their second child at 45. In a 2009 interview with Parade, Iman says patience is the key to having a child later in life. “The difference between rearing a child in your 20s and one in your 50s is one of patience,” she tells the publication. She also explained that although she conceived naturally, she initially tried IVF. “People talk about the miracle of birth. No. There’s the miracle of conception. I did IVF, but nothing happened. So I began to think of adoption, and then I got pregnant. It was definitely a miracle.”

7. Halle Berry gave birth to her second child at 47 Source: Getty Halle Berry carried both of her children post-40. She gave birth to her first child, Nahla, at 41 and her son, Maceo, at 47. In an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the award-winning actress explained that she was premenopausal by her second pregnancy. “I was, you know, on my way…this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda premenopausal, so to have this happen was a huge [shock],” she explained to Degeneres.

8. Tamron Hall gave birth to her first child 48 Source: Getty Tamron Hall showed the power of living life on your own terms. In April 2019, Hall gave birth to her first child, son Moses Greener. In an interview with Women’s Health, the journalist and TV host, 54, said, “I’m glad I’ve refused limitations others placed on me. I see my choices as perfect for me, and I’m grateful for every one of them.” “Being a parent at this point in my career gives me room to create the show I dreamed of and the environment to be the parent I want to be,” she continued.

9. Da Brat gave birth to her first child at 49 Source: Getty Da Brat never thought she’d become a mother. But when her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, encouraged her to explore motherhood, she actively pursued her life’s most eventful chapter yet. In an interview with PEOPLE, Da Brat didn’t think becoming a mother was part of her story. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” she says. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” Da Brat carried her baby using Harris-Dupart’s eggs. The couple welcomed a healthy baby boy, True Legend Harris-Dupart, in July 2023.