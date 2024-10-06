Listen Live
These 10 Pieces From the Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule Are A Must-Have

Published on October 6, 2024

Source: Courtesy of bebe / Courtesy of bebe

Ciara has teamed up with veteran fashion brand bebe for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection that features a mix of dresses, denim, sportswear, accessories, and more. The singer was integral in bringing the collection to life as the Creative Director and the face of the Fall 2024 campaign.
Before there was Skims, Good American, PrettyLittleThing, or Fashion Nova, there was bebe. The glamorous fashion house was the go-to style haven for many young women millennials during the early aughts. Their signature threads, including the brand’s prominent logo embroidered with crystal embellishments on baby tees, jeans, and more, were plastered on almost every it-girl’s body like a fashion badge of honor.
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Fast forward to today, and the San Francisco-bred brand is back in the style spotlight with an updated flair that merges its impactful fashion legacy with Ciara’s impressive style. “I’m thrilled to have partnered with bebe on this one-of-a-kind special collection, especially being a longtime fan of the brand, the “Goodies” singer shared in a press release. “Having creative direction control and merging my personal style with this iconic fashion brand has been an incredible journey. This collection is all about empowering confidence and embracing bold, new looks. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule Collection

The bebe x Ciara capsule collection is fall-fashion approved with trendy, edgy, and elegant styles that carry you from the streets to work, dinner, or a fancy soiree. It consists of Ciara’s favorite color palette, including black, metallics, naturals, rich greens, deep blues, and luxe jewel tones painted on sets, dresses, suits, and separates. The first drop is currently available, and the second will be available in early October with holiday-style offerings. Jump in below to check out our must-have pieces from this popping collection. DON’T MISS…Ciara ‘Levels Up’ With New ‘Bebe’ Capsule Collection

1. Leopard Dress

Leopard Dress
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Anything leopard for the fall is a go! This sexy leopard dress is ideal for romantic dinner dates or a dinner party to celebrate your girl. 

2. Vegan Leather Corset

Vegan Leather Corset
Source: Courtesy of bebe

This vegan leather corset piece can go from work to play. Pair it with jeans or black slacks, and call it a stylish day! 

3. Faux Fur Maxi Coat

Faux Fur Maxi Coat
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Are you even having a fashion moment in the fall without a faux fur coat? This luxurious staple is ready to wrap you up in style for the colder days. 

4. Vegan Leather and Denim Combo

Vegan Leather and Denim Combo
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Nothing says classic like a vegan leather and denim mix. This vintage look is making a major comeback for the fall season, and it should be in your closets!

5. Red Blazer Dress

Red Blazer Dress
Source: Courtesy of bebe

A popping blazer dress? Red is one of the it-colors for the fall, and this blazer dress is the perfect way to sport the favored color. 

6. Bebe X Ciara Signature Top

Bebe X Ciara Signature Top
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Bebe is known for its signature tops, and the bebe x Ciara tank is a versatile piece that will never get old. Rock it with vegan leather pants like Ciara did in the picture above for a swaggy look. 

7. Black Knit Dress

Black Knit Dress
Source: Courtesy of bebe

A little black dress will never go out of style, and this bebe x Ciara one is a statement piece. Wear it as a dress, or add wide-leg jeans underneath for extra flair. 

8. Mini Canvas Satchel

Mini Canvas Satchel
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Purses are the icing on the fashion cake, and this fabulous mini satchel is ready for a fall slay.

9. Plunge Neck Maxi

Plunge Neck Maxi
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Take the plunge this fall in this sexy maxi dress that features a sexy body chain. Rock it to a holiday party or any other fancy shindig, and you are guaranteed to be the center of attention. 

10. Cateye Sunglasses

Cateye Sunglasses
Source: Courtesy of bebe

Why not block the sun and the haters with these fashionable cateye sunglasses? They will upgrade any look you pair them with. 

