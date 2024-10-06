These 10 Pieces From the Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule Are A Must-Have

Ciara has teamed up with veteran fashion brand Fall 2024 campaign. has teamed up with veteran fashion brand bebe for a one-of-a-kind capsule collection that features a mix of dresses, denim, sportswear, accessories, and more. The singer was integral in bringing the collection to life as the Creative Director and the face of the

Before there was Skims, Good American, PrettyLittleThing, or Fashion Nova, there was

bebe

. The glamorous fashion house was the go-to style haven for many young women millennials during the early aughts. Their signature threads, including the brand’s prominent logo embroidered with crystal embellishments on baby tees, jeans, and more, were plastered on almost every it-girl’s body like a fashion badge of honor.

Fast forward to today, and the San Francisco-bred brand is back in the style spotlight with an updated flair that merges its impactful fashion legacy with Ciara’s impressive style. “I’m thrilled to have partnered with bebe on this one-of-a-kind special collection, especially being a longtime fan of the brand, the “Goodies” singer shared in a press release. “Having creative direction control and merging my personal style with this iconic fashion brand has been an incredible journey. This collection is all about empowering confidence and embracing bold, new looks. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule Collection

The bebe x Ciara capsule collection is fall-fashion approved with trendy, edgy, and elegant styles that carry you from the streets to work, dinner, or a fancy soiree. It consists of Ciara’s favorite color palette, including black, metallics, naturals, rich greens, deep blues, and luxe jewel tones painted on sets, dresses, suits, and separates. The first drop is currently

available

, and the second will be available in early October with holiday-style offerings.

Jump in below to check out our must-have pieces from this popping collection.