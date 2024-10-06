Here are our favorite pieces from the Ciara x bebe Fall Collection
These 10 Pieces From the Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule Are A Must-Have
Bebe X Ciara Fall 2024 Capsule CollectionThe bebe x Ciara capsule collection is fall-fashion approved with trendy, edgy, and elegant styles that carry you from the streets to work, dinner, or a fancy soiree. It consists of Ciara’s favorite color palette, including black, metallics, naturals, rich greens, deep blues, and luxe jewel tones painted on sets, dresses, suits, and separates. The first drop is currently available, and the second will be available in early October with holiday-style offerings. Jump in below to check out our must-have pieces from this popping collection. DON’T MISS…Ciara ‘Levels Up’ With New ‘Bebe’ Capsule Collection
1. Leopard Dress
Anything leopard for the fall is a go! This sexy leopard dress is ideal for romantic dinner dates or a dinner party to celebrate your girl.
2. Vegan Leather Corset
This vegan leather corset piece can go from work to play. Pair it with jeans or black slacks, and call it a stylish day!
3. Faux Fur Maxi Coat
Are you even having a fashion moment in the fall without a faux fur coat? This luxurious staple is ready to wrap you up in style for the colder days.
4. Vegan Leather and Denim Combo
Nothing says classic like a vegan leather and denim mix. This vintage look is making a major comeback for the fall season, and it should be in your closets!
5. Red Blazer Dress
A popping blazer dress? Red is one of the it-colors for the fall, and this blazer dress is the perfect way to sport the favored color.
6. Bebe X Ciara Signature Top
Bebe is known for its signature tops, and the bebe x Ciara tank is a versatile piece that will never get old. Rock it with vegan leather pants like Ciara did in the picture above for a swaggy look.
7. Black Knit Dress
A little black dress will never go out of style, and this bebe x Ciara one is a statement piece. Wear it as a dress, or add wide-leg jeans underneath for extra flair.
8. Mini Canvas Satchel
Purses are the icing on the fashion cake, and this fabulous mini satchel is ready for a fall slay.
9. Plunge Neck Maxi
Take the plunge this fall in this sexy maxi dress that features a sexy body chain. Rock it to a holiday party or any other fancy shindig, and you are guaranteed to be the center of attention.
10. Cateye Sunglasses
Why not block the sun and the haters with these fashionable cateye sunglasses? They will upgrade any look you pair them with.
