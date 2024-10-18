There Is No Bottom With This Man: Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless “Ratings” Joke About Amber Thurman

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

There is truly no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump.The disgraced former president continues to make a complete a** out of himself when he opens his mouth. The Orange Menace is currently on a press tour, which is honestly not helping his case regarding convincing people that he is worthy of being back in the White House.Following his disastrous Univision town hall event , where we saw firsthand what happens when he is hit with real questions from real voters and not softballs from his fans, Orange Mussolini did a Fox News “town hall” moderated by Harris Faulkner, the featured only women in the audience. In a despicable act, Trump made light of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman, who died due to anti-abortion legislation passed by the state’s Republican legislative majority that didn’t allow doctors to give Thurman the care she needed when it was revealed her family would conduct a “prebuttal” to his event. Per Raw Story

During the Faulkner interview, she stated, “Amber Thurman’s family have come out on a press call, and they’re doing what’s called a prebuttal to our town hall right now.”

That led the former president to joke, “Oh, that’s nice,” to which the pro-Trump audience laughed before he added, “We’ll get better ratings, I promise,” which led to more laughter including from Fox’s Faulkner.

The fallout from Trump’s comments was swift. MSNBC host Anna Cabrera looked stunned and said to her guests, “The ratings? The laughter? Jennifer, how should voters square that moment with what Trump has said about how women should trust him, that he’s a protector of women?” The reactions on X echoed disgust similar to Trump’s, as you can see in those reactions in the gallery below.