The VMAs First Ever “Best Afrobeats” Award Goes To Rema!

A huge congratulations goes out to Rema in making history as the first artist to win “Best Afrobeats” at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The Nigerian artist was awarded for his top charting song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.
Rema grew up in Benin City, Nigeria and released his first song on March 24, 2019 with the single “Dumebi”. Since then he released his first album “Rave & Roses” which includes the record breaking ‘Calm Down’ which was the first song to spend one year on US Billboard Chart.
1. Calm Down (Original Version)
2. Charm
3. FYN feat. AJ Tracey
4. Dirty
5. Holiday
6. Are You There?
7. Woman
8. Soundgasm
9. Bounce
10. Ginger Me
11. Lady
12. Dumebi
