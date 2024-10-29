The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
"She's probably, for a lot of people, an unexpected icon at first thought, but when you actually pause and think about it for a moment, and look at how she's been dressed, how she is so enthusiastic about fashion, how much she loves fashion…" Kolb said. "She is definitely the opposite of expected. She is about her individual [style] sense, and that comes across."Andre 3000 was at the awards and spoke in honor of Badu and her award. See his speech below. Other CFDA 2024 honorees included Rachel Scott of Diotima won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Willy Chavarria won the American Menswear Designer of the Year. Check out the head-turning looks your favorite celebs wore to the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards below.
Thom Browne at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing his own design
GloRilla at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Coach
Paris Hilton at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Oscar De La Renta
Victoria Monet at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing LaQuan Smith
Lucy Liu at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Bach Mai
Kylie Jenner at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Haider Ackermann
Jenna Lyons at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Thom Browne
Aweng Chuol attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a white high-slit gown
Ciara at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Vera Wang
Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Gap
Angel Reese at the 2024 CFDA Awards Simkhai
Tyla at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Tom Ford for Gucci
Erykah Badu Fashion Icon Award winner at the 2024 CFDA Awards Thom Browne
Paloma Elsesser at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards Diotima
Addison Rae at the CFDA Fashion Awards Thom Browne
Taylor Hill at the 2024 CFDA Awards Culta Gaia
Winnie Harlow at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Kate Barton
Darren Criss at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Christian Siriano
Troye Sivan at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher with Chrome Hearts accessories
La La Anthony at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Jaquemus
Coco Jones at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Coach
Yseult attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a hooded black dress
Teyana Taylor at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing LaQuan Smith
Alex Consani attends the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Area
Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the CFDA Awards wearing Wiederhoeft
Di Mondo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a sheer pink look
Pia Wurtzbach at the CFDA Awards wearing Carolina Herrera
Katie Holmes at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Carolina Herrera
Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Michael Kors
Kathryn Hahn at CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Thom Browne
Rachel Scott at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
