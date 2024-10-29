Listen Live
Style & Fashion

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Published on October 29, 2024

2024 CFDA Awards collage

Source: Jamie McCarthy, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2024 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) presented by Amazon Fashion Awards took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York and celebrated fashion industry power players and honored the next generation of American Fashion Designers.
The most fashionable celebrities came out in their couture looks to stunt in front of cameras, displaying head-turning fashion trends, including tailored suits, sheer dresses, and dramatic silhouettes.  The chairman for the CFDA, Thom Browne, was a popular designer worn by many at the awards including Erykah Badu, Jenna Lyons, Addison Rae, and more. RELATED STORY The Essence Of Erykah Badu: Top Looks From CFDA’s Newest Fashion Icon The Black In Fashion Council Announces Latest New York Fashion Week Discovery Showrooms Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé Of Stealing Her Style, Twitter Says Not So Fast Erykah Badu was honored with the Fashion Icon award and wore Thome Browne.  CFDA CEO Steven Kolb told WWD about Badu,
“She’s probably, for a lot of people, an unexpected icon at first thought, but when you actually pause and think about it for a moment, and look at how she’s been dressed, how she is so enthusiastic about fashion, how much she loves fashion…” Kolb said. “She is definitely the opposite of expected. She is about her individual [style] sense, and that comes across.”
Andre 3000 was at the awards and spoke in honor of Badu and her award.  See his speech below. Other CFDA 2024 honorees included Rachel Scott of Diotima won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Willy Chavarria won the American Menswear Designer of the Year. Check out the head-turning looks your favorite celebs wore to the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards below. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Thom Browne at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing his own design

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Thom Browne at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing his own design

GloRilla at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Coach

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

GloRilla at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Coach

Paris Hilton at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Oscar De La Renta

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Paris Hilton at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Oscar De La Renta

Victoria Monet at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing LaQuan Smith

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Victoria Monet at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing LaQuan Smith 

Lucy Liu at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Bach Mai

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Lucy Liu at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Bach Mai

6. The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Haider Ackermann

Jenna Lyons at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Thom Browne

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Jenna Lyons at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Thom Browne

Aweng Chuol attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a white high-slit gown

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Aweng Chuol attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a white high-slit gown

Ciara at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Vera Wang

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Ciara at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Vera Wang

Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Gap

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing custom Gap

Angel Reese at the 2024 CFDA Awards Simkhai

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Angel Reese at the 2024 CFDA Awards Simkhai

Tyla at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Tom Ford for Gucci

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Tyla at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Tom Ford for Gucci 

Erykah Badu Fashion Icon Award winner at the 2024 CFDA Awards Thom Browne

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Erykah Badu Fashion Icon Award winner at the 2024 CFDA Awards Thom Browne

Paloma Elsesser at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards Diotima

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Paloma Elsesser at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards Diotima

Addison Rae at the CFDA Fashion Awards Thom Browne

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Addison Rae at the CFDA Fashion Awards Thom Browne

Taylor Hill at the 2024 CFDA Awards Culta Gaia

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Taylor Hill at the 2024 CFDA Awards Culta Gaia

Winnie Harlow at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Kate Barton

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Winnie Harlow at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Kate Barton

Darren Criss at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Christian Siriano

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Darren Criss at the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Christian Siriano

Troye Sivan at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher with Chrome Hearts accessories

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Troye Sivan at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher with Chrome Hearts accessories 

La La Anthony at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Jaquemus

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

La La Anthony at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Jaquemus

Coco Jones at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Coach

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Coco Jones at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Coach

Yseult attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a hooded black dress

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Yseult attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in a hooded black dress

Teyana Taylor at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing LaQuan Smith

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Teyana Taylor at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing LaQuan Smith

Alex Consani attends the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Area

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Alex Consani attends the 2024 CFDA Awards wearing Area

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the CFDA Awards wearing Wiederhoeft

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the CFDA Awards wearing Wiederhoeft

Di Mondo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a sheer pink look

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Di Mondo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a sheer pink look

Pia Wurtzbach at the CFDA Awards wearing Carolina Herrera

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Pia Wurtzbach at the CFDA Awards wearing Carolina Herrera

Katie Holmes at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Carolina Herrera

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Katie Holmes at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Carolina Herrera

Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Michael Kors

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Michael Kors

Kathryn Hahn at CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Thom Browne

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Kathryn Hahn at CFDA Fashion Awards wearing Thom Browne

Rachel Scott at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: Getty

Rachel Scott at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards 

The Top Head Turning Looks from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

