The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Published on September 15, 2024

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ricky Martin, Selena Gomez, Sophia Vergara at 2024 Emmy Awards

Source: Michael Buckner, Kevin Mazur, Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards weren’t just a celebration of television excellence—they were also a showcase of the year’s most stunning fashion moments. From custom-made gowns to impeccably tailored suits, the red carpet was a runway of its own, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of renowned designers.

From Selena Gomez’s timeless elegance to Sofia Vergara’s bold statement, these outfits set the standard for what we can expect to see in the world of celebrity fashion.

Selena Gomez in Custom Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez captivated everyone with her custom Ralph Lauren gown. The dress was a perfect blend of classic elegance qith a little flair, featuring intricate beadwork and a flattering mermaid silhouette. Gomez’s look was both timeless and on-trend, making it one of the standout moments of the evening.

Davine Joy in Sophie Couture

Davine Joy dazzled in a breathtaking Sophie Couture dress. The gown’s delicate embroidery and flowing fabric made it a red carpet favorite. Joy’s choice of subtle yet impactful accessories perfectly complemented the outfit, adding to the overall allure of her ensemble.

Ricky Martin in Tom Ford

Ricky Martin brought timeless sophistication to the red carpet in a sleek Tom Ford suit. The tailoring was impeccable, showcasing Ford’s mastery in creating garments that exude confidence and style. Martin’s look was a reminder that men’s fashion can be just as captivating as women’s.

Sofia Vergara in Dolce and Gabbana

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a stunning red Dolce and Gabbana gown. The dress had intricate draping details that highlighted Vergara’s curves perfectly.

From the stunning designs by Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Sophie Couture, and Dolce and Gabbana, to the emerging trends and influential looks, this year’s red carpet was a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.   Let’s take a look at the evening’s top fashion moments and the trends that are sure to influence future red carpet-events.

The article ‘The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Source: Getty

Ricky Martin wearing Tom Ford at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

2. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Source: Getty

Laverne Cox at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing vintage Alexander McQueen

3.  Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

 Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Source: Getty

 Idris Elba wearing custom Clavin Klein and Sabrina Dhowre Elba wearing vintage Thierry Mugler at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

4. Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas
Source: Getty

Liza Colón-Zayas wearing custom Chrisian Siriano at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez
Source: Getty

Taylor Zakhar Perez wearing Gucci at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

6. Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson
Source: Getty

Susan Kelechi Watson wearing Bibhu Mohapatra at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

7. Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates
Source: Getty

Kathy Bates wearing Giorgio Armani at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

8. Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning
Source: Getty

Dakota Fanning wearing Giorgio Armani at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

9. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Source: Getty

Quinta Brunson wearing Georges Chakra at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

10. Nischelle Turner

Nischelle Turner
Source: Getty

Nischelle Turner at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Sergio Hudson

11. Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy
Source: Getty

Daniel Levy wearing Loewe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

12. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King
Source: Getty

Aja Naomi King wearing Giambattista Valli  at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

13. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Source: Getty

Selena Gomez wearing custom Ralph Lauren at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

14. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Source: Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing custom Versace at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

15. Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan
Source: Getty

Nicola Coughlan wearing a metallic silver gown at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

16. Greta Lee

Greta Lee
Source: Getty

Greta Lee wearing Loewe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

17. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Source: Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wearing Sophie Couture at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

18. Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara
Source: Getty

Sofía Vergara wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

19. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Source: Getty

Ayo Edebiri wearing Bottega Veneta at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

20. Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Source: Getty

 Larson wearing custom Chanel at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

21. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams
Source: Getty

Tyler James Williams wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

22. Vila Davis

Vila Davis
Source: Getty

Viola Davis wearing Zuhair Murad at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

23. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph
Source: Getty

Maya Rudolph wearing Chloe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

Nava Mau
Source: Getty

 Mau wearing Gigi Goode at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

25. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon
Source: Getty

Reese Witherspoon wearing Dior at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

26. Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai
Source: Getty

Anna Sawai wearing Vera Wang at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

27. Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Source: Getty

Elizabeth Debicki wearing Dior at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

28. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson
Source: Getty

Sarah Paulson wearing Prada at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 

The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

