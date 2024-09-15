The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards weren’t just a celebration of television excellence—they were also a showcase of the year’s most stunning fashion moments. From custom-made gowns to impeccably tailored suits, the red carpet was a runway of its own, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of renowned designers.
From Selena Gomez’s timeless elegance to Sofia Vergara’s bold statement, these outfits set the standard for what we can expect to see in the world of celebrity fashion.
RELATED STORIES:
The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
5 Demure Fall Fashion Pieces You Need This Season
The Best (And Worst) Fits Spotted At The 2024 Grammys
Selena Gomez in Custom Ralph Lauren
Selena Gomez captivated everyone with her custom Ralph Lauren gown. The dress was a perfect blend of classic elegance qith a little flair, featuring intricate beadwork and a flattering mermaid silhouette. Gomez’s look was both timeless and on-trend, making it one of the standout moments of the evening.
Davine Joy in Sophie Couture
Davine Joy dazzled in a breathtaking Sophie Couture dress. The gown’s delicate embroidery and flowing fabric made it a red carpet favorite. Joy’s choice of subtle yet impactful accessories perfectly complemented the outfit, adding to the overall allure of her ensemble.
Ricky Martin in Tom Ford
Ricky Martin brought timeless sophistication to the red carpet in a sleek Tom Ford suit. The tailoring was impeccable, showcasing Ford’s mastery in creating garments that exude confidence and style. Martin’s look was a reminder that men’s fashion can be just as captivating as women’s.
Sofia Vergara in Dolce and Gabbana
Sofia Vergara turned heads in a stunning red Dolce and Gabbana gown. The dress had intricate draping details that highlighted Vergara’s curves perfectly.
From the stunning designs by Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Sophie Couture, and Dolce and Gabbana, to the emerging trends and influential looks, this year’s red carpet was a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Let’s take a look at the evening’s top fashion moments and the trends that are sure to influence future red carpet-events.STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
1. Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin wearing Tom Ford at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
2. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing vintage Alexander McQueen
3. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Idris Elba wearing custom Clavin Klein and Sabrina Dhowre Elba wearing vintage Thierry Mugler at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
4. Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas wearing custom Chrisian Siriano at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
5. Taylor Zakhar Perez
Taylor Zakhar Perez wearing Gucci at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
6. Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson wearing Bibhu Mohapatra at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
7. Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates wearing Giorgio Armani at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
8. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning wearing Giorgio Armani at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
9. Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson wearing Georges Chakra at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
10. Nischelle Turner
Nischelle Turner at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Sergio Hudson
11. Daniel Levy
Daniel Levy wearing Loewe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
12. Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King wearing Giambattista Valli at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
13. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez wearing custom Ralph Lauren at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
14. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing custom Versace at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
15. Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan wearing a metallic silver gown at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
16. Greta Lee
Greta Lee wearing Loewe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
17. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wearing Sophie Couture at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
18. Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
19. Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri wearing Bottega Veneta at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
20. Brie Larson
Larson wearing custom Chanel at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
21. Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams wearing Dolce and Gabbana at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
22. Vila Davis
Viola Davis wearing Zuhair Murad at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
23. Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph wearing Chloe at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
24. Nava Mau
Mau wearing Gigi Goode at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
25. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon wearing Dior at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
26. Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai wearing Vera Wang at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
27. Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki wearing Dior at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
28. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson wearing Prada at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com