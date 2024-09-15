The Top Fashion Moments From the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards weren’t just a celebration of television excellence—they were also a showcase of the year’s most stunning fashion moments. From custom-made gowns to impeccably tailored suits, the red carpet was a runway of its own, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of renowned designers.

From Selena Gomez’s timeless elegance to Sofia Vergara’s bold statement, these outfits set the standard for what we can expect to see in the world of celebrity fashion.

Selena Gomez in Custom Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez captivated everyone with her custom Ralph Lauren gown. The dress was a perfect blend of classic elegance qith a little flair, featuring intricate beadwork and a flattering mermaid silhouette. Gomez’s look was both timeless and on-trend, making it one of the standout moments of the evening.

Davine Joy in Sophie Couture

Davine Joy dazzled in a breathtaking Sophie Couture dress. The gown’s delicate embroidery and flowing fabric made it a red carpet favorite. Joy’s choice of subtle yet impactful accessories perfectly complemented the outfit, adding to the overall allure of her ensemble.

Ricky Martin in Tom Ford

Ricky Martin brought timeless sophistication to the red carpet in a sleek Tom Ford suit. The tailoring was impeccable, showcasing Ford’s mastery in creating garments that exude confidence and style. Martin’s look was a reminder that men’s fashion can be just as captivating as women’s.

Sofia Vergara in Dolce and Gabbana

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a stunning red Dolce and Gabbana gown. The dress had intricate draping details that highlighted Vergara’s curves perfectly.

From the stunning designs by Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Sophie Couture, and Dolce and Gabbana, to the emerging trends and influential looks, this year’s red carpet was a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Let’s take a look at the evening’s top fashion moments and the trends that are sure to influence future red carpet-events.