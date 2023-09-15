Listen Live
The Stars Stepped Out In Full Force To Vogue World’s Second Annual Event

Published on September 15, 2023

Vogue World: London 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

New York passed the Fashion Week torch to London, garnering the best of the best at Vogue World’s second annual event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

What is Vogue World?

Vogue World began last year during September’s NYFW and has since gone to London to flourish as a staple event for the area. Think MET Gala, but in the UK, where they can champion their fashion, arts, and culture scenes. The ticketed event will give net proceeds to performing arts organizations in the capital, such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House to the Royal Ballet, Southbank Sinfonia, and the Rambert Dance Company.

The star-studded event brought out The who’s who of the entertainment industry. Everyone from Edward Enninful and Sabrina Elba to Michaela Coel and Damson Idris were in attendance, dressed in their finest red carpet garb. Because the event kicks off London Fashion Week, it sets the tone for the remaining days filled with runway shows, galas, and after parties. We’ll see many of our faves who frequent the fashion week circuit, slaying the front row like their lives depended on it.

If you missed the looks from last night’s Vogue World event, we’ve got you covered. Here are the celebrities who slayed the red carpet.

The Stars Stepped Out In Full Force To Vogue World’s Second Annual Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel Source:Getty

Actress and film maker Michaela Coel attended Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a black sequins shorts set.

2. Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith showed major skin at Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The Queen and Slim actress served legs in a black Viktor & Rolf FW23 Couture ensemble.

3. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow attended the officially party celebrating Vogue World: London 2023 at George Mayfair. The model showed off her natural curls, and we couldn’t stop staring.

4. Christian King Combs

Christian King Combs Source:Getty

Christian King Combs looked dapper in an all-black suit at Vogue World: London 2023. 

5. Precious Lee

Precious Lee Source:Getty

Model Precious Lee looked sultry in a red skirt set at the officially party celebrating Vogue World: London 2023.

6. Sabrina Elba and Isan Elba

Sabrina Elba and Isan Elba Source:Getty

Sabrina Elba and her step daughter, Isan Elba, attended Vogue World: London 2023 in style. Sabrina looked timeless in a Fendi FW23 Couture gown, while Isan wore a black sheer dress.

7. Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim Source:Getty

Sheila Atim stole the show at Vogue World: London 2023. The actress looked stunning in a white, jeweled Prada bralet and a matching skirt.

8. Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright Source:Getty

Letitia Wright went for a chic, conservative look at Vogue World: London 2023. The actress wore a black Parda suit with feather trim along the wrist.

