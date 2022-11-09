The Sexiest Celebrity Appearances In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show has finally arrived, and this year’s showcase has definitely raised the bar. The “seductive fever dream” themed production brings together an all-star cast of models, actors, and some of the biggest names in music for Rihanna’s latest fashion show.

Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell were some of the musical artists that graced the stage to perform during the action-packed fashion fiasco. On Instagram, one still from the show, which is now available on Amazon Prime, captured Maxwell singing into a mic as background singers stood behind him crooning in unison. The star, whose knees are still very much sturdy at the tender age of 49, donned a cool pair of glasses and a leather jacket in the image.

Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Johnny Depp, and Winston Duke were some of the big Hollywood stars that strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of Rihanna’s annual show.

We’ve got to say, Duke took us by surprise in particular. The Black Panther star made his fashionable debut on the runway wearing a silk purple night robe and matching shorts from the brand. The sexy actor showed off his big brawny muscles in the ensemble.

We’re not drooling…you are!

An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features “disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY,” a press release noted. The show also marks the launch of Savage X Fenty’s long-awaited Sport Collection led by Executive Design Director, Adam Selman, a close fashion collaborator of Rihanna’s.

The Barbados native’s foray into the activewear space aims to combine functionality with playful designs. Expect lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs as well as breathable, premium materials in a variety of eye-catching pieces. The collection will offer a little something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a low-impact bra, high-waisted leggings, or the perfect bodysuit to keep your waist snatched while you hit the gym, Fenty Sport offers the perfect balance of comfort and high fashion for the everyday active go-getter. Sizes range anywhere from XS to XXXXL.

Good News! With the release of Vol. 4, the latest Savage X Fenty collection is now available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and on the Savage X Fenty website. So hurry, before things sell out!

Let’s take a look at a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded showcase.

The Sexiest Celebrity Appearances In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com