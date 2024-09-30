Listen Live
Style & Fashion

What Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes In 2024?

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids and Adults In 2024

Published on September 30, 2024

Asian mother and caucasian little girl in Halloween costumes

Source: chomplearn / Getty

It’s quite literally the most wonderful time of the year. The empty storefronts that are now your Spirit Halloween stores are a true sign that spooky season is upon us. But with only a few short weeks left to decide, what will you, or your kid, dress up as this year?
Well, if you need a little assistance, a recent survey from the National Retail Federation may help with what’s in style this year.  The survey revealed the top ten costumes for this Halloween.

The NFR survey has collected data on consumers’ Halloween habits for over a decade. This year, the organization predicts Americans will spend $11.6 billion on Halloween, a slight decline from 2023’s record spending, which soared to $12.2 billion. “Interest in early Halloween shopping continues to be dominated by the 25-34 age group, with 56% of shoppers in this group kicking off their shopping before October,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Their love of the holiday is a key factor in this trend, with nearly half of this segment sharing that they plan to shop early because Halloween is their favorite holiday.” Although spending is down this year, consumers are more likely to start their spooky season shopping early, with 47 percent of survey participants starting their shopping before October. The NFR predicts that Americans will spend the most on costumes and decorations, with both expected to reach $3.8 billion. So, what costumes are we all buying? Below are the top 10 costumes of 2024, per the NFR survey. Keep scrolling for your inspo! Click here to see the full survey.  Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…  Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023  

1. Spiderman

Spiderman
Source: Getty

2. Ghost

Ghost
Source: Getty

3. Princess

Princess
Source: Getty

4. Witch

Witch
Source: Getty

5. Superhero

Superhero
Source: Getty

6. Batman

Batman
Source: Getty

7. Vampire

Vampire
Source: Getty

8. Pumpkin

Pumpkin
Source: Getty

9. Disney Princess

Disney Princess
Source: Getty

10. Superman

Superman
Source: Getty

11. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice
Source: Getty

12. Cat

Cat
Source: Getty

13. Pirate

Pirate
Source: Getty

14. Clown

Clown
Source: Getty

15. Zombie

Zombie
Source: Getty

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids and Adults In 2024 was originally published on 92q.com

