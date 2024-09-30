The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids and Adults In 2024

What Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes In 2024?
It's quite literally the most wonderful time of the year. The empty storefronts that are now your Spirit Halloween stores are a true sign that spooky season is upon us. But with only a few short weeks left to decide, what will you, or your kid, dress up as this year? Well, if you need a little assistance, a recent survey from the National Retail Federation may help with what's in style this year. The survey revealed the top ten costumes for this Halloween.
The NFR survey has collected data on consumers' Halloween habits for over a decade. This year, the organization predicts Americans will spend $11.6 billion on Halloween, a slight decline from 2023's record spending, which soared to $12.2 billion. "Interest in early Halloween shopping continues to be dominated by the 25-34 age group, with 56% of shoppers in this group kicking off their shopping before October," Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. "Their love of the holiday is a key factor in this trend, with nearly half of this segment sharing that they plan to shop early because Halloween is their favorite holiday." Although spending is down this year, consumers are more likely to start their spooky season shopping early, with 47 percent of survey participants starting their shopping before October. The NFR predicts that Americans will spend the most on costumes and decorations, with both expected to reach $3.8 billion. So, what costumes are we all buying? Below are the top 10 costumes of 2024, per the NFR survey. Keep scrolling for your inspo! Click here to see the full survey.
1. Spiderman
2. Ghost
3. Princess
4. Witch
5. Superhero
6. Batman
7. Vampire
8. Pumpkin
9. Disney Princess
10. Superman
11. Beetlejuice
12. Cat
13. Pirate
14. Clown
15. Zombie
