Dawn Richard's Style Evolution
The Maturation Of Dawn Richard’s Style – ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’
Dawn Richard’s Style EvolutionRichard started out as the typical millennial fashionista who strutted her stuff across stages and in music videos donning knickerbockers, pumps, denim rompers, low-riding jeans, etc. When the group split up, the PapaTeds‘ food truck founder segued into her second music group, Dirty Money, where her fashion vita was turned up a notch with a feisty short haircut paired with rocker vests, distressed denim, seductive leather attire, and eye-catching over-the-knee boots. Fast-forward years later, Richard has elevated to a higher version of herself in her artistry and style. The “Boomerang” singer is stretching her limits in both genres, giving her audience “multi-talented fashion gawd.” If she’s not churning out innovative music and unconventional visuals, she’s slaying Instagram pictures in couture threads that fuse classy, around-the-way girl and fashion assassin. Jump in below to get into Dawn Richard’s fantastic style evolution. RELATED: HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Dawn Richard’s Graffiti Hair? Dawn Richard Defends Her New Look On Instagram
1. Dawn Richard attends Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Annex
In 2008, Dawn Richard graced the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex with her presence, giving off “girl next door” vibes in a textured bodycon dress paired with platform heels and jet-black hair.
2. Dawn Richard at the Cash Money Records First Annual Pre-Grammy Party
The 2009 Dawn Richard was still keeping it classy in a toned-down way. This yellow strapless number, which she wore to Cash Money Records’ first annual pre-Grammy party, was a minimalist look compared to the singer’s current threads.
3. Dawn Richard in Paris
Pictured in Paris around 2010, Richard mixed edgy and bohemian with a fierce short hairdo and a printed maxi dress.
4. Dawn Richard with Danity Kane at the Empire State Building
Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day celebrated the release of Danity Kane’s 2014 single “Lemonade” draped in all-white attire. In the 2000s, Richard played it safe regarding style, keeping her fashions simple and chic.
5. Dawn Richard at Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy
Dawn Richard attended Rap-Up Magazine’s 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented by Hennessy in 2015, sporting a high-waist black skirt and yellow crop top. This outfit was cute but paled in comparison to her future slays.
6. Dawn Richard at Janelle Monae's 'Fem the Future' Brunch
Around the year of 2018, Dawn Richard’s style began to transition to an eclectic, edgy swag that fit her aura perfectly. At Janelle Monae’s “Fem the Future” brunch, the “Jacuzzi” crooner wore a structured top, gold slacks, and a black beret.
7. Dawn Richard at the 2023 AfroTech Conference
Fast-forward to the present and Dawn Richard is leaving no crumbs. At the 2023 AfroTech Conference, she showed off her svelte frame in a fitted dress featuring a jean print.
8. Dawn Richard at 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture
At this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, Richard showed the world that she only gets better with time in a two-piece metallic set consisting of a crop jacket and fit-and-flare skirt. The Nola girl wore her hair in a mullet, which added extra spunk to her look.
9. Dawn Richards at the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit
Dawn Richard’s body is crazy and is only getting better. She oozed confidence and poise in this orange spaghetti strap gown that accentuated her curves.
10. Dawn Richards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Dawn Richard is currently at the pinnacle of her style career simply because she isn’t afraid to take chances. At the Grammys this past year, the performer wore a Khosrov Melkonyan design that was the epitome of fashion artwork. The sleek gown was topped off with a tree-like structure that towered over Richard’s pixie cut. The artist looked amazing as she fiercely posed in the frock, bringing it to life.
The Maturation Of Dawn Richard’s Style – ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com