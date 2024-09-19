Listen Live
Dawn Richard's Style Evolution

The Maturation Of Dawn Richard’s Style – ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’

Published on September 19, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

In Dawn Richard’s Instagram profile under the words King Creole (the title of her latest album), the 41-year-old singer/songwriter penned, “I didn’t change, I became.” Her words adequately capture her evolution as a woman, entrepreneur, artist, and burgeoning fashion girlie. Richard is still the same young lady who wowed us with her raw talent and tenaciousness during the early aughts. Years later, she’s still on her grind and making things happen. However, her raw talent has developed into a mature, soulful flair that shows up in her art and swag.
After making her mark on the industry with the pop girl’s group Danity Kane and one part of the sassy singing duo Dirty Money, the New Orleans native set out to find herself as an independent artist, and along with that sovereignty came a new-found style of confidence. Dawn Richard told HelloBeautiful, in an exclusive 2021 interview, that she loves to push style boundaries. “I just kind of don’t give a f*ck anymore, and it feels good to me,” the artist stated. “I’m rocking with it and my favorite thing to do in fashion is to stretch the line between reality and fantasy.”

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution

Richard started out as the typical millennial fashionista who strutted her stuff across stages and in music videos donning knickerbockers, pumps, denim rompers, low-riding jeans, etc. When the group split up, the PapaTeds‘ food truck founder segued into her second music group, Dirty Money, where her fashion vita was turned up a notch with a feisty short haircut paired with rocker vests, distressed denim, seductive leather attire, and eye-catching over-the-knee boots. Fast-forward years later, Richard has elevated to a higher version of herself in her artistry and style. The “Boomerang” singer is stretching her limits in both genres, giving her audience “multi-talented fashion gawd.” If she’s not churning out innovative music and unconventional visuals, she’s slaying Instagram pictures in couture threads that fuse classy, around-the-way girl and fashion assassin.
Jump in below to get into Dawn Richard’s fantastic style evolution. RELATED: HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Dawn Richard’s Graffiti Hair? Dawn Richard Defends Her New Look On Instagram

Dirty Money’s Dawn Richard To Go Solo With Fall Album

 

1. Dawn Richard attends Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Annex

Dawn Richard attends Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Annex
Source: Getty

In 2008, Dawn Richard graced the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Annex with her presence, giving off “girl next door” vibes in a textured bodycon dress paired with platform heels and jet-black hair. 

2. Dawn Richard at the Cash Money Records First Annual Pre-Grammy Party

Dawn Richard at the Cash Money Records First Annual Pre-Grammy Party
Source: Getty

The 2009 Dawn Richard was still keeping it classy in a toned-down way. This yellow strapless number, which she wore to Cash Money Records’ first annual pre-Grammy party, was a minimalist look compared to the singer’s current threads. 

3. Dawn Richard in Paris

Dawn Richard in Paris
Source: Getty

Pictured in Paris around 2010, Richard mixed edgy and bohemian with a fierce short hairdo and a printed maxi dress. 

4. Dawn Richard with Danity Kane at the Empire State Building

Dawn Richard with Danity Kane at the Empire State Building
Source: Getty

Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day celebrated the release of Danity Kane’s 2014 single “Lemonade” draped in all-white attire. In the 2000s, Richard played it safe regarding style, keeping her fashions simple and chic.

5. Dawn Richard at Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy

Dawn Richard at Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy
Source: Getty

Dawn Richard attended Rap-Up Magazine’s 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented by Hennessy in 2015, sporting a high-waist black skirt and yellow crop top. This outfit was cute but paled in comparison to her future slays. 

6. Dawn Richard at Janelle Monae's 'Fem the Future' Brunch

Dawn Richard at Janelle Monae's 'Fem the Future' Brunch
Source: Getty

Around the year of 2018, Dawn Richard’s style began to transition to an eclectic, edgy swag that fit her aura perfectly. At Janelle Monae’s “Fem the Future” brunch, the “Jacuzzi” crooner wore a structured top, gold slacks, and a black beret.

7. Dawn Richard at the 2023 AfroTech Conference

Dawn Richard at the 2023 AfroTech Conference
Source: Getty

Fast-forward to the present and Dawn Richard is leaving no crumbs. At the 2023 AfroTech Conference, she showed off her svelte frame in a fitted dress featuring a jean print. 

8. Dawn Richard at 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture

Dawn Richard at 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Getty

At this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, Richard showed the world that she only gets better with time in a two-piece metallic set consisting of a crop jacket and fit-and-flare skirt. The Nola girl wore her hair in a mullet, which added extra spunk to her look. 

9. Dawn Richards at the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit

Dawn Richards at the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit
Source: Getty

Dawn Richard’s body is crazy and is only getting better. She oozed confidence and poise in this orange spaghetti strap gown that accentuated her curves. 

10. Dawn Richards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dawn Richards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Source: Getty

Dawn Richard is currently at the pinnacle of her style career simply because she isn’t afraid to take chances. At the Grammys this past year, the performer wore a Khosrov Melkonyan design that was the epitome of fashion artwork. The sleek gown was topped off with a tree-like structure that towered over Richard’s pixie cut. The artist looked amazing as she fiercely posed in the frock, bringing it to life.  

