The Maturation Of Dawn Richard’s Style – ‘I Didn’t Change, I Became’

(the title of her latest album), the 41-year-old singer/songwriter penned, “I didn’t change, I became.” Her words adequately capture her evolution as a woman, entrepreneur, artist, and burgeoning fashion girlie. Richard is still the same young lady who wowed us with her raw talent and tenaciousness during the early aughts. Years later, she’s still on her grind and making things happen. However, her raw talent has developed into a mature, soulful flair that shows up in her art and swag.

After making her mark on the industry with the pop girl’s group Danity Kane and one part of the sassy singing duo Dirty Money, the New Orleans native set out to find herself as an independent artist, and along with that sovereignty came a new-found style of confidence. Dawn Richard told

in an exclusive 2021 interview, that she loves to push style boundaries. “I just kind of don’t give a f*ck anymore, and it feels good to me,” the artist stated.

“I’m rocking with it and my favorite thing to do in fashion is

stretch the line between reality and fantasy.”

Richard started out as the typical millennial fashionista who strutted her stuff across stages and in music videos donning knickerbockers, pumps, denim rompers, low-riding jeans, etc. When the group split up, the

‘ food truck founder segued into her second music group, Dirty Money, where her fashion vita was turned up a notch with a feisty short haircut paired with rocker vests, distressed denim, seductive leather attire, and eye-catching over-the-knee boots.

Fast-forward years later, Richard has elevated to a higher version of herself in her artistry and style. The “Boomerang” singer is stretching her limits in both genres, giving her audience “multi-talented fashion gawd.” If she’s not churning out innovative music and unconventional visuals, she’s slaying Instagram pictures in couture threads that fuse classy, around-the-way girl and fashion assassin.

Jump in below to get into Dawn Richard’s fantastic style evolution.