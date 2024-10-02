Listen Live
Close
News

Diddy Hit With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Lawsuits

The Lawsuits Can’t Stop, Wont Stop For Sean “Diddy” Combs After He Is Slapped With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Claims

Published on October 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diddy Hit With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty / Sean “Diddy” Combs

The hits keep coming for The Diddler, aka Sean “Diddy” Combs, and we are not talking about records. Spotted on Variety, the disgraced music mogul now has 120 additional lawsuits to worry about that will be filed in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami in the “coming weeks.”
On Tuesday, October 1, a press conference was held in Houston, at which a group of lawyers led by Tony Buzbee revealed the substantial number of lawsuits that are still pending. “The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” Buzbee said, per the Washington Post. “The wall of silence has now been broken.” Indeed, it has.
The alleged victims of Diddy are both male and female, with ages ranging from nine to 38 at the time of the alleged incidents. According to CNN, twenty-five victims were minors, with some of them having already spoken with the FBI. The new claims line up with the previous allegations of drug use and seeking medical attention following the alleged “freak offs.”

Per Variety:

The assaults span 30 years dating back to the early 1990s and up until this year, with half of the victims filing police reports or seeking medical attention at the time of alleged assault. The majority of the victims state that they were drugged, and that horse tranquilizer was found in several drug tests. Attorneys claim that they received more than 3,000 responses after issuing a call to victims to come forward, which they vetted and whittled down to 120 credible cases.

The lawsuits will name numerous co-defendants, including associates, family members, record labels and event venues. The victims claim that they were all threatened to stay silent, much like many of the accusers who filed lawsuits against Combs over the past year.

Diddy Says He Can’t Respond To Every “Meritless” Allegation

In a statement through his attorney, Erica Wolff, sent to Variety, Diddy, who is still locked up, called the new allegations “meritless.” “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff said. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”
Users on X, formerly Twitter, are sounding off about the latest developments in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ downfall. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Bruh

2. Insane

3.

https://twitter.com/KiaSpeaks/status/1841189467257765982

4. It's only gonna get crazier

5.

6. Possibly

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

The Lawsuits Can’t Stop, Wont Stop For Sean “Diddy” Combs After He Is Slapped With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close