The Ladies Of ‘Harlem’ Are Back—Who’s Your Favorite Girlfriend?

Grab something to sip and call up the group chat because the girls of

The show is like a warm hug (or champagne toast) with your good girlfriends. It’s funny, stylish, and full of all the stories we don’t always see about Black women loving, thriving, and just being their fabulous selves.

Here’s Why ‘Amazon’s Harlem’ Is a Must-Watch

Created by Tracy Oliver,

Harlem

is a love letter to everything beautiful about being a Black woman. The series is taped in Harlem—the heartbeat of Black culture. It follows four women who are smart, messy, ambitious, funny, and unapologetically themselves.

What we love most about

Harlem

is how it centers Black women without shaming us, blaming us, or typecasting us as the “strong friend.” The women of Harlem are flawed, fly, and figuring it out just like the rest of us.

Each of them is “that girl” in their own way – as they should be. The show doesn’t shy away from real topics like infertility, fibroids, dating apps, or the complexities of friendships. Flipping on the show is like watching a visual version of the group chat.

In the face of show cancellations of

beloved shows like

face cancellations,

Harlem

is so needed.

What We’re Looking For In Season 3 Of ‘Harlem’

When Season 2 ended, fans were left with a major cliffhanger (don’t worry, no spoilers here!), but now we’re EXPECTING (pun intended). You may want to binge-watch Seasons 1 and 2 to see what we mean.

Gail Bean, Robin Givens, and Kofi Siriboeare joining the cast, and we can’t wait to see what they bring. And this season, we’re getting some fresh faces and storylines in the mix.andare joining the cast, and we can’t wait to see what they bring.

But We Can’t Forget About The Style & Fashion!

The looks on

Harlem

have always given what they needed to give. From bold prints and vibrant colors to statement accessories, the show’s wardrobe is a star like its cast.

Deirdra Govan, the fashion genius behind the wardrobe, shared her vision with

Huffington Post

, saying in February 2023:

“I wanted to show these women as multidimensional, as not perfect human beings, but with a sense of self. I wanted a grounded aesthetic that was hyper-stylized and accessible to the audience.”

Her approach has made the style on

Harlem

both aspirational and relatable. We love how it showcases Black designers like Hanifa, Brandon Blackwood, and Telfar while reflecting Harlem’s unique cultural vibe and showing the international fashion houses we love.

From the sneak peeks on social media, Season 3 promises even more lewks. We’re talking luxurious furs, bright colors, and chic fits that highlight each character’s personality. We’re ready for every single outfit slay!

Character Gallery: Get To Know The Ladies Of ‘Amazon Prime’s Harlem’

As January 23 approaches, now is the time to catch up or revisit your favorite episodes. Whether you’re an Angie, a Quinn, a Camille, or a Tye,

Harlem

reminds us that we deserve every bit of the love, joy, and success possible.

Scroll down to check out a sneak peek of the cast and find out which

Harlem

character you’re most like!