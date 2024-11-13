The Ladies Of ‘Harlem’ Are Back—Who’s Your Favorite Girlfriend?

The Girls of 'Harlem' Are Back—And We're Here For It!
Here’s Why ‘Amazon’s Harlem’ Is a Must-WatchCreated by Tracy Oliver, Harlem is a love letter to everything beautiful about being a Black woman. The series is taped in Harlem—the heartbeat of Black culture. It follows four women who are smart, messy, ambitious, funny, and unapologetically themselves. What we love most about Harlem is how it centers Black women without shaming us, blaming us, or typecasting us as the “strong friend.” The women of Harlem are flawed, fly, and figuring it out just like the rest of us. Each of them is “that girl” in their own way – as they should be. The show doesn’t shy away from real topics like infertility, fibroids, dating apps, or the complexities of friendships. Flipping on the show is like watching a visual version of the group chat. In the face of show cancellations of beloved shows like Rap Sh!t, Run the World, and Insecure face cancellations, Harlem is so needed.
What We’re Looking For In Season 3 Of ‘Harlem’When Season 2 ended, fans were left with a major cliffhanger (don’t worry, no spoilers here!), but now we’re EXPECTING (pun intended). You may want to binge-watch Seasons 1 and 2 to see what we mean. And this season, we’re getting some fresh faces and storylines in the mix. Gail Bean, Robin Givens, and Kofi Siriboeare joining the cast, and we can’t wait to see what they bring.
But We Can’t Forget About The Style & Fashion!The looks on Harlem have always given what they needed to give. From bold prints and vibrant colors to statement accessories, the show’s wardrobe is a star like its cast. Deirdra Govan, the fashion genius behind the wardrobe, shared her vision with Huffington Post, saying in February 2023: “I wanted to show these women as multidimensional, as not perfect human beings, but with a sense of self. I wanted a grounded aesthetic that was hyper-stylized and accessible to the audience.” Her approach has made the style on Harlem both aspirational and relatable. We love how it showcases Black designers like Hanifa, Brandon Blackwood, and Telfar while reflecting Harlem’s unique cultural vibe and showing the international fashion houses we love. From the sneak peeks on social media, Season 3 promises even more lewks. We’re talking luxurious furs, bright colors, and chic fits that highlight each character’s personality. We’re ready for every single outfit slay!
Character Gallery: Get To Know The Ladies Of ‘Amazon Prime’s Harlem’As January 23 approaches, now is the time to catch up or revisit your favorite episodes. Whether you’re an Angie, a Quinn, a Camille, or a Tye, Harlem reminds us that we deserve every bit of the love, joy, and success possible. Scroll down to check out a sneak peek of the cast and find out which Harlem character you’re most like!
1. Meagan Good – Camille
Meagan Good plays “Camille,” a quirky, slightly dorky Columbia University adjunct professor navigating challenges in her career and dating life. Meagan has talked about her role previously, sharing that Camille’s character allowed her to explore her own humorous side and try her hand at physical comedy for the first time. Fashionistas will love seeing Camille’s quirkiness come out in style details, too.
2. Shoniqua Shandai – Angie
Shoniqua Shandai portrays “Angie,” a bold, outspoken aspiring singer with a powerful voice on Harlem. Despite her talent, Angie struggles to find steady work and has been living rent-free in her friend Quinn’s upscale apartment. She lives and loves by her own rules. And her style is big, bold and trendy.
3. Jerrie Johnson – Tye
Jerrie Johnson plays “Tye” – and has had people talking since she (and her character) stepped on screen. Tye explores the complexity of love, color, and identity as a successful Black lesbian media mogul who doesn’t “check boxes.” Her wardrobe is fabulous and her wit is sharp. In the show, Tye grapples with fertility and family planning within a challenged healthcare system.
4. Grace Byers – Quinn
