Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Girls of 'Harlem' Are Back—And We're Here For It!

The Ladies Of ‘Harlem’ Are Back—Who’s Your Favorite Girlfriend?

Published on November 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

amazon Prime Video's "Harlem" Season 2 Exclusive Los Angeles Screening Source: Arnold Turner / Getty Grab something to sip and call up the group chat because the girls of Harlem are officially returning to Amazon Prime! With the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere airing on January 23, our favorite girl crew—Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson)—is back to bring all the laughs, drama, and fabulousness to our screens. The show is like a warm hug (or champagne toast) with your good girlfriends. It’s funny, stylish, and full of all the stories we don’t always see about Black women loving, thriving, and just being their fabulous selves.
RELATED: We’re Still Swooning Over Meagan Good’s Blonde Bob And Black Dress From The ‘Harlem’ Premiere

Here’s Why ‘Amazon’s Harlem’ Is a Must-Watch

Prime Video's "Harlem" Season 2 Exclusive Los Angeles Screening...

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Related Stories

Created by Tracy Oliver, Harlem is a love letter to everything beautiful about being a Black woman. The series is taped in Harlem—the heartbeat of Black culture. It follows four women who are smart, messy, ambitious, funny, and unapologetically themselves. What we love most about Harlem is how it centers Black women without shaming us, blaming us, or typecasting us as the “strong friend.” The women of Harlem are flawed, fly, and figuring it out just like the rest of us. Each of them is “that girl” in their own way – as they should be. The show doesn’t shy away from real topics like infertility, fibroids, dating apps, or the complexities of friendships. Flipping on the show is like watching a visual version of the group chat. In the face of show cancellations of beloved shows like Rap Sh!tRun the World, and Insecure face cancellations, Harlem is so needed.

What We’re Looking For In Season 3 Of ‘Harlem’

When Season 2 ended, fans were left with a major cliffhanger (don’t worry, no spoilers here!), but now we’re EXPECTING (pun intended). You may want to binge-watch Seasons 1 and 2 to see what we mean. And this season, we’re getting some fresh faces and storylines in the mix. Gail Bean, Robin Givens, and Kofi Siriboeare joining the cast, and we can’t wait to see what they bring.

But We Can’t Forget About The Style & Fashion!

The looks on Harlem have always given what they needed to give. From bold prints and vibrant colors to statement accessories, the show’s wardrobe is a star like its cast. Deirdra Govan, the fashion genius behind the wardrobe, shared her vision with Huffington Post, saying in February 2023: “I wanted to show these women as multidimensional, as not perfect human beings, but with a sense of self. I wanted a grounded aesthetic that was hyper-stylized and accessible to the audience.” Her approach has made the style on Harlem both aspirational and relatable. We love how it showcases Black designers like Hanifa, Brandon Blackwood, and Telfar while reflecting Harlem’s unique cultural vibe and showing the international fashion houses we love. From the sneak peeks on social media, Season 3 promises even more lewks. We’re talking luxurious furs, bright colors, and chic fits that highlight each character’s personality. We’re ready for every single outfit slay!

Character Gallery: Get To Know The Ladies Of ‘Amazon Prime’s Harlem’

As January 23 approaches, now is the time to catch up or revisit your favorite episodes. Whether you’re an Angie, a Quinn, a Camille, or a Tye, Harlem reminds us that we deserve every bit of the love, joy, and success possible. Scroll down to check out a sneak peek of the cast and find out which Harlem character you’re most like!

1. Meagan Good – Camille

Meagan Good - Camille
Source: Getty

Meagan Good plays “Camille,” a quirky, slightly dorky Columbia University adjunct professor navigating challenges in her career and dating life. Meagan has talked about her role previously, sharing that Camille’s character allowed her to explore her own humorous side and try her hand at physical comedy for the first time. Fashionistas will love seeing Camille’s quirkiness come out in style details, too.

2. Shoniqua Shandai – Angie

Shoniqua Shandai - Angie
Source: Getty

Shoniqua Shandai portrays “Angie,” a bold, outspoken aspiring singer with a powerful voice on Harlem. Despite her talent, Angie struggles to find steady work and has been living rent-free in her friend Quinn’s upscale apartment. She lives and loves by her own rules. And her style is big, bold and trendy. 

3. Jerrie Johnson – Tye

Jerrie Johnson - Tye
Source: Getty

Jerrie Johnson plays “Tye” – and has had people talking since she (and her character) stepped on screen. Tye explores the complexity of love, color, and identity as a successful Black lesbian media mogul who doesn’t “check boxes.” Her wardrobe is fabulous and her wit is sharp. In the show, Tye grapples with fertility and family planning within a challenged healthcare system.

4. Grace Byers – Quinn

Grace Byers - Quinn
Source: Getty

Grace Byers stars as “Quinn,” a talented but financially struggling fashion designer running a boutique, whose career is on the verge of taking off. Despite her optimism, Quinn is unlucky in love and relies on her parents’ trust fund, feeling guilty about her privileged background.  (She’s the girlfriend with money.) Although her affluent parents disapprove of her choices, she’s driven to give back, even supporting her friend Angie as a “charity case” with good intentions. Quinn wants the best for her girls while navigating her own journey to find herself , her style, and the right partner.

The Ladies Of ‘Harlem’ Are Back—Who’s Your Favorite Girlfriend? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close