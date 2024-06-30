The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Black Hollywood never disappoints when it comes to making bold fashion statements at The BET Awards. This year, the blue carpet was ablaze with head-turning unforgettable looks. Here are some of the standout moments and trends from the event.
Standout Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 2024 BET Awards
- Colman Domingo in Ferrari
- Colman Domingo turned heads with a sleek and stylish suit by Ferrari that almost looked like liquid. The ensemble was a perfect blend of classic tailoring and modern design, making it one of the most talked-about looks of the night.
- Megan Good in Maison Rizman Ruzaini
- Megan Good dazzled in a sparkly mini dress by Maison Rizman Ruzaini. The sparkling embellishments added just the right amount of glamour, ensuring she stood out on the red carpet.
- Tanner Adell in Bach Mai
- Country superstar Tanner Adell brought a touch of country charm to the event, wearing a stunning white asymmetrical gown by Bach Mai, complete with a cowboy hat. The look was a perfect fusion of elegance and Western flair.
- Joey Bada$$ in Botter
- Joey Bada$$ kept it classic yet contemporary in a suit by Botter adorned with gold broaches. The sleek lines and impeccable fit made it a standout among the many stylish men at the BET Awards.
Prominent Fashion Trends
- Skin Was In
- Many attendees opted for outfits that showed lots of skin, making “skin was in” a prominent trend. From cut-out details to daring necklines, the red carpet was full of bold choices.
- Lots of Sparkle
- Sparkle was a major trend, with many stars choosing outfits adorned with crystals, sequins, and glitter. This trend added a festive and glamorous vibe to the event.
- Mermaid Gowns
- Mermaid gowns made a significant appearance, with their figure-hugging silhouettes and dramatic flares. These gowns added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the evening.
- Men in Classic Suits
- While some men opted for more casual looks, classic suits were still a strong presence. Well-tailored and timeless, these suits proved that sometimes, less is more.
The BET Awards 2024 showcased a spectacular array of fashion, from daring trends to timeless elegance. Check out below our list of all of the celebrity fashion hits and misses from the 2024 BET Awards
- Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event
- Taraji P. Henson Opens 2024 BET Awards With Kendrick Lamar Parody
- STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Returns With “Megan” Album, Camila Cabello Drops “C,XOXO” With 2 New Drake Tracks, & More
The article 'The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards' was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. Sexyy RedSource:Getty
Sexyy Red at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a red and black see thru dress
2. ShaboozeySource:Getty
Shaboozey at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Campillo
3. Victoria MonetSource:Getty
Victoria Monet at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a blue mermaid gown
4. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Versace
5. TylaSource:Getty
Tyla at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Versace
6. Tia LowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Akris
7. Lynae VaneeSource:Getty
Lynae Vanee atthe 2024 BET Awards wearing Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
8. Remy MaSource:Getty
Remy Ma attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a rhinestone see thru dress
9. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a suit by Ferrari
10. UsherSource:Getty
Usher at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Ralph Lauren
11. Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts at the 2024 BET Awards wearing matching blue outfits
12. Honey BxbySource:Getty
Honey Bxby at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
13. Megan GoodSource:Getty
Meagan Good at the 2024 BET Awards Maison Rizman Ruzaini
14. Cam NewtonSource:Getty
Cam Newton at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a double-breasted suit
15. Durand BernarrSource:Getty
Durand Bernarr at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a yellow suit
16. 2024 BET Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Lala Milan at the the 2024 BET Awards wearing Area
17. Joey Bada$$Source:Getty
Joey Bada$$ at the 2024 BET Awards waring Botter
18. Tanner AdellSource:Getty
Tanner Adell at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Bach Mai
19. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a black dress with pink bow
20. Lil’ MoSource:Getty
Lil’ Mo arrives for the 2024 BET Awards wearing a purple floral bodysuit and matching hat
21. Scar LipSource:Getty
Scar Lip at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Buerlangma
22. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Balmain
23. Jermaine DupriSource:Getty
Jermaine Dupri at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a SoSo Def Jacket and Louis Vuitton
24. Kollin CarterSource:Getty
Kollin Carter at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Jagne
25. MC LyteSource:Getty
MC Lyte at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a pink suit
26. Mickey GuytonSource:Getty
Mickey Guyton at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Cult Gaia
27. Brandon T. JacksonSource:Getty
Brandon T. Jackson attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a white vest and matching pant
28. Akon and his wife Tomeka “Amirror” ThiamSource:Getty
Akon and his wife Tomeka “Amirror” Thiam at the 2024 BET Awards wearing matching red and white looks
29. Klondike BlondeSource:Getty
Klondike Blonde attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a leather bra top and mathcing pants
30. Michael BlacksonSource:Getty
Michael Blackson at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a white outfit with a colorful trench coat
31. Lela RochonSource:Getty
Lela Rochon attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a sparkly gown
32. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDSSource:Getty
Halle Bailey at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a black mermaid gown
33. Dawnn LewisSource:Getty
Dawnn Lewis at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a floral dress
34. Dominique PerrySource:Getty
Dominique Perry attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a metallic dress
