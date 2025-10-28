Listen Live
The Fashion Credits: All The Looks From Denee Benton’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot

Published on October 28, 2025

‘Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton had a clear vision for her HelloBeautiful cover shoot. Edgy. That meant leaving Peggy’s eccentric corsets and pettiskirts in the wardrobe closet and stepping into something that felt more like her Brooklyn hipster swag on a sunny Saturday. With gold grills and cowrie shell’s in her box braids, Benton was eager to show off her truer self for this shoot. And stylist Mickey Freeman was up the task, bringing racks of clothing decorated with Moschino, Dior, Gucci and scene-stealing accessories like the sunglasses she dons by Ottolinger.

I was on set to witness Benton embrace not only her edgy side, but her sexy side in a leather body suit with fringe that swayed with each movement. From the moment the crew laid eyes on the bold red trench coat by Namila, we all knew it was the one. Benton was on trend mixing and matching bold prints, leathers, scarves and denim.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from her HelloBeautiful cover shoot.

1. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat, Boots: Moschino

Scarf, Shirt: Dior

2. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

3. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

4. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

5. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Coat: Namila

Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell

6. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

7. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

8. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

9. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

10. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Full Look: Laruicci

Boots: Brandon Blackwood

11. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

12. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sunglasses: Ottolinger

Full Look: Moschino

Scarf: Dim Mak

13. Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025

Denée Benton HelloBeautiful Cover 2025 Source:for HelloBeautiful

