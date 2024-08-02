The Coolest President of All-Time: 30 Pictures to Describe Barack Obama’s Influence on the Culture and Beyond

30 Pictures to Describe Barack Obama's Influence on the Culture
Former President Barack Obama is undoubtedly black culture’s most likeable president of all-time. As the first African-American president, Obama’s rise to power was already groundbreaking and historic. Apart from sharing the same skin, Obama’s character, confidence, and leadership were infectious, regardless of race.
Who is the coolest president of all time?
The 44th president exuded a level of coolness that captivated the nation to be forever remembered, and is known as ‘our forever president’ for a reason. From hosting White House parties with Hollywood A-Listers, to appearing on late night talk shows and magazine covers, this led to Vice listing Obama as ‘coolest president of all-time’RELATED: Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off Jumper: “That’s What I Do!” [Video]
Obama masterfully leveraged his charisma to captivate the public’s attention and shape his public image in a way that was unprecedented for a sitting president. Obama’s likeability not only among the citizens, but celebrities, set the tone for future political figures to come.RELATED: Bring It In! Barack Obama And Team USA Brought A Classic ‘Key & Peele’ Skit To Life
Whether or not the president’s relationships with these celebrities were organic or intentional, it sealed the gap between politics and pop culture, Setting a standard for how future leaders can harness the power of fame and social influence to advance their agendas and reach new audiences. We look at Obama’s linkage to the Hip-Hop community, as severals Top name artists have endorsed the former president, even implementing his name in lyrics.RELATED: Impeccable Taste?: Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies, TV Shows, Books & Music
Aspiring politicians will no doubt study Obama closely, paying attention to his ‘aura’ and his connection to celebrities, serving as a potent tool for boosting name recognition, and a liaison to appeal to certain voting demographics. In this way, Obama’s approach to politics has fundamentally reshaped the landscape for how political figures can leverage popular culture to their advantage in the modern era.
Let’s take a look a some of Barack Obama’s most notable celebrity interactions
1. Obama and Michael Jordan
Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael Jordan, retired pro basketball player, businessman.
2. Obama and Oprah
Obama puts the medallion on Oprah Winfrey while awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November, 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
3. Obama and Denzel Washington
Obama shakes hands with actor Denzel Washington during the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
4. Obama and Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (L) and US President Barack Obama shake hands during a taping of the Christmas in Washington concert at the National Building Museum December 14, 2014 in Washington, DC.
5. Obama and Diana Ross
Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer-songwriter, and actress, Diana Ross.
6. Obama and Stevie Wonder
Obama presents musician Stevie Wonder with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song during a taping of the “Stevie Wonder In Performance at the White House :
7. Obama and Beyonce
Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as Obama listens during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
8. Beyonce sings "At Last" during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC
Obama dances with his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama as Beyonce sings “At Last” during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
9. Obama, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen
Obama stands on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. This picture represents Obama reaching different demographics between the two celebrities
10. Obama, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae
Maila Obama celebrated her 18th birthday during the party, which featured guests including singers Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
11. Obama and Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry talks about why Barack Obama was ‘very emotional’ on the day of their historic photo together
12. Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe and Former US President Barack Obama arrive on stage for a discussion on climate change during the South by South Lawn (SXSL) festival
13. Obama and Mariah Carey
Obama talks with Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse adjacent to the White House in Washington, DC, December 6, 2013.
14. Obama and Kelly Clarkson
Obama greets singer Kelly Clarkson after her performance of ‘My Country, ‘Tis of Thee’ during the public ceremonial inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
15. Obama and Meryl Streep
Obama presents the 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Actress Meryl Streep as well as 18 others.
16. Obama and U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Visits White House
Obama talks with members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams
17. Obama Welcomes and LA Galaxy
Obama (2nd R) poses for photographs with the 2012 Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles Galaxy.
18. Obama and George Clooney
Barack Obama, has a word with actor George Clooney at the National Press Club for “SAVE DARFUR: Rally to Stop Genocide.”
19. Obama and Eva Longoria
Obama sings “Jingle Bells” with Santa Claus, Eva Longoria and James Taylor during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse in PresidentÕs Park on December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC.
20. Obama on "The View"
(L-R)Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters Obama, Michelle Obama, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck pose for a photo during a break in a taping of “The View” at ABC Studios September 24, 2012 in New York, New York.
21. Obama and Rita Ora
Barack Obama, center left, first lady Michelle Obama, center right, daughters Malia and Sasha, left, and singer Rita Ora, right, join the performers on stage during the taping of TNT’s “Christmas in Washington” program in Washington, D.C. on December 14, 2014.
22. Obama with the Miami Heat
Obama welcomes LeBron James 2013 NBA Champion Miami Heat to the White House to honor the team on winning their second-straight Championship title. photo:
24. Obama and Justin Bieber
Obama and Justin Bieber shake hands onstage during Christmas in Washington 2011 at the National Building Museum on December 11, 2011 in Washington, DC. 21980_005_1507.JPG arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,barack obama,us president,washington dc,christmas,president,handshake,justin bieber,museum,dolce & gabbana,national building museum,hand
25. Katy Perry sports an Obama T-shirt at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards Show
Katy Perry performs at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards Show at the Liverpool Echo Arena on November 6, 2008. Katy Perry’s audience — along with MTV’s audience– was now exposed to the 44th president.
27. G.O.A.T. President
