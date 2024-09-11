The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV VMAs
The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion in Nicole Felicia Couture
MTV VMA host Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a breathtaking black gown by Nicole Felicia Couture. The ensemble featured a form-fitting black corset with a sheer skirt and a flowy mermaid bottom tied around her legs showcasing her amazing body. Megan's look set the tone for the evening, exuding elegance and confidence.
Taylor Swift in Plaid Dior Gown
Taylor Swift surprised everyone with her choice of a plaid Dior gown that was a change from her normal red carpet dresses. Taylor blended classic elegance with a touch of edginess in the unique yellow and black pattern dress with impeccable tailoring of the corset and exposed leg making this outfit a topic of discussion, highlighting Taylor’s fashion versatility.
Jordan Chiles in Off White
Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles brought athleticism with a touch of untraditional glamour in an Off White look. The outfit’s sporty yet edgy design was a fresh take on red-carpet fashion, proving that you can be both fierce and fashionable.
Addison Rae in Miss Claire Sullivan
Addison Rae shocked everyone in a lingerie look by Miss Claire Sullivan. The outfit featured intricate detailing of feathers and Toole on a bra and panty adorned with a tutu that paired well with her vibrant personality. This look was one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.
This year’s VMAs also highlighted some unexpected designer collaborations with custom one-of-a-kind pieces crafted to show off each celebrity’s personal style. These collaborations not only showcased the talents of the designers but also emphasized the importance of personalization in fashion.The article ‘The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. Sasha Colby
Sasha Colby attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Christian Siriano
2. Anitta
Anitta at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Dolce and Gabbana
3. Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Louis Vuitton
4. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Nicole Felicia Couture
5. Tinashe
Tinashe at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Rick Owens
6. Katy Perry
Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Who Decides War
7. Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a black leather suit and tie
8. Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing an embellished white suit with a floor length jacket
9. Lisa
Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wear custom Mugler
10. Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Sophie Couture
11. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing vintage Bob Mackie
12. Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Off White
13. Camila Cabello
14. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton attending the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a silver metal dress
15. Ness
Nessa at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Ronny Kobo
16. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Dior
17. Jules
Julez attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Wales Bonner
18. Quavo
Quavo at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Laquan Smith
19. Big Sean
Big Sean attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a no- traditional cropped navy suit
20. Coco Jones
Coco Jones at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Lever Couture
21. GloRilla
GloRilla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing custom Bent Kahina
22. Addison Rae
Addison Rae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Miss Claire Sullivan
23. Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a Pink Power Ranger Suit
24. Doechii
Doechii at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a black and white two-piece suit
25. DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Bottega Veneta
26. Shaboozey
Shaboozey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a western top and matching denim.
27. Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Christian Siriano
28. Camila Cabello
29. TS Madison
Ts Madison at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Riley Knoxx Couture
30. Tyla
Tyla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearingArea
31. Halsey
Halsey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a fitted red leopard dress
