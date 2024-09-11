The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion in Nicole Felicia Couture

The MTV VMAs are always a night to remember, and this year was no exception. The red carpet was loaded with jaw-dropping looks, setting new fashion trends and sparking conversations on social media and beyond. But who had us talking?

MTV VMA host Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a breathtaking black gown by Nicole Felicia Couture. The ensemble featured a form-fitting black corset with a sheer skirt and a flowy mermaid bottom tied around her legs showcasing her amazing body. Megan’s look set the tone for the evening, exuding elegance and confidence.

Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

Taylor Swift in Plaid Dior Gown

Taylor Swift surprised everyone with her choice of a plaid Dior gown that was a change from her normal red carpet dresses. Taylor blended classic elegance with a touch of edginess in the unique yellow and black pattern dress with impeccable tailoring of the corset and exposed leg making this outfit a topic of discussion, highlighting Taylor’s fashion versatility.

Jordan Chiles in Off White

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles brought athleticism with a touch of untraditional glamour in an Off White look. The outfit’s sporty yet edgy design was a fresh take on red-carpet fashion, proving that you can be both fierce and fashionable.

Addison Rae in Miss Claire Sullivan

Addison Rae shocked everyone in a lingerie look by Miss Claire Sullivan. The outfit featured intricate detailing of feathers and Toole on a bra and panty adorned with a tutu that paired well with her vibrant personality. This look was one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.

RELATED STORIES:

I Want My MTV: Shows That Helped Shaped The Culture

This year’s VMAs also highlighted some unexpected designer collaborations with custom one-of-a-kind pieces crafted to show off each celebrity’s personal style. These collaborations not only showcased the talents of the designers but also emphasized the importance of personalization in fashion.