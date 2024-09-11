Listen Live
The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV VMAs

The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Published on September 11, 2024

Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Collage

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The MTV VMAs are always a night to remember, and this year was no exception. The red carpet was loaded with jaw-dropping looks, setting new fashion trends and sparking conversations on social media and beyond.  But who had us talking?

Megan Thee Stallion in Nicole Felicia Couture

MTV VMA host Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a breathtaking black gown by Nicole Felicia Couture. The ensemble featured a form-fitting black corset with a sheer skirt and a flowy mermaid bottom tied around her legs showcasing her amazing body. Megan’s look set the tone for the evening, exuding elegance and confidence.

Taylor Swift in Plaid Dior Gown

Taylor Swift surprised everyone with her choice of a plaid Dior gown that was a change from her normal red carpet dresses.  Taylor blended classic elegance with a touch of edginess in the unique yellow and black pattern dress with impeccable tailoring of the corset and exposed leg making this outfit a topic of discussion, highlighting Taylor’s fashion versatility.

Jordan Chiles in Off White

Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles brought athleticism with a touch of untraditional glamour in an Off White look. The outfit’s sporty yet edgy design was a fresh take on red-carpet fashion, proving that you can be both fierce and fashionable.

Addison Rae in Miss Claire Sullivan

Addison Rae shocked everyone in a lingerie look by Miss Claire Sullivan. The outfit featured intricate detailing of feathers and Toole on a bra and panty adorned with a tutu that paired well with her vibrant personality. This look was one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.

This year’s VMAs also highlighted some unexpected designer collaborations with custom one-of-a-kind pieces crafted to show off each celebrity’s personal style. These collaborations not only showcased the talents of the designers but also emphasized the importance of personalization in fashion.

The article ‘The Bold and Wild Celebrity Fashion from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby
Source: Getty

Sasha Colby attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Christian Siriano

2. Anitta

Anitta
Source: Getty

Anitta at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Dolce and Gabbana

3. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes
Source: Getty

Busta Rhymes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Louis Vuitton

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Nicole Felicia Couture

5. Tinashe

Tinashe
Source: Getty

Tinashe at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Rick Owens

6. Katy Perry

Katy Perry
Source: Getty

Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Who Decides War

7. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz
Source: Getty

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a black leather suit and tie

8. Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims
Source: Getty

Teddy Swims at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing an embellished white suit with a floor length jacket

9. Lisa

Lisa
Source: Getty

Lisa of BLACKPINK attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wear custom Mugler

10. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Source: Getty

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Sophie Couture

11. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Source: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing vintage Bob Mackie

12. Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles
Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Off White

13.  Camila Cabello

 Camila Cabello
Source: Getty

 Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Tony Ward Couture

14. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
Source: Getty

Paris Hilton attending the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a silver metal dress

15. Ness

Ness
Source: Getty

Nessa at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Ronny Kobo

16. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Source: Getty

Taylor Swift at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Dior

17. Jules

Jules
Source: Getty

Julez attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Wales Bonner

18. Quavo

Quavo
Source: Getty

Quavo at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Laquan Smith

19. Big Sean

Big Sean
Source: Getty

Big Sean attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a no- traditional cropped navy suit

20. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Source: Getty

Coco Jones at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Lever Couture

21. GloRilla

GloRilla
Source: Getty

GloRilla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing custom Bent Kahina

22. Addison Rae

Addison Rae
Source: Getty

Addison Rae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Miss Claire Sullivan

23. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
Source: Getty

Lil Nas X at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a Pink Power Ranger Suit

24. Doechii

Doechii
Source: Getty

Doechii at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a black and white two-piece suit

25. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled
Source: Getty

DJ Khaled at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Bottega Veneta

26. Shaboozey

Shaboozey
Source: Getty

Shaboozey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a western top and matching denim.   

27. Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Source: Getty

Cyndi Lauper at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Christian Siriano

28. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Source: Getty

Camila Cabello at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Tony Ward Couture

29. TS Madison

TS Madison
Source: Getty

Ts Madison at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Riley Knoxx Couture

30. Tyla

Tyla
Source: Getty

Tyla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearingArea

31. Halsey

Halsey
Source: Getty

Halsey at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a fitted red leopard dress

