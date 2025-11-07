Listen Live
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on November 7, 2025

White House with ominous clouds

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Updated Nov. 7th, 2025, 9:15 A.M.

A federal judge in Rhode Island has ordered the Trump administration to immediately restore full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to all states by Friday, sharply criticizing the government for what he called “defiance” of a previous court order.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell said the administration’s continued delay in issuing the food assistance payments amid the ongoing federal shutdown was “simply unacceptable.” He warned that without full SNAP funding, “16 million children are immediately at risk of going hungry. This should never happen in America.”

McConnell granted a motion filed by municipalities and nonprofit groups demanding that the administration release the full November payments. He also accused officials of withholding the benefits “for political reasons,” referencing statements from former President Donald Trump that linked the funding to reopening the government.

The White House claimed it had followed McConnell’s earlier directive by using $4.6 billion in contingency funds to partially cover benefits for November. But the judge said compliance would only be achieved “when Americans are fed, not when the federal government shifts the burden onto the states.”

In his new ruling, McConnell ordered the administration to use not only the contingency fund but also money from Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935 — an account with more than $23 billion — to ensure full SNAP payments are distributed.

The Justice Department appealed the decision, arguing that McConnell’s order “makes a mockery of the separation of powers.” Vice President JD Vance also called the ruling “absurd,” saying courts shouldn’t dictate how the president manages federal funds during a shutdown.

Advocates for food aid, however, hailed the ruling as a victory for the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP. “The administration must stop playing politics with people’s lives,” said Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

1. Judge orders Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits for millions of Americans

2. Trump administration has 66,000 people in ICE custody

3. October marks worst layoffs in 22 years; American household debt reaches record high

4. Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student awarded $10 million in civil case

5. FAA air traffic reductions could impact some of the busiest U.S. airports

6. Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote

7. UPS plane crashes in Louisville, sparking massive fire

8. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

9. Millions of Americans brace for higher health insurance costs as open enrollment begins

10. Hurricane Melissa’s destruction across the Caribbean seen in new videos

11. Sean Grayson found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting

12. Word of the year for 2025 is “67,” Dictionary.com announces

13. 25 states sue Trump administration over SNAP food stamp funding freeze

14. What to know about Hurricane Melissa as it churns toward Jamaica

15. Millions of Americans set to lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1

16. Federal workers set to miss first full paycheck during government shutdown

17. What we know about the investigations that led to arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, others

18. Furloughed federal workers turn to food bank during government shutdown

19. U.S. records highest number of measles cases since 1992, CDC says

20. Tariffs starting to impact consumer prices, analysis finds

21. Demolition begins on White House East Wing for Trump’s ballroom

22. Millions take part in “No Kings” protests across the U.S.

23. Nearly 70% of U.S. adults would be considered obese under proposed new definition, study finds

24. Fired CDC worker warns shutdown program cuts could lead to American deaths

25. Judge blocks Trump administration from firing workers during shutdown for now

26. What happens now in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza peace plan

27. Trump to visit Middle East as Israel prepares for hostage release

28. What we know about reductions in force across federal government amid shutdown

29. New York AG Letitia James indicted, Israel and Hamas sign Gaza deal, more

30. How the government shutdown impacts the U.S. economy

31. Israel, Hamas reach deal to release all hostages, begin withdrawing troops, Trump says

32. Details on health care fight at center of government shutdown

33. Man arrested for allegedly starting Palisades Fire in California

34. Government shutdown uncertainty and staffing issues lead to flight delays

35. Rising tensions between U.S. and Venezuela amid military strikes on alleged drug boats

36. Travelers face flight delays as government shutdown compounds air traffic control shortages

37. Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history

38. Breaking down Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

39. New alarming signs about U.S. jobs

40. 22 people found dead in Houston-area bayous this year

41. Senate fails again to pass spending bills, government shutdown continues

42. Government shuts down

43. Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, source says

44. Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl after refusing to tour in U.S.

45. Federal workers at risk of mass layoffs if government shuts down

46. Latest details on Michigan LDS church shooting that killed at least 4

47. Man who killed four at New York office building had low-stage CTE, medical examiner says

48. ICE detains superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, district says

49. Trump signs order on TikTok, federal agencies told to prepare for layoffs, more | The Daily Report

50. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say

51. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism

52. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms

53. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday

54. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate

55. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks

56. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation

57. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing

58. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership

59. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal

60. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats

61. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad

62. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon

63. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |

64. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless

65. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte

66. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”

67. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say

68. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony

69. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel

70. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail

71. New massive ICE detention center in Texas

72. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down

73. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say

74. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order

75. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.

76. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?

77. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns

78. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north

79. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise

80. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline

81. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor

82. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.

83. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots

84. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more

85. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal

86. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters

87. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says

88. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic

89. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police

90. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more

91. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024

92. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business

93. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds

94. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days

95. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference

96. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public

97. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say

98. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan

99. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner

100. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

101. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

102. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

103. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

104. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

105. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

106. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

107. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

108. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

109. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

110. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

111. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

112. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

113. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

114. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

115. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say

116. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

117. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

118. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

119. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

120. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

121. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

122. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

123. Trump budget bill stalls in House

124. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

125. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

126. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

127. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

128. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

129. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

130. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

131. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

132. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

133. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

134. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

135. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

136. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

137. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

138. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

139. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

140. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

141. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

142. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

143. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

144. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

145. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

146. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

147. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

148. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

149. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

150. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

151. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

152. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

153. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

154. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

155. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

156. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

157. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

158. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

159. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

160. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

161. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

162. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

163. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

164. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

165. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

166. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

167. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

168. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

169. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

170. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

171. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

172. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

173. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies

174. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

175. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

176. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

177. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

178. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

179. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

180. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

181. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

182. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

183. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

184. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

185. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

186. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

187. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

188. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

189. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

190. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

191. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

192. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

193. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

194. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

195. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

196. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

197. Trump makes trade deal with China

198. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

199. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

200. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

201. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

202. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003

203. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

204. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

205. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

206. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

207. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

208. Pope Francis dies at age 88

209. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

210. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

211. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

212. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

213. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

214. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

215. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

216. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

217. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

218. Trump delays TikTok ban again

219. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

220. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

221. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says

222. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

223. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

224. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

225. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

226. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

227. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

228. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

229. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

230. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

231. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

232. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

233. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

234. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

235. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

236. Trump deportations challenged in court

237. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

238. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

239. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

240. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

241. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

242. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

243. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

244. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

245. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

246. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

247. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

248. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

249. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

250. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

251. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

252. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

253. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

254. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

255. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

256. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

257. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

258. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

259. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

260. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

261. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

262. Trump addresses Congress

263. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

264. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

265. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

266. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

267. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

268. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

269. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

270. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

271. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

272. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

273. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

274. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

275. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

276. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

277. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

278. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

279. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

280. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

281. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

282. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

283. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

284. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

285. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

286. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

287. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

288. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

289. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

290. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

291. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

292. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

293. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

294. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

295. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

296. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

297. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

298. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

299. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

300. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

301. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

302. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

303. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

304. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

305. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

306. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

307. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

308. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

309. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

310. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

311. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

312. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

313. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

314. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

315. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

316. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

317. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

318. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

319. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

320. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

321. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

322. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

323. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

324. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

325. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

326. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

327. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

328. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

329. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

330. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

331. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

332. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

