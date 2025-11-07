The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty
Updated Nov. 7th, 2025, 9:15 A.M.
A federal judge in Rhode Island has ordered the Trump administration to immediately restore full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to all states by Friday, sharply criticizing the government for what he called “defiance” of a previous court order.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell said the administration’s continued delay in issuing the food assistance payments amid the ongoing federal shutdown was “simply unacceptable.” He warned that without full SNAP funding, “16 million children are immediately at risk of going hungry. This should never happen in America.”
McConnell granted a motion filed by municipalities and nonprofit groups demanding that the administration release the full November payments. He also accused officials of withholding the benefits “for political reasons,” referencing statements from former President Donald Trump that linked the funding to reopening the government.
Love Radio One Exclusives? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter
We care about your data. See our privacy policy.
The White House claimed it had followed McConnell’s earlier directive by using $4.6 billion in contingency funds to partially cover benefits for November. But the judge said compliance would only be achieved “when Americans are fed, not when the federal government shifts the burden onto the states.”
In his new ruling, McConnell ordered the administration to use not only the contingency fund but also money from Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935 — an account with more than $23 billion — to ensure full SNAP payments are distributed.
The Justice Department appealed the decision, arguing that McConnell’s order “makes a mockery of the separation of powers.” Vice President JD Vance also called the ruling “absurd,” saying courts shouldn’t dictate how the president manages federal funds during a shutdown.
Advocates for food aid, however, hailed the ruling as a victory for the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP. “The administration must stop playing politics with people’s lives,” said Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
was originally published on
92q.com
1. Judge orders Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits for millions of Americans
2. Trump administration has 66,000 people in ICE custody
3. October marks worst layoffs in 22 years; American household debt reaches record high
4. Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student awarded $10 million in civil case
5. FAA air traffic reductions could impact some of the busiest U.S. airports
6. Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote
7. UPS plane crashes in Louisville, sparking massive fire
8. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84
9. Millions of Americans brace for higher health insurance costs as open enrollment begins
10. Hurricane Melissa’s destruction across the Caribbean seen in new videos
11. Sean Grayson found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting
12. Word of the year for 2025 is “67,” Dictionary.com announces
13. 25 states sue Trump administration over SNAP food stamp funding freeze
14. What to know about Hurricane Melissa as it churns toward Jamaica
15. Millions of Americans set to lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1
16. Federal workers set to miss first full paycheck during government shutdown
17. What we know about the investigations that led to arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, others
18. Furloughed federal workers turn to food bank during government shutdown
19. U.S. records highest number of measles cases since 1992, CDC says
20. Tariffs starting to impact consumer prices, analysis finds
21. Demolition begins on White House East Wing for Trump’s ballroom
22. Millions take part in “No Kings” protests across the U.S.
23. Nearly 70% of U.S. adults would be considered obese under proposed new definition, study finds
24. Fired CDC worker warns shutdown program cuts could lead to American deaths
25. Judge blocks Trump administration from firing workers during shutdown for now
26. What happens now in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza peace plan
27. Trump to visit Middle East as Israel prepares for hostage release
28. What we know about reductions in force across federal government amid shutdown
29. New York AG Letitia James indicted, Israel and Hamas sign Gaza deal, more
30. How the government shutdown impacts the U.S. economy
31. Israel, Hamas reach deal to release all hostages, begin withdrawing troops, Trump says
32. Details on health care fight at center of government shutdown
33. Man arrested for allegedly starting Palisades Fire in California
34. Government shutdown uncertainty and staffing issues lead to flight delays
35. Rising tensions between U.S. and Venezuela amid military strikes on alleged drug boats
36. Travelers face flight delays as government shutdown compounds air traffic control shortages
37. Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history
38. Breaking down Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
39. New alarming signs about U.S. jobs
40. 22 people found dead in Houston-area bayous this year
41. Senate fails again to pass spending bills, government shutdown continues
42. Government shuts down
43. Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, source says
44. Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl after refusing to tour in U.S.
45. Federal workers at risk of mass layoffs if government shuts down
46. Latest details on Michigan LDS church shooting that killed at least 4
47. Man who killed four at New York office building had low-stage CTE, medical examiner says
48. ICE detains superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, district says
49. Trump signs order on TikTok, federal agencies told to prepare for layoffs, more | The Daily Report
50. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say
51. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism
52. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms
53. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday
54. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate
55. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks
56. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation
57. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing
58. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership
59. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal
60. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats
61. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad
62. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon
63. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University |
64. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless
65. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte
66. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war”
67. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say
68. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony
69. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel
70. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail
71. New massive ICE detention center in Texas
72. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down
73. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say
74. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order
75. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C.
76. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?
77. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns
78. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north
79. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise
80. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline
81. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor
82. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.
83. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots
84. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more
85. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal
86. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters
87. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says
88. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic
89. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police
90. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more
91. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024
92. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business
93. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds
94. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days
95. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference
96. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public
97. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say
98. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan
99. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner
100. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%
101. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast
102. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress
103. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”
104. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect
105. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm
106. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms
107. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision
108. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty
109. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him
110. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
111. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims
112. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison
113. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline
114. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches
115. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say
116. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs
117. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE
118. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports
119. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods
120. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized
121. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote
122. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports
123. Trump budget bill stalls in House
124. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing
125. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam
126. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know
127. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial
128. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote
129. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students
130. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill
131. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline
132. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”
133. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada
134. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill
135. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power
136. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda
137. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow
138. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans
139. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites
140. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now
141. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar
142. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East
143. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world
144. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
145. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move
146. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”
147. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces
148. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds
149. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up
150. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal
151. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won
152. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies
153. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates
154. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict
155. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill
156. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says
157. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill
158. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports
159. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities
160. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
161. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade
162. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other
163. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants
164. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela
165. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran
166. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway
167. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash
168. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel
169. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue
170. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention
171. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean
172. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles
173. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies
174. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges
175. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations
176. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says
177. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations
178. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double
179. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”
180. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands
181. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge
182. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court
183. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE
184. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion
185. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard
186. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools
187. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools
188. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody
189. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”
190. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
191. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban
192. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework
193. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash
194. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak
195. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer
196. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan
197. Trump makes trade deal with China
198. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV
199. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying
200. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume
201. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport
202. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003
203. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis
204. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration
205. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate
206. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans
207. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”
208. Pope Francis dies at age 88
209. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations
210. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ
211. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized
212. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King
213. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics
214. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City
215. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations
216. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies
217. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs
218. Trump delays TikTok ban again
219. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news
220. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries
221. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says
222. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest
223. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies
224. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president
225. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake
226. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers
227. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?
228. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs
229. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats
230. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials
231. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?
232. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B
233. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education
234. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service
235. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space
236. Trump deportations challenged in court
237. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.
238. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms
239. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts
240. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown
241. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames
242. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs
243. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed
244. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans
245. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections
246. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states
247. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce
248. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February
249. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect
250. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic
251. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags
252. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession
253. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza
254. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack
255. The government tries to avoid a shutdown
256. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation
257. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years
258. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada
259. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads
260. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2
261. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department
262. Trump addresses Congress
263. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect
264. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US
265. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office
266. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people
267. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont
268. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA
269. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages
270. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show
271. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials
272. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email
273. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director
274. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025
275. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says
276. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
277. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash
278. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport
279. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money
280. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera
281. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system
282. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season
283. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta
284. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures
285. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
286. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl
287. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now
288. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote
289. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego
290. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport
291. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps
292. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
293. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration
294. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head
295. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave
296. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance
297. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages
298. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead
299. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports
300. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump
301. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong
302. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education
303. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates
304. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood
305. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.
306. White House rescinds federal aid freeze
307. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants
308. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance
309. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts
310. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship
311. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave
312. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions
313. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in
314. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President
315. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members
316. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.
317. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect
318. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban
319. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy
320. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal
321. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
322. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban
323. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas
324. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.
325. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres
326. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”
327. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana
328. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation
329. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
330. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom
331. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY
332. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’