The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

A federal judge in Rhode Island has ordered the Trump administration to immediately restore full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to all states by Friday, sharply criticizing the government for what he called “defiance” of a previous court order.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell said the administration’s continued delay in issuing the food assistance payments amid the ongoing federal shutdown was “simply unacceptable.” He warned that without full SNAP funding, “16 million children are immediately at risk of going hungry. This should never happen in America.”

McConnell granted a motion filed by municipalities and nonprofit groups demanding that the administration release the full November payments. He also accused officials of withholding the benefits “for political reasons,” referencing statements from former President Donald Trump that linked the funding to reopening the government.

The White House claimed it had followed McConnell’s earlier directive by using $4.6 billion in contingency funds to partially cover benefits for November. But the judge said compliance would only be achieved “when Americans are fed, not when the federal government shifts the burden onto the states.”

In his new ruling, McConnell ordered the administration to use not only the contingency fund but also money from Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935 — an account with more than $23 billion — to ensure full SNAP payments are distributed.

The Justice Department appealed the decision, arguing that McConnell’s order “makes a mockery of the separation of powers.” Vice President JD Vance also called the ruling “absurd,” saying courts shouldn’t dictate how the president manages federal funds during a shutdown.

Advocates for food aid, however, hailed the ruling as a victory for the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP. “The administration must stop playing politics with people’s lives,” said Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward.

1. Judge orders Trump administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits for millions of Americans 2. Trump administration has 66,000 people in ICE custody 3. October marks worst layoffs in 22 years; American household debt reaches record high 4. Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student awarded $10 million in civil case 5. FAA air traffic reductions could impact some of the busiest U.S. airports 6. Government shutdown set to be longest in American history after failed Senate vote 7. UPS plane crashes in Louisville, sparking massive fire 8. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84 9. Millions of Americans brace for higher health insurance costs as open enrollment begins 10. Hurricane Melissa’s destruction across the Caribbean seen in new videos 11. Sean Grayson found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sonya Massey shooting 12. Word of the year for 2025 is “67,” Dictionary.com announces 13. 25 states sue Trump administration over SNAP food stamp funding freeze 14. What to know about Hurricane Melissa as it churns toward Jamaica 15. Millions of Americans set to lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 16. Federal workers set to miss first full paycheck during government shutdown 17. What we know about the investigations that led to arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, others 18. Furloughed federal workers turn to food bank during government shutdown 19. U.S. records highest number of measles cases since 1992, CDC says 20. Tariffs starting to impact consumer prices, analysis finds 21. Demolition begins on White House East Wing for Trump’s ballroom 22. Millions take part in “No Kings” protests across the U.S. 23. Nearly 70% of U.S. adults would be considered obese under proposed new definition, study finds 24. Fired CDC worker warns shutdown program cuts could lead to American deaths 25. Judge blocks Trump administration from firing workers during shutdown for now 26. What happens now in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza peace plan 27. Trump to visit Middle East as Israel prepares for hostage release 28. What we know about reductions in force across federal government amid shutdown 29. New York AG Letitia James indicted, Israel and Hamas sign Gaza deal, more 30. How the government shutdown impacts the U.S. economy 31. Israel, Hamas reach deal to release all hostages, begin withdrawing troops, Trump says 32. Details on health care fight at center of government shutdown 33. Man arrested for allegedly starting Palisades Fire in California 34. Government shutdown uncertainty and staffing issues lead to flight delays 35. Rising tensions between U.S. and Venezuela amid military strikes on alleged drug boats 36. Travelers face flight delays as government shutdown compounds air traffic control shortages 37. Electronic Arts acquired in $55 billion deal, largest private buyout in history 38. Breaking down Hamas’ partial acceptance of Trump’s Gaza peace plan 39. New alarming signs about U.S. jobs 40. 22 people found dead in Houston-area bayous this year 41. Senate fails again to pass spending bills, government shutdown continues 42. Government shuts down 43. Hamas leaning toward accepting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, source says 44. Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl after refusing to tour in U.S. 45. Federal workers at risk of mass layoffs if government shuts down 46. Latest details on Michigan LDS church shooting that killed at least 4 47. Man who killed four at New York office building had low-stage CTE, medical examiner says 48. ICE detains superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, district says 49. Trump signs order on TikTok, federal agencies told to prepare for layoffs, more | The Daily Report 50. 3 people shot at ICE facility in Dallas, officials say 51. Tylenol maker reacts to Trump administration linking use during pregnancy to autism 52. Breaking down Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autisms 53. Jimmy Kimmel returning to air Tuesday 54. Government shutdown looms after GOP funding bill fails in Senate 55. Fallout from ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk remarks 56. CDC panel changes measles, mumps, rubella, varicella vaccine recommendation 57. Former CDC director to testify before Senate committee about her firing 58. Kash Patel clashes with senators at hearing over his FBI leadership 59. Trump teases framework for TikTok deal 60. Several HBCUs face series of fake violent threats 61. Officials say Charlie Kirk shooting suspect arrested after he confessed to dad 62. U.S. marks 24 years since 9/11 terror attacks with ceremonies in NYC, Pentagon 63. Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University | 64. Kamala Harris says letting Biden run for reelection was reckless 65. Justice Department charges man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte 66. Trump walks back Chicago threats, says “we’re not going to war” 67. National Guard troops to remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, sources say 68. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. wraps heated Senate testimony 69. 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by House panel 70. Trump revokes Harris’ Secret Service detail 71. New massive ICE detention center in Texas 72. Details on CDC Director Susan Monarez’s refusal to step down 73. Minneapolis shooter targeted children in pews during school mass, officials say 74. Judge tosses Justice Department lawsuit against Maryland’s federal judges over immigration order 75. Trump says he’ll seek death penalty for any murders in D.C. 76. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it? 77. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns 78. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north 79. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise 80. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline 81. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor 82. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C. 83. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots 84. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more 85. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal 86. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters 87. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says 88. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic 89. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police 90. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more 91. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024 92. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business 93. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds 94. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days 95. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference 96. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public 97. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say 98. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan 99. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner 100. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35% 101. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast 102. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress 103. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me” 104. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect 105. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm 106. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms 107. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision 108. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty 109. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him 110. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students 111. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims 112. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison 113. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline 114. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches 115. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say 116. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs 117. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE 118. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports 119. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods 120. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized 121. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote 122. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports 123. Trump budget bill stalls in House 124. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing 125. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam 126. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know 127. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial 128. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote 129. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students 130. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill 131. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline 132. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” 133. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada 134. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill 135. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power 136. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda 137. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow 138. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans 139. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites 140. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now 141. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar 142. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East 143. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world 144. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites 145. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move 146. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” 147. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces 148. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds 149. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up 150. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal 151. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won 152. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies 153. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates 154. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict 155. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill 156. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says 157. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill 158. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports 159. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities 160. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers 161. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade 162. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other 163. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants 164. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 165. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran 166. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway 167. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash 168. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 169. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue 170. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention 171. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean 172. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles 173. Trump distances himself from Musk, his companies 174. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges 175. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations 176. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says 177. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations 178. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double 179. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination” 180. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands 181. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge 182. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court 183. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE 184. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion 185. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard 186. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools 187. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools 188. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody 189. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts” 190. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood 191. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban 192. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework 193. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash 194. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak 195. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer 196. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan 197. Trump makes trade deal with China 198. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV 199. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying 200. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume 201. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport 202. Skype is shutting down after launching in 2003 203. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis 204. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration 205. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate 206. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans 207. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially” 208. Pope Francis dies at age 88 209. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations 210. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ 211. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized 212. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King 213. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics 214. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City 215. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations 216. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies 217. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs 218. Trump delays TikTok ban again 219. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news 220. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries 221. Trump’s tariffs will go into effect immediately after announcement, White House says 222. Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest 223. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies 224. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president 225. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake 226. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers 227. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5? 228. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs 229. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats 230. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials 231. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears? 232. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B 233. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education 234. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service 235. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space 236. Trump deportations challenged in court 237. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S. 238. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms 239. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts 240. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown 241. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames 242. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs 243. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed 244. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans 245. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections 246. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states 247. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce 248. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February 249. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect 250. 5 years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic 251. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags 252. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession 253. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza 254. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack 255. The government tries to avoid a shutdown 256. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation 257. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years 258. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada 259. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads 260. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2 261. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department 262. Trump addresses Congress 263. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect 264. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US 265. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office 266. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people 267. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont 268. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA 269. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages 270. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show 271. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials 272. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email 273. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director 274. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025 275. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says 276. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations 277. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash 278. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport 279. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money 280. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera 281. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system 282. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season 283. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta 284. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures 285. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 286. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl 287. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now 288. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote 289. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego 290. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport 291. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps 292. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl 293. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration 294. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head 295. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave 296. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance 297. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages 298. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead 299. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports 300. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump 301. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong 302. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education 303. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates 304. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood 305. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C. 306. White House rescinds federal aid freeze 307. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants 308. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance 309. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts 310. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship 311. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave 312. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions 313. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in 314. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President 315. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members 316. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S. 317. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect 318. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban 319. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy 320. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal 321. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 322. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban 323. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas 324. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C. 325. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres 326. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” 327. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana 328. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation 329. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping 330. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom 331. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY 332. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’