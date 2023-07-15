97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z put on a stylish event over the weekend when he attended the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala in New York City. The Shawn Carter Foundation and program was founded in 2003 and was created to help low income students achieve their goal of higher education. The foundation awards scholarships to over 200 students annually across America.

The 53 year old rapper was spotted modeling a classic black tuxedo suit with a satin bow tie at the event to celebrate two decades of the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund. Jay Z founded with his mother, Gloria Carter, who was also in attendance with her new wife.

Other stars were certainly out and about in their very best looks to celebrate the foundation’s big anniversary and were sure to stop and pose for the cameras along the way. Check out some of our favorite looks from the annual affair.

The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala