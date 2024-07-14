Listen Live
The Best Looks From The 2024 Kids Choice Awards

Published on July 14, 2024

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

This past Saturday, July 13, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 kicked off live from the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The show was hosted by Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star (voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke) in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary and a slew of stars walked the orange carpet.
During the show, Serena Williams was honored with the Legend Award. Additionally, “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua took home the award for Favorite Musical Collaboration and Simone Biles also won Favorite Female Sports Star. Other winners include Kai Cenat, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce. Click here to see the full list of winners. Keep scrolling to check out orange carpet looks from your favorite stars! Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Source: Getty

2. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland
Source: Getty

3. Pharaoh Brown

Pharaoh Brown
Source: Getty

4. Tiffany Daniels

Tiffany Daniels
Source: Getty

5. Celina Smith

Celina Smith
Source: Getty

6. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore
Source: Getty

7. Joshua Triplett

Joshua Triplett
Source: Getty

8. Jaidyn Triplet

Jaidyn Triplet
Source: Getty

9. Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr
Source: Getty

10. Glee Dango

Glee Dango
Source: Getty

11. DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins
Source: Getty

12. DJ Green and Draymond Green

DJ Green and Draymond Green
Source: Getty

13. Brooke Ashley Hall, Marco Hall, Braylon Hall, Mar'Cannon Hall and Caedon Hall

Brooke Ashley Hall, Marco Hall, Braylon Hall, Mar'Cannon Hall and Caedon Hall
Source: Getty

14. Lil Baby, Jason and Loyal

Lil Baby, Jason and Loyal
Source: Getty

15. Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee

Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee
Source: Getty

16. Hero Hunter

Hero Hunter
Source: Getty

17. Peyton Perrine III

Peyton Perrine III
Source: Getty

18. Miia Harris

Miia Harris
Source: Getty

19. Jahzir Bruno

Jahzir Bruno
Source: Getty

20. Elijah M. Cooper and Eva Carlton

Elijah M. Cooper and Eva Carlton
Source: Getty

The Best Looks From The 2024 Kids Choice Awards was originally published on 92q.com

