97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Ursher Bowl isn’t the only thing people are looking forward to watching during Super Bowl LVIII. Every year those of us who couldn’t get tickets, and are still watching the NFL, get to see the ad spots that brands spent millions of dollars to air during the big game.

2024 is no different as an assortment of brands from various sectors like spirits and beverages, soft drink, snacks and tech all pushed their creative teams to what they hope are memorable spots. Some will be great, others will be big trash.

We compiled some of the more notable in the gallery.

And a rest in powerful peace to the late, great Carl Weathers who is still due to appear in a FanDuel commercial.

This story will be updated.

The Best 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Commercials was originally published on hiphopwired.com