The 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival Kicked Off Over The Weekend With Star-Studded Moments Featuring Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne & More [Gallery]

Opening on Oct. 26 and running through Nov. 2, this festival, hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. and a key Academy Awards festival stop. With a lineup featuring 162 films, including 10 world premieres, the festival continues to spotlight both industry professionals and emerging student filmmakers.

Highlights of the weekend included acclaimed actor Colman Domingo receiving the Spotlight Award alongside a screening of his latest film, Sing Sing. Natasha Lyonne was honored with the Maverick Award, followed by the screening of His Three Daughters, showcasing her versatility and talent. Celebrated director Steve McQueen accepted the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award, preceding the screening of his new film, Blitz, while The Piano Lesson cast members, including Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington, Malcolm Washington, Michael Potts, and Skylar Aleece Smith, collectively received the Ensemble Award. Additional notable attendees included Benjamin Clémentine, who also appeared in Blitz, and SCAD alum Antonia Kerguelen, the director of Mr. Floof. The event’s prestige and programming diversity attracted other esteemed creators like director Claire Taback Sliney and writer-director Brian Watkins. In addition to celebrity honors, the festival features an impressive array of film screenings, from narrative and documentary features to shorts, and includes specialized series like Artisans to Watch and Docs to Watch. With panels and presentations from acclaimed artisans and behind-the-scenes professionals, SCAD Savannah Film Festival offers an in-depth look at both the art and industry of filmmaking, fostering a collaborative environment for creative talent across genres.