That’s My Sista: Top 20 Movies That Represent Black Sisterhood
Women love women. Sisterhood serves as on of the most nurturing relationships that any woman could ever have. Someone who didn't give birth to you — but treats you like they did — a sister can serve as an extension of your mother, someone who is a natural caregiver to you out of love.
Beyond blood, an alliance is built between sisters, sharing a unique connection that only they can explain.
Our team at RNB Philly has curated a list of 20 MUST-SEE movies that encapsulates everything previously mentioned.
1. The Color Purple (1985)
2. Waiting to Exhale
3. DREAMGIRLS
4. Girls Trip
5. Soul Food
6. Set it Off
7. Sister Act
8. Sister Act 2
9. For Colored Girls
10. Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
11. Why Did I Get Married?
12. Why Did I Get Married Too?
13. Girlhood
14. B.A.P.S.
15. Player's Club
16. Pariah
17. Daughters of the Dust
18. Beloved
19. King Richard
20. Deliver Us from Eva
That’s My Sista: Top 20 Movies That Represent Black Sisterhood was originally published on rnbphilly.com
