Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

That’s My Sista: Top 20 Movies That Represent Black Sisterhood

Published on October 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

On the Set of "The Color Purple"

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Women love women. Sisterhood serves as on of the most nurturing relationships that any woman could ever have. Someone who didn’t give birth to you — but treats you like they did — a sister can serve as an extension of your mother, someone who is a natural caregiver to you out of love.

RELATED: Radio One Philadelphia Presents: Celebrating Sisterhood 2024 featuring Keke Palmer [CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS]

Beyond blood, an alliance is built between sisters,  sharing a unique connection that only they can explain.

Our team at RNB Philly has curated a list of 20 MUST-SEE movies that encapsulates everything previously mentioned.

Check out the Top 20 Movies That Represent Black Sisterhood

READ MORE CELEBRATING SISTERHOOD CONTENT: RELATED: Celebrating Sisterhood: 20 of the most famous Black Celebrity Sisters RELATED: Celebrating Sisterhood: 10 Ways to Seek Sisterhood RELATED: Celebrating Sisterhood: 10 Sisterhood Date Ideas RELATED: Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads RELATED: Everything You Missed From Celebrating Sisterhood 2023!

1. The Color Purple (1985)

2. Waiting to Exhale

3. DREAMGIRLS

4. Girls Trip

5. Soul Food

6. Set it Off

7. Sister Act

8. Sister Act 2

9. For Colored Girls

10. Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

11. Why Did I Get Married?

12. Why Did I Get Married Too?

13. Girlhood

14. B.A.P.S.

15. Player's Club

16. Pariah

17. Daughters of the Dust

18. Beloved

19. King Richard

20. Deliver Us from Eva

That’s My Sista: Top 20 Movies That Represent Black Sisterhood was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close