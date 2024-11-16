Halle Bailey is blossoming into a fashion slayer before our eyes, and her latest look worn to the Evian x Humanrace Dinner proves it. Showing off her evolving style and couture confidence, Halle served the girls in an unexpected head-turning ensemble this week that we can’t stop thinking about.

Combining unexpected aesthetics and fabrics, the Disney princess is showing the world why she is a budding fashion icon and changemaker in the making. Keep scrolling for details on her fashion moment and how you can make it your own.

Thanks to Halle Bailey, cozy couture never looked so good – or chic.

Halle dropped her most recent moda moment on Instagram on November 13. Amid promoting her first intimate residency at LA’s Sunrose, the singer slayed the Evian x Humanrace Dinner (November 12)

in an ensemble that deserves its own showing and recognition.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The look centered on a tailored, strapless cream Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress crafted from luxurious teddy fur fabric. Halle paired her fur dress with a matching dramatic coat and black boots.

Halle’s fabric choice of fur was unexpected, and we are still gagging over it. While fur is a common seasonal textile, it isn’t often associated with suiting or more structured tailored looks.

Insert Halle’s super cute, cozy couture moment.

Her look is elevated, impeccable, and figure-hugging. The outfit’s primary color of cream also help the look stand out.

Natural fur tones scream luxury, soft life, and “it girl.” We are here for Halle’s entire fit.

The new mom’s makeup was a soft glam dream with all the right details, from glowing skin to a natural, glossy nude lip. Her signature braids were styled in tight side buns and free hair pieces. Her natural hairstyle added a bohemian touch and a fresh effortlessness to the entire aesthetic.

Halle’s nail color was on trend, reflecting the season and the need for a pop of color. She painted her almond-shaped manicure in a deep red hue to brighten the neutral palette.

Halle Bailey is on a fashion evolution and we get enough.

Halle’s fur fit is the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to stand out while being very demure and very mindful. The teddy fur fabric brings fabulousness and over-the-top flair, while the tailoring gives a sexy silhouette.

Fashion lovers no longer have to choose between cozy and chic. Take it from Halle – we can have both.

Halle’s overall fashion journey is inspiring. From her red carpet debuts to her daring personal style, she owns her post-baby body, attitude, and grown-woman style.

Halle knows what works for her and is not afraid to make bold choices that highlight her individuality. Keep scrolling for more looks from the songstress we love.