Thanks To Halle Bailey, Cozy Couture Never Looked So Good – Or Chic
Thanks to Halle Bailey, cozy couture never looked so good – or chic.Halle dropped her most recent moda moment on Instagram on November 13. Amid promoting her first intimate residency at LA’s Sunrose, the singer slayed the Evian x Humanrace Dinner (November 12) in an ensemble that deserves its own showing and recognition. The look centered on a tailored, strapless cream Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress crafted from luxurious teddy fur fabric. Halle paired her fur dress with a matching dramatic coat and black boots. Halle’s fabric choice of fur was unexpected, and we are still gagging over it. While fur is a common seasonal textile, it isn’t often associated with suiting or more structured tailored looks. Insert Halle’s super cute, cozy couture moment. Her look is elevated, impeccable, and figure-hugging. The outfit’s primary color of cream also help the look stand out. Natural fur tones scream luxury, soft life, and “it girl.” We are here for Halle’s entire fit. The new mom’s makeup was a soft glam dream with all the right details, from glowing skin to a natural, glossy nude lip. Her signature braids were styled in tight side buns and free hair pieces. Her natural hairstyle added a bohemian touch and a fresh effortlessness to the entire aesthetic. Halle’s nail color was on trend, reflecting the season and the need for a pop of color. She painted her almond-shaped manicure in a deep red hue to brighten the neutral palette.
Halle Bailey is on a fashion evolution and we get enough.Halle’s fur fit is the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to stand out while being very demure and very mindful. The teddy fur fabric brings fabulousness and over-the-top flair, while the tailoring gives a sexy silhouette. Fashion lovers no longer have to choose between cozy and chic. Take it from Halle – we can have both. Halle’s overall fashion journey is inspiring. From her red carpet debuts to her daring personal style, she owns her post-baby body, attitude, and grown-woman style. Halle knows what works for her and is not afraid to make bold choices that highlight her individuality. Keep scrolling for more looks from the songstress we love.
1. Halle, Is that velvet?
Loving the playfulness of fabrics this time of year, Halle slays in a black velvet ensemble. Her look includes a cute long-sleeve bustier and long maxi skirt with a sexy V-cut waistline. Come through post-mommy body!
2. Halle Bailey slays in black and silver to ring in the upcoming holiday season.
Glittering like a beautiful yet delicate holiday ornament, we see Bailey slaying in a black and silver sequence moment. Her dress included an off-the-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice, and intricate sequin and rhinestone details.
3. Halle loves an all-white monochromatic moment.
Get into another Halle Bailey suit moment. Showing her feminine style, the singer wears a three-piece white suit complete with wide-leg pants, a structured bustier, and a long dramatic duster.
4. See, here's additional evidence of Halle Bailey's white fashion love affair.
5. Wow, Halle looks literally dipped in sequins.
Showing the versatility of sequins, Halle gives the girls a fabulous vibe while keeping it sexy in this gorgeous gown. Looking like she is dipped in hundreds of body-hugging sequins, the young singer off her curves and couture at the premiere of The Line.
