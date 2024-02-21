Texas Native Erykah Badu Honored with Her Image on City Bus

DART and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Erykah Badu have teamed up for a special collaboration. The new Badu Bus was unveiled at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts, where Badu formerly attended.
Students, teachers, and DART executives were thrilled to commemorate Badu at this significant milestone, ahead of her annual Birthday Bash event at The Factory in Deep Ellum, this weekend. At the Birthday Bash, four lucky DART riders and their plus-ones will receive special access to a VIP section, private entrance, exclusive swag, and a DART monthly pass.
Her family and friends gathered to observe and support her during this pivotal moment.
The speakers featured Board Member Patrick Kennedy, DART President & CEO Nadine S. Lee, Lily Cabatu Weiss, Executive Director – Dallas Arts District, and Garry Williams, BTWHSPVA Principal.
The “Badu Bus” is a collection of three buses and two trains that have been specially wrapped and decorated, featuring images of Badu and artwork designed to celebrate this collaboration. The new “Badu Bus” design will be operational throughout DART’s thirteen service area cities.
In her acceptance speech, Ms. Badu mentions that it feels like a dream; she added, “It feels like yesterday that I was looking at the pegasus, wondering what the future of my life would be like.”
She reminisced about the days she would catch the Dart Bus and catch what she refers to as “Dart Transfers” as a little girl. Fast forward now; she is now a “Dart Cover Girl.” See photos of 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 at the celebration and the press conference.
1. Erykah Badu and UncleSource:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com
Erykah Badu press event for the Darx Badu campaign. badu,dart
2. Erykah Badu Dartable DestinationsSource:relam@radio-one.com
Erykah Badu Movin’ and Groovin Bus Campaign dallas,erykah badu,dart
3. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 badu,dart
4. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
5. Jay Showyme of Majic 94.5 Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 badu,dart
6. Rea2real Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 badu,dart
7. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
8. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
9. Dartx BaduSource:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Erykah Badu press event for the Darx Badu campaign. bus,badu,dart
10. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 19, 2024 dallas,bus,badu,dart
11. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
12. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
13. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
14. Dart x BaduSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
Dart x Badu Press Conference at Booker T. Washington High School for the revealing of Badu Bus on February 20, 2024 bus,badu,dart
