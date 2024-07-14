Listen Live
Close
News

Sports World Reacts To News Of Jacoby Jones' Sudden Passing

Teammates, Fans React To News Of Sudden Passing Of Former Texans, Ravens Star Jacoby Jones

Published on July 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texans Training Camp 2011

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Former Texans and Baltimore Raven Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones has passed. The Ravens announced the news of his untimely passing on Sunday. He was 40 years old and just celebrated his birthday on July 11. At this time, details surrounding his cause of death are limited. RELATED: HBCU Athletic Conference Renamed and Schools Added As Rebrand Continues “We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the team said in a statement posted on social media. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”
Fans and former teammates paid tribute to the WR on social media. Keep scrolling to see more as the sports world reacts to this tragic news. We are sending love to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024  

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Teammates, Fans React To News Of Sudden Passing Of Former Texans, Ravens Star Jacoby Jones was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close