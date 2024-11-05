Presidential-Themed Films & Shows [List]
Take A Break From The Ballot Box Drama With These Presidential-Themed Films & Shows [List]
Election Day can be a nerve-wracking experience, but a cinematic escape might be the perfect way to break up the tension while awaiting the 2024 Presidential Election results. For those seeking an entertaining distraction, check out our special ‘What To Watch’ lineup this week featuring presidential-themed films and shows fit for the perfect Election Day binge.
Your Election Day Binge GuideStart with Head of State, a comedy starring Chris Rock as an unlikely presidential candidate. Lighthearted and filled with humor, this film gives viewers a chance to laugh at the chaos of politics. For a more action-packed escape, White House Down and Angel Has Fallen deliver intense scenes of the White House under attack, with characters displaying bravery and grit. In both films, fictional presidents show resolve that keeps us on the edge of our seats.
Less Ballot Box Drama, Save It For The Show BizIf you’re in the mood for drama, The West Wing is a beloved political series that provides a thoughtful, behind-the-scenes look at life in the White House. Its smart writing and inspiring speeches make it easy to get lost in a more idealistic view of government. For a more scandalous twist, Scandal centers around Olivia Pope and her complex relationship with a fictional president, revealing the darker, suspense-filled side of political maneuvering.
Escape Into FantasyFor sci-fi fans, Mars Attacks! and Deep Impact bring presidential action to the realm of aliens and global catastrophes. Mars Attacks! mixes humor with horror as it follows a president navigating an alien invasion, while Deep Impact explores the gravity of crisis leadership amid impending disaster.
High Stakes But Only On TVFinally, 2012 offers a rollercoaster of an experience with end-of-the-world stakes and heroic presidential moments. If you’re after gripping, cliffhanger storytelling, the thriller series 24 follows Jack Bauer as he races against time to prevent national threats. These Election Day picks will offer both laughs and thrills. Also, these serve as just the ticket for a break from the ballot box drama. Forget the stress of awaiting the results. Ditch social media for the day and dive into some of the best political themed films and TV shows instead.
Check out the trailers to this week’s ‘What To Watch’ list inspired by the 2024 Presidential Election below:
1. Head of State
2. White House Down
3. My Date With The President's Daughter
4. Deep Impact
5. Mars Attacks!
6. Idiocracy
7. 2012
8. Commander In Chief
9. 24
10. The West Wing
11. Scandal
12. Angel Has Fallen
